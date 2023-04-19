Watch: Highland League Weekly – Forres Mechanics on the tireless work to upgrade the Mosset Park floodlights

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forres Mechanics have been telling Highland League Weekly all about their bid to upgrade the Mosset Park floodlights – laying bare how big an undertaking such works are for a non-league club.

You can watch the feature on their efforts, which will be rewarded this summer, in the clip above.

Highland League Weekly – main show every Monday night

Our subscribers-only football show, Highland League Weekly goes live every Monday night.

This week’s main Highland League Weekly Monday night show features highlights of Buckie Thistle v Formartine United and Clachnacuddin v Brechin City, as Buckie and Brechin continued their fight for the Breedon Highland League title.

That battle could culminate in a final-day showdown between leaders Buckie and chasers Brechin on Saturday – and Highland League Weekly will have all of the action, reaction and title celebrations from Victoria Park.

We're all set for a last-day @LeagueHighland title showdown between @BuckieThistle and @BrechinCityFC 🤤 All that's required is for Brechin to draw or win at @KeithFC on Wednesday, and we'll know for sure. Unless… @RyanCryle ☔️😂https://t.co/C3Vu8pjbQ6 pic.twitter.com/kj1qztiNn7 — Highland League Weekly (@HighlandLW) April 18, 2023

