Clach captain and coach Martin Callum signs extended deal and is granted testimonial

Experienced skipper Martin Callum has handed Clachnacuddin a massive summer boost by signing a one-year extension at the Highland League club.

The 31-year-old, who moved to the Merkinchers from Muir of Ord Rovers in 2011, has been a key figure at Grant Street for the Lilywhites.

Manager Jordan MacDonald, who will have been in the hot-seat for three years come September, will be thrilled to retain the midfielder, who doubles as a coach.

As well as confirming the 12-month deal, the club said: “Martin has also been awarded a testimonial to mark his service and commitment to the Lilywhites. Congratulations Martin.”

This news comes hot on the heels of Blair Lawrie agreeing to take up the role of first-team coach having recently hung up his playing boots following a season spanning 17 years.

The Inverness side finished 13th in the HFL last season, collecting 34 points from 34 games, which was three points down on the previous campaign, although that was just two points below Forres Mechanics and Turriff United.

