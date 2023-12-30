Highland League: Banks o’ Dee and Brechin City ready for summit special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Banks o’ Dee and Brechin City ready for summit special

The Aberdeen outfit face the Hedgemen at Glebe Park in a battle of the Breedon Highland League's top two.

By Callum Law
Banks o' Dee's Ally Stark is looking forward to facing Brechin City in the Breedon Highland League.
Ally Stark wants Banks o’ Dee to continue challenging at the Breedon Highland League summit as they prepare to face Brechin City in a top-of-the-table clash.

The Aberdeen outfit travel to Glebe Park this afternoon (2pm kick-off), sitting a point behind the leaders, the Hedgemen, who have a game in hand.

Although there’s a long way to go in the title race, defender Stark believes Dee can have their say.

The 25-year-old said: “It’s good for the club to be involved in a game like this.

“We want to stay as close to the top end of the table and get as high a finish as we can.

“A lot of teams have games to catch-up on, but I think you’d rather have points on the board than games in hand.

“This season we wanted to improve our points total and try to compete with the sides that are perennially in the top four or five.

“We want to try to get among them and see where we can go from there.

“I feel we have a squad that’s capable of competing.”

Champions up for the challenge

Meanwhile, Brechin boss Gavin Price is also relishing the encounter and has challenged his players to produce a performance similar to their last outing, a 5-0 win against Huntly a fortnight ago.

He added: “If we show what we did against Huntly then I’m confident we can put on another good performance.

“That’s what we’re looking for and hopefully we can deliver it.

Brechin manager Gavin Price has been preparing his side to face Banks o’ Dee.

“In terms of the league table this is a big fixture, but it’s still the same three points that are on offer every week.”

Price could hand a debut to 16-year-old St Johnstone goalkeeper Kyle Thomson, who joined Brechin on loan for the rest of the season on Christmas Eve.

He said: “Kyle’s a highly-rated goalkeeper and he’s looked the part in training so far.

“It will be a good experience for him coming to Brechin and he’ll add competition in the goalkeeping position.”

Highland League team news

Elsewhere, there are two other 2pm kick-offs in the Highland League.

Clachnacuddin host Wick Academy at Grant Street Park.

The Lilywhites are without James Anderson, Shaun Sutherland, Ben Cormack, Finlay Mackenzie, Daniel Rae, Calum Ferguson, Martin MacKinnon, Calum Black, Donald Morrison and Lewis Mitchell.

The Scorries are missing Gordon MacNab, Alan Hughes and James Mackay.

James McShane, Jack Mackay and Michael McKenzie return, but Taylor Sutherland, Ross Logan and Kane Davies are out of Strathspey Thistle’s Seafield Park clash with Brora Rangers.

Ross Hardie and Alex Cooper are back in contention for the Cattachs.

