Scottish Cup, SPFL and Highland League fixture latest as cold snap forces postponements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Scottish Cup, SPFL and Highland League fixture latest as cold snap forces postponements

The Breedon Highland League match between Wick Academy and Brechin City has already been postponed.

By Danny Law
The cold snap has impacted the fixture card. Image: SNS.
The cold snap has impacted the fixture card. Image: SNS.

A number of matches across the Scottish Cup, SPFL and Breedon Highland League are expected to be postponed due to the severe weather.

The Breedon Highland League match between Wick Academy and Brechin City at Harmsworth Park was postponed on Friday morning due to a snowbound pitch.

The Scottish Cup tie between Brora Rangers and Cove Rangers is also expected to be shelved following an inspection at noon.

In the North Caledonian League, the games between Fort William and St Duthus, Inverness Athletic and Invergordon, and Golspie and Orkney have also been called off.

There have also been a number of postponements in the North Region Junior Football Association. 

In the McBoookie.com Premier League, Colony Park v Nairn St Ninian, Dyce v Maud, Stoneywood Parkvale v Newmachar United are off.

In the Championship, Banchory St Ternan v Whitehills, Dufftown v Deveronside, Glentanar v Cruden Bay and Hall Russell v Lossiemouth United have also been postponed.

Forres Thistle v New Elgin in the first round of the Elginshire Cup and Stonehaven v Hermes in the first round of the McLeman Cup are also off.

More from Highland League

Graeme Stewart.
Buckie Thistle's Graeme Stewart to keep it simple v Celtic after years of 'stick'…
15 April 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie - Hamish Munro CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie Thistle's Hamish Munro feared playing days were numbered - but is ready to…
ScottishGas Scottish Cup Former Celtic goalkeeper Rab Douglas with the Scottish Cup at Victoria Park in Buckie ahead of Celtic v Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup. FREE FOR USE PIC Pic Trevor Martin
Rab Douglas says Celtic can't take it easy against Buckie Thistle
CR0046515 Callum Law. Aberdeen. Harlaw Park. Highland League fotball. Inverurie Locos v Brora Rangers. Brora's manager Ally Macdonald, left, with assistant manager Josh Meekings. Saturday 13th January 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Brora's Ally MacDonald sets sights on Scottish Cup last 16 again
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie Jack Murray clears a Brora attack CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie Thistle's Jack Murray ready for battle with Celtic's Kyogo
Callum Haspell has left Rothes to join Queen's Park.
Callum Haspell leaves Highland League side Rothes to join Queen's Park in Championship
Dudgeon Park in Brora.
Brora Rangers concede defeat in attempts to clear snowbound pitch
Formartine v Cove Pictured is Formartine Captain Craig McKeown Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 10/10/2015
Giant-killer Craig McKeown warns Aberdeen and Celtic not to underestimate Scottish Cup minnows Clyde…
Aberdeen FC bosses have confirmed the move from Pittodrie to a new stadium at Kingsford is still on the cards.
Aberdeen defender Brendan Hamilton joins Banks o' Dee on loan
Buckie Thistle's Andrew MacAskill. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Andrew MacAskill pleased to be back in the fold ahead of Buckie Thistle's 'once…