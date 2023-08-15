Peterhead come from behind to beat Aberdeen B 5-3 in second round of SPFL Trust Trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead come from behind to beat Aberdeen B 5-3 in second round of SPFL Trust Trophy

On-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams made his comeback from injury in the cup clash, as the young Dons crashed out of the competition.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen's Rhys Williams made his comeback from injury in the SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown.
Aberdeen's Rhys Williams made his comeback from injury in the SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead are through to the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy after coming from behind to beat Aberdeen B 5-3 at North Lodge Park.

After taking some time to find their feet in the game, the young Dons went 1-0 up through a composed Alfie Stewart goal in the 18th minute.

The Blue Toon levelled things only five minutes into the second half, with Scott Ross heading home at the back post from a free-kick sent in by Joe McKee, before Alfie Bavidge scored from the spot to restore Aberdeen’s lead in the 56th minute.

But things were level again when Andy McCarthy found the bottom corner from close-range with 62 minutes on the clock.

Findlay Marshall made it 3-2 to Aberdeen in the 72nd minute, before player/co-manager Jordon Brown scored a quickfire brace – in the 82nd and 83rd minute – to give Peterhead a 4-3 lead.

Kieran Shanks added a fifth for Peterhead in the 86th minute to wrap up the scoring in Pitmedden.

Rhys Williams, who signed for Aberdeen on loan from English giants Liverpool, started the cup clash – having been unable to play in the first team’s Premiership clashes against Livingston and Celtic due to a back problem.

It didn’t take long for towering defender to be called upon, as he cleared a long ball forward to prevent it landing in the path of former Dons youngster Shanks.

There was little in the way of chances in the opening 10 minutes, with Peterhead’s Jordon Armstrong blazed effort over the bar the most notable chance.

Williams and Shanks continued to battle, with the former covering for Blair McKenzie who was caught out of position, before halting the striker as he looked to burst down the right flank.

Aberdeen's Rhys Williams.
Rhys Williams in action for Aberdeen B in the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: Duncan Brown.

The Dons went 1-0 up when Marshall played through Stewart with a perfectly weighted pass into the box, and he calmly slotted it beyond Blue Toon keeper Blessing Oluyemi.

It could’ve been 2-0 when Adam Emslie hit a snap-shot across the face of goal, but it was redirected off target by the head of Peterhead skipper Jason Brown.

The Blue Toon had offered little in the way of a response after going behind until player/co-manager Jordon Brown went close with a header from a free-kick that was well held by Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie.

At the other end, Emslie – who is on loan at Breedon Highland League side Formartine United – went close again as he flashed a shot wide of the post after some nice build up play from the young Dons.

Ritchie, who spent time on loan at the Blue Toon last term, was called into action and made a good diving stop when McKee hit a free-kick from 25 yards out goal wards.

It was so close to being 2-0 but former Dons goalkeeper Oluyemi tipped McKenzie’s header onto the bar to keep the score at 1-0 going into the break.

In the second half, Jack Milne was shown an early yellow card for a last-ditch challenge on a Peterhead player.

McKee took the resulting set-piece, sending in a dangerous looking ball – and Milne made up for conceding the foul as he rose highest and cleared it with a powerful header.

Alfie Stewart scoring the opener for the young Dons against Peterhead. Image Duncan Brown.

And the leveller did come from a McKee free-kick as the midfielder sent another good delivery into the box, and defender Ross headed home at the back post to make it 1-1 in the 50th minute.

Mere minutes after Robert Ward hit the post for Peterhead, the young Dons were awarded a penalty at the other end after Oluyemi brought down Bavidge in the box.

The forward then stepped up for the spot-kick and restored Aberdeen’s lead, despite the Peterhead keeper getting a touch on the ball.

The Blue Toon were back in the game through McCarthy’s equaliser, as he slotted the ball beyond Ritchie after some nice link-up play with Shanks and Jordon Brown, who teed up the goal scorer.

Bavidge looked to get the Dons’ third as he burst forward into the Peterhead box, but his effort was denied by a last-ditch block from David Wilson.

Aberdeen defender Williams was clearly not scared to get stuck in despite his recent injury problems as he found himself in the referee’s book after a reckless challenge on Shanks.

A mistake from Oluyemi gifted the young Dons a corner – and it was from the set-piece that Marshall headed home to make it 3-2, as he linked up with the opening goal scorer Stewart, who whipped in a dangerous ball.

Jordon Brown netted from inside the box to make it 3-3, before scoring his second of the evening with a superb curling effort from just inside the box to give Peterhead the lead for the first time in the match.

Former Dons youngster Shanks scored the Blue Toon’s fifth, as he headed home a Jordan Armstrong cross sent in from the left flank.

Peterhead will find out their third round opponents when the draw takes place on Thursday afternoon.

More from Peterhead FC

Aberdeen's Rhys Williams. Image: Shutterstock.
Rhys Williams could make injury comeback when Aberdeen B take on Peterhead in SPFL…
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks get away from Stenhousemuir's Ross Meechan in the sides' League Two clash. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead yet to concede goal in League Two after 0-0 draw with 10-man Stenhousemuir
Conor O'Keefe in action for Peterhead against East Fife.
Conor O'Keefe happy to be back making an impact at Peterhead following injury lay-off
Peterhead's Conner Duthie pictured being stretchered off after sustaining a knee injury in a match against East Fife.
Peterhead hoping for good news on Conner Duthie injury
Peterehad's Connor O'Keefe celebrates his second goal. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead win away from home for the first time in over a year with…
Peterhead being their League Two campaign away to East Fife: Duncan Brown.
Jordon Brown: Peterhead have point to prove to themselves in League Two
Conner Duthie in action for Peterhead against Dundee United in the Viaplay Cup.
Conner Duthie back on track at Peterhead after undergoing heart surgery
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead co-bosses upbeat despite ending Viaplay Cup campaign with 4-1 loss at Falkirk
Peterhead player/co-manager Ryan Strachan.
Co-manager Ryan Strachan wants Peterhead to end Viaplay Cup campaign on positive note
Peterhead goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi plays a pass in a match against Spartans at Balmoor Stadium.
Ex-Aberdeen youngster Blessing Oluyemi eager to make his mark at Peterhead

Conversation