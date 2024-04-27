Brechin City chairman says Highland League should have had alternative representative in pyramid play-off

Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie believes a Breedon Highland League representative should have been put forward for the pyramid play-offs after champions Buckie Thistle were deemed ineligible to participate.

The Jags pipped the Hedgemen to the title on goal difference, but are unable to face Lowland League winners East Kilbride in the play-off after failing to obtain the required bronze licence from the Scottish FA to meet the SPFL’s membership criteria.

Thistle also missed the SPFL’s March 31 deadline to apply for an additional period of grace to meet the requirements for promotion.

Mackie says Brechin have done what is needed to get a bronze licence and would have been able to compete in the play-offs.

He believes eligible sides, such as his own, should have the opportunity to compete for promotion if the champion club is unable to.

Mackie also thinks the licensing issue creates an uneven playing field between clubs who wish to be promoted, thus having to spend money to secure a bronze licence, and those who don’t want to go up.

He said: “We were told if you want to be compliant for promotion you need to spend the money to get the bronze licence.

“We’ve done that and everything is with the SFA to be processed, we’ve done everything to have the bronze licence.

“The issue I have is that we’re now in a situation where if you decide you don’t want to go up you can spend your money on better players and not bother being compliant with bronze.

“Whereas, clubs who do want to move up have to use more of their resources attaining the bronze licence.

“The way it is there’s a bias which helps teams who don’t want to get promoted because they can devote their resources into their squad and don’t need to spend money on achieving the standards required for promotion.

“In the Lowland League Hearts B and Celtic B can’t go forward for the play-offs even if they finish top of the league.

“What’s the point in having a pyramid system if your league then doesn’t have a representative in the play-offs?

“The Highland League needs to look at it, we’ve done everything we can to tick all the boxes and if you’ve got aspirations to get out of the league then you should have a chance.

“There has to be something in place so that somebody from the Highland League represents the Highland League in the pyramid play-offs.

“There’s no point in playing all season for nobody to be rewarded with the chance to go into the play-offs.

“We want to try to get up and I think if the criteria for promotion isn’t met by the champion then the league should put forward a team for the play-offs that does meet the criteria.

“I think the league should have been looking at what they could do or what might happen if the champion club wasn’t eligible because it makes a mockery of the league and the pyramid.”

The Highland League have been contacted for a response.

Clubs were notified

When it was revealed Buckie had been deemed ineligible to take part in the play-offs, Highland League secretary John Campbell said on Thursday: “The Highland League is extremely disappointed by the events of today and that the pyramid play-offs have been cancelled.

“All clubs were notified by the SPFL of the criteria for season 2024-25 on October 31 2023.

“The league has had a working group running exploring all aspects of the bronze award.

“As far as we were aware all clubs with a chance of promotion to the SPFL play-offs were following due process.

“The Highland League had a responsibility to put forward a champion club and have done so in the time given.

“Club licensing awards are a matter for each individual club.

“We were notified late on Thursday that Buckie Thistle did not meet the criteria for progression into the SPFL, which is a prerequisite for participation in the play-offs.

“The Scottish FA had no choice other than to cancel the play-offs between Buckie Thistle and East Kilbride.

“We would like to pass on our best wishes to East Kilbride on their up and coming play-off against club 42.”