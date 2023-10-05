Good quality among Clachnacuddin applicants says chairman Alex Chisholm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Good quality among Clachnacuddin applicants says chairman Alex Chisholm

The Lilywhites are searching for a manager to replace Jordan MacDonald.

By Callum Law
Clachnacuddin chairman Alex Chisholm
Clachnacuddin chairman Alex Chisholm.

Clachnacuddin chairman Alex Chisholm has been impressed by the quality of applicants as they look for a new manager.

Applications for the position at Grant Street Park remain open until Saturday as the Lilywhites hunt for a successor to Jordan MacDonald, who was dismissed last weekend after three years at the helm.

Chisholm said: “Scott Dowling (director and club secretary) and I have been working through the responses. There has been very good quality amongst those applying.

“We have spoken to people, many of whom are keen to ask what we’re about as a board and as a club, where we want to be, and how we’re going to achieve that.

“That’s understandable, for someone wanting to come in, they need to know what they are coming into.

“We want to push this club on. We’re not happy with where we are, absolutely not. We believe we can push this club on.

“At times, you must stop, think and refocus. Where are we going to go and how are we going to get there. That’s where we are at right now.

“There is nothing secret about anything that gets done at a football club.

“The two things you need at a club are winning and good performances. We need to get back to that.”

Blair Lawrie and Martin Callum are in interim charge of Clach and are being assisted by David McGurk.

Chisholm is keen to make a quick managerial appointment, but added: “There does need to be balance. If the right person is there and we need to wait a wee bit longer, then so be it.

“Naturally, you would like to get someone in as soon as possible, for the players especially, so they know where we’re going.”

Trialists bolstered Lilywhites

On Wednesday night Clach’s squad for their 2-0 loss to Brora Rangers featured a number of trialists including goalkeeper James Kendall, former Loch Ness player Keith Mason and ex-Lilywhite Scott Morrison.

Former Nairn County attacker Dylan Mackenzie also featured and Callum is hopeful Clach may be able to sign him.

He said: “We brought in Keith, James and we had Scott in as a trialist as well.

“They were a massive help on Wednesday. They are boys with experience, who helped carry the younger ones along.

Martin Callum, pictured, and Blair Lawrie are in interim charge of Clach

“Dylan has also been playing as a trialist and hopefully we are going to get him in on a contract soon.”

On Saturday Clach face Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park and Callum is keen to build on a battling display against Brora.

He added: “I couldn’t be prouder of the performance the boys put in.

“We need to build on Wednesday night and see where it takes us.

“We are doing this on an interim basis, so we will try and set up the team as best we can and go again.”

