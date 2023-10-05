Good quality among Clachnacuddin applicants says chairman Alex Chisholm

Clachnacuddin chairman Alex Chisholm has been impressed by the quality of applicants as they look for a new manager.

Applications for the position at Grant Street Park remain open until Saturday as the Lilywhites hunt for a successor to Jordan MacDonald, who was dismissed last weekend after three years at the helm.

Chisholm said: “Scott Dowling (director and club secretary) and I have been working through the responses. There has been very good quality amongst those applying.

“We have spoken to people, many of whom are keen to ask what we’re about as a board and as a club, where we want to be, and how we’re going to achieve that.

“That’s understandable, for someone wanting to come in, they need to know what they are coming into.

“We want to push this club on. We’re not happy with where we are, absolutely not. We believe we can push this club on.

“At times, you must stop, think and refocus. Where are we going to go and how are we going to get there. That’s where we are at right now.

“There is nothing secret about anything that gets done at a football club.

“The two things you need at a club are winning and good performances. We need to get back to that.”

Blair Lawrie and Martin Callum are in interim charge of Clach and are being assisted by David McGurk.

Chisholm is keen to make a quick managerial appointment, but added: “There does need to be balance. If the right person is there and we need to wait a wee bit longer, then so be it.

“Naturally, you would like to get someone in as soon as possible, for the players especially, so they know where we’re going.”

Trialists bolstered Lilywhites

On Wednesday night Clach’s squad for their 2-0 loss to Brora Rangers featured a number of trialists including goalkeeper James Kendall, former Loch Ness player Keith Mason and ex-Lilywhite Scott Morrison.

Former Nairn County attacker Dylan Mackenzie also featured and Callum is hopeful Clach may be able to sign him.

He said: “We brought in Keith, James and we had Scott in as a trialist as well.

“They were a massive help on Wednesday. They are boys with experience, who helped carry the younger ones along.

“Dylan has also been playing as a trialist and hopefully we are going to get him in on a contract soon.”

On Saturday Clach face Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park and Callum is keen to build on a battling display against Brora.

He added: “I couldn’t be prouder of the performance the boys put in.

“We need to build on Wednesday night and see where it takes us.

“We are doing this on an interim basis, so we will try and set up the team as best we can and go again.”