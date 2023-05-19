Person hit by train between Inverness and Kingussie

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A person has been hit by a train in the Highlands.

The incident took place between Inverness and Kingussie on Friday night.

All rail services between Inverness and Perth were suspended as a result.

At the time, the ScotRail website states: “Unfortunately, we have had reports of a person being struck by a train between Inverness and Kingussie.

“We are working closely with emergency services during this time and will keep you updated.”

It is understood the incident took place near Aviemore.

NEW: The emergency services are in the process of dealing with an incident between Inverness and Kingussie. Services between Inverness and Perth are suspended. pic.twitter.com/FORBJ5OkYG — ScotRail (@ScotRail) May 19, 2023

A number of train journeys between Inverness and Perth were cancelled.

The Caledonian Sleeper Highlander from Inverness was delayed from departing. It departed at 9.24pm and will now go via Aberdeen and not stop en route.

The 6.53pm service to Edinburgh was terminated at Aviemore, while the 7.39pm train to Inverness was stopped in Perth.

The 7.07pm service from Glasgow Queen Street to Inverness will also terminate at Perth.

Meanwhile, the 8.23pm Glasgow train heading north has been cancelled.

Passengers are being advised to find their own alternative arrangements due to limited replacement transport.

British Transport Police has been contacted for comment.