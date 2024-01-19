Scottish Cup, SPFL and Highland League fixture latest as cold snap forces postponements

A number of matches across the Scottish Cup, SPFL and Breedon Highland League are expected to be postponed due to the severe weather.

The Breedon Highland League match between Wick Academy and Brechin City at Harmsworth Park was postponed on Friday morning due to a snowbound pitch.

The Scottish Cup tie between Brora Rangers and Cove Rangers is also expected to be shelved following an inspection at noon.

In the North Caledonian League, the games between Fort William and St Duthus, Inverness Athletic and Invergordon, and Golspie and Orkney have also been called off.

Unfortunately due to current weather conditions, weather forecast between now and Saturday and travel conditions for the travelling team the decision has been made to postpone this Saturday's game v Tain St Duthus. pic.twitter.com/2wfxOzsUHG — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) January 18, 2024

There have also been a number of postponements in the North Region Junior Football Association.

In the McBoookie.com Premier League, Colony Park v Nairn St Ninian, Dyce v Maud, Stoneywood Parkvale v Newmachar United are off.

In the Championship, Banchory St Ternan v Whitehills, Dufftown v Deveronside, Glentanar v Cruden Bay and Hall Russell v Lossiemouth United have also been postponed.

Forres Thistle v New Elgin in the first round of the Elginshire Cup and Stonehaven v Hermes in the first round of the McLeman Cup are also off.