Storm Isha: Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands set for 12 hours of rain and 70mph winds this weekend

Storm Isha is set to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain across the north and north-east of Scotland this weekend.

The latest Met Office named storm will cause further travel misery with warnings for wind, rain and ice in place.

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands, and Orkney are all expected to be hit by strong winds of up to 70mph.

The warning is set to continue from noon on Sunday, carrying on for 24 hours until Monday.

A yellow warning for ice is in place from 5pm today until 9am tomorrow across part of the Highlands, Orkney and Shetland.

Parts of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands are also set to be battered by 12 hours of rain on Sunday, with another yellow warning in place.

The news comes as Scotland’s north-east has been battered by snow, ice, wind and rain this week.

Storm Isha could bring ‘danger to life’ waves

Forecasters have also published a list of what to expect as the extreme weather hits the north and north-east this weekend.

They have said to prepare for the following: