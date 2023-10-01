Clachnacuddin part company with manager Jordan Macdonald

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Clachnacuddin part company with manager Jordan Macdonald

Search is underway for a new manager after Macdonald's three year spell is brought to an end.

By Paul Third
Clachnacuddin manager Jordan MacDonald. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Clachnacuddin have parted company with manager Jordan Macdonald.

The Lilywhites have decided to make a change following the 8-0 defeat at Huntly on Saturday.

It has been a wretched start for the Inverness club and Saturday’s heavy defeat by the Black and Golds leaves Clach 16th in the Breedon Highland League with two points from their opening eight matches after conceding 32 goals.

Clach confirmed the decision to change manager and assistant Michael Mackenzie in a club statement.

It read: “It is not a decision the board has taken lightly, but unfortunately the majority of results and performances have not been acceptable so far this season, despite the best efforts & unquestionable hard work & commitment of Jordan and his coaching team.

“Also leaving is assistant manager Michael Mackenzie who along with Jordan goes with the best wishes of everyone at the club for the future.”

The statement continued: “The process of appointing a new management team begins immediately and we will provide further updates in due course.

“The board would also like take this opportunity to put on record our thanks to Tommy Wilson who stepped down from his first team duties a few weeks ago to dedicate his time more on his role within our youth development program.

“Tommy along with Jordan and Michael has put in a power of work over the past three years which the club are extremely grateful for.”

Blair Lawrie, who retired last season to join the coaching staff, will take charge of first team affairs on an interim basis alongside Martin Callum.

The duo’s first game in charge will be Wednesday’s league match against Brora Rangers at Grant Street Park.

