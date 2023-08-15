Brechin City’s SPFL Trust Trophy bid ended by Hibernian B

Brechin City were dumped out of the SPFL Trust Trophy by Hibernian B at Glebe Park on Tuesday, with the Easter Road men winning by 4-0.

It was a thoroughly deserved victory for the young Hibs side, who controlled the match from start to finish while City were a huge disappointment and never at any stage looked like taking anything from the match.

The young Hibees started really brightly and they grabbed the opening goal after 13 minutes.

Malek Zaid dispossessed Seth Patrick 20 yards from goal and played the ball quickly to Rudi Molotnikov who dispatched a blistering left-foot drive into the bottom corner of the net.

It was 2-0 to the Easter Road men eight minutes before the break when Reuben McAllister flighted a free-kick deep into the City box for Kanayo Megwa, who rose above City keeper Jamie McCabe to power a header into the far corner of the net.

City tried hard to push forward in the second-half in an effort to reduce the deficit but they were getting little change out of the visitors defence superbly marshalled by coach Darren McGregor.

The young Hibs team always looked dangerous every time they moved forward, and they made sure of victory in the 76th minute when Ryan Ferguson lost possession to substitute Alfie Smith on the left touchline with the youngster pushing forward into the box before slotting home a left-foot drive.

Smith was on the mark again seven minutes from time when he curled a superb 20-yard shot into the roof of the net to wrap up a hugely impressive Hibs performance.