Clachnacuddin part company with manager Jordan Macdonald

Clachnacuddin have parted company with manager Jordan Macdonald.

The Lilywhites have decided to make a change following the 8-0 defeat at Huntly on Saturday.

It has been a wretched start for the Inverness club and Saturday’s heavy defeat by the Black and Golds leaves Clach 16th in the Breedon Highland League with two points from their opening eight matches after conceding 32 goals.

Clach confirmed the decision to change manager and assistant Michael Mackenzie in a club statement.

It read: “It is not a decision the board has taken lightly, but unfortunately the majority of results and performances have not been acceptable so far this season, despite the best efforts & unquestionable hard work & commitment of Jordan and his coaching team.

“Also leaving is assistant manager Michael Mackenzie who along with Jordan goes with the best wishes of everyone at the club for the future.”

The statement continued: “The process of appointing a new management team begins immediately and we will provide further updates in due course.

“The board would also like take this opportunity to put on record our thanks to Tommy Wilson who stepped down from his first team duties a few weeks ago to dedicate his time more on his role within our youth development program.

“Tommy along with Jordan and Michael has put in a power of work over the past three years which the club are extremely grateful for.”

Blair Lawrie, who retired last season to join the coaching staff, will take charge of first team affairs on an interim basis alongside Martin Callum.

The duo’s first game in charge will be Wednesday’s league match against Brora Rangers at Grant Street Park.