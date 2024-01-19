Storm Isha: Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands set for 12 hours of rain and 70mph winds this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Isha: Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands set for 12 hours of rain and 70mph winds this weekend

The weather will continue to bring travel misery across the north and north-east.

By Graham Fleming
Rain and wind warning
Scotland's north and north-east is set to be hit by extreme weather this weekend.

Storm Isha is set to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain across the north and north-east of Scotland this weekend.

The latest Met Office named storm will cause further travel misery with warnings for wind, rain and ice in place.

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands, and Orkney are all expected to be hit by strong winds of up to 70mph.

Met Office weather warning
The weekend is set to be marred by extreme weather. Image: Met Office.

The warning is set to continue from noon on Sunday, carrying on for 24 hours until Monday.

A yellow warning for ice is in place from 5pm today until 9am tomorrow across part of the Highlands, Orkney and Shetland.

Parts of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands are also set to be battered by 12 hours of rain on Sunday, with another yellow warning in place.

The news comes as Scotland’s north-east has been battered by snow, ice, wind and rain this week.

Storm Isha could bring ‘danger to life’ waves

Forecasters have also published a list of what to expect as the extreme weather hits the north and north-east this weekend.

They have said to prepare for the following:

  • Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen
  • Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible
  • Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
  • Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
  • Some roads and bridges may close
  • Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

Snow causes travel disruption and road closures across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

