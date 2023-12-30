Highland League: Banks o’ Dee and Brechin City ready for summit special

Ally Stark wants Banks o’ Dee to continue challenging at the Breedon Highland League summit as they prepare to face Brechin City in a top-of-the-table clash.

The Aberdeen outfit travel to Glebe Park this afternoon (2pm kick-off), sitting a point behind the leaders, the Hedgemen, who have a game in hand.

Although there’s a long way to go in the title race, defender Stark believes Dee can have their say.

The 25-year-old said: “It’s good for the club to be involved in a game like this.

“We want to stay as close to the top end of the table and get as high a finish as we can.

“A lot of teams have games to catch-up on, but I think you’d rather have points on the board than games in hand.

“This season we wanted to improve our points total and try to compete with the sides that are perennially in the top four or five.

“We want to try to get among them and see where we can go from there.

“I feel we have a squad that’s capable of competing.”

Champions up for the challenge

Meanwhile, Brechin boss Gavin Price is also relishing the encounter and has challenged his players to produce a performance similar to their last outing, a 5-0 win against Huntly a fortnight ago.

He added: “If we show what we did against Huntly then I’m confident we can put on another good performance.

“That’s what we’re looking for and hopefully we can deliver it.

“In terms of the league table this is a big fixture, but it’s still the same three points that are on offer every week.”

Price could hand a debut to 16-year-old St Johnstone goalkeeper Kyle Thomson, who joined Brechin on loan for the rest of the season on Christmas Eve.

He said: “Kyle’s a highly-rated goalkeeper and he’s looked the part in training so far.

“It will be a good experience for him coming to Brechin and he’ll add competition in the goalkeeping position.”

Highland League team news

Elsewhere, there are two other 2pm kick-offs in the Highland League.

Clachnacuddin host Wick Academy at Grant Street Park.

The Lilywhites are without James Anderson, Shaun Sutherland, Ben Cormack, Finlay Mackenzie, Daniel Rae, Calum Ferguson, Martin MacKinnon, Calum Black, Donald Morrison and Lewis Mitchell.

The Scorries are missing Gordon MacNab, Alan Hughes and James Mackay.

James McShane, Jack Mackay and Michael McKenzie return, but Taylor Sutherland, Ross Logan and Kane Davies are out of Strathspey Thistle’s Seafield Park clash with Brora Rangers.

Ross Hardie and Alex Cooper are back in contention for the Cattachs.