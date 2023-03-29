Clachnacuddin defeat Banks o’ Dee to trade places in rise to 12th spot in Highland League

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clachnacuddin made it three wins on the spin as they defeated in-form visitors Banks o’ Dee 3-1 to leapfrog them into 12th spot in the Highland League.

Striker James Anderson’s low drive gave the Inverness team the interval lead and on-loan Caley Jags starlet Harry Hennem made it two early in the second half.

Kacper Lewecki headed Dee back into the match with 10 minutes left, but sub Lewis Mackenzie restored the victors’ two-goal cushion.

The Merkinchers went into this one in fairly good form, having won four of their last seven matches, including back-to-back victories over Keith and Lossiemouth.

These teams last met in August when Dee were 2-1 home winners.

Had they not suffered a 24-point deduction due to a registration error, they’d be sitting sixth in their debut HFL season.

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald made just one change to his side from the team which won at Lossie on March 18, with Robbie Thompson replacing Mackenzie, who dropped to the bench before he came on to score.

The visitors, who beat Brora 4-3 at the weekend, made three changes, with Ross Salmon, Magnus Watson and recent recruit from Elgin City, Chris Antoniazzi handed starts.

Dee were almost in front in the opening minute when a slip-up at the back let in Michael Philipson, but home goalkeeper Daniel Rae saved his shot with his feet.

The visitors had two penalty appeals waved away when Watson went down under challenges in the box, but referee Harry Bruce was not interested.

Amid those decisions came a golden chance for Connor Bunce, but the Clach forward pulled his shot wide after rounding Salmon.

Just after Lilies defender Gary Warren had a header saved, Banks o’ Dee went close when Antoniazzi’s raking 25-yarder was superbly turned past the post by Rae.

Clach took the lead on 31 minutes when, from a fine pass from Hennem, Anderson kept his cool to slide his shot past Salmon into the net.

Just five minutes into the second half, Hennem doubled the hosts’ advantage with a rising shot which flew out of Salmon’s reach.

Antoniazzi tried to unlock the Clach backline, but his floated effort was gathered by Rae on 65 minutes, adding to a sense of Banks o’ Dee frustration.

With the rain tipping down, Lewis Mackenzie was not far off from adding a third when he broke free, but sliced his low drive past the left-hand post on 70 minutes.

Dee got back into when Lewecki headed home from a free-kick, but Clach swiftly made it 3-1 when Mackenzie pounced quickest in the box to cap a fine night for the Lilywhites.

A stoppage-time Mark Gilmour spot-kick was superbly saved by Rae to compound the misery for the visitors.

This weekend, Banks o’ Dee will play hosts to Lossiemouth, while Clach make the trip down the A9 to tackle improving basement hosts Strathspey Thistle.