Ross Laidlaw says he received no explanation from Derek Adams after being dropped from Ross County side

Ross Laidlaw has revealed he never received an explanation from previous manager Derek Adams after being dropped from Ross County’s side.

Goalkeeper Laidlaw, who had long been established as the Staggies’ first choice, was surprisingly omitted from the side after the winter break in favour of January signing George Wickens.

Shortly before Adams’ return for a third stint as manager at Victoria Park in November, his predecessor Malky Mackay spoke up Laidlaw’s prospects of earning Scotland recognition.

Laidlaw insists his conversations with Adams drew him no closer to clarity on why he had been dropped.

Adams’ tenure proved to be a short-lived one, as he departed after just 79 days in post in February.

Although Wickens largely impressed in 14 matches in the side, Laidlaw was recalled by interim boss Don Cowie for the stunning 3-2 victory over Rangers earlier this month.

Laidlaw says his withdrawal from the side came as a shock, but he is now aiming to make the most of his fresh chance.

Ahead of today’s Premiership trip to Livingston, Laidlaw said: “It has been frustrating. I wasn’t injured at the start when I was taken out of the team under Derek.

“He never spoke to me about it, so I didn’t know why I was taken out.

“I did question what was going on, and I didn’t really get any answers from the manager.

“It was bizarre. He brought his own players in, and I understand that, but I thought I was performing well at the time.

“That’s the thing that was surprising to me, the goalkeeping coach (Scott Thomson), and everyone who was taken aback.

“Sometimes you get a sense that you haven’t been playing well, but personally under Derek we had three clean sheets in seven games, so I never saw it coming.

“It was mind-boggling, to be honest, when I came out of the team, but it’s one of these things that happens in football.

“Sometimes you don’t get back in, but I’m grateful that the manager has shown trust in me now.”

Goalkeeper questioned future with Staggies

Laidlaw accepts Adams was entitled to make changes to the Staggies squad, but the 31-year-old is pleased to be back in the fold under Cowie having at one stage doubted his own future with the Dingwall club.

Laidlaw – who is under contract until 2026 – added: “Sometimes managers want to bring their own players in, and I think that was the case.

“He obviously didn’t rate the squad that was here, so he wanted to get us out and get as many of his own players in, and that’s what happened.

“It was a frustrating time, and the club wouldn’t let me leave in January if I did try to go.

“It was a strange time for me, but I just had to keep my head down and work hard, and hopefully I would get a chance.

“With George having a good run, the manager spoke to me and told me he likes me, so I knew deep down that I had a future with him as manager. I just had to bide my time.

“A couple of niggles haven’t helped me, but I’ve been fit for the last two or three weeks and I’m hoping I can show what I can do between now and the end of the season.”

Wickens has promising future

Laidlaw says his frustration is no slight on 22-year-old Wickens, who joined on loan from Fulham until the end of the season.

Wickens put in a string of impressive performances during his stint in the side, including man of the match displays against both Celtic and Rangers.

Laidlaw is convinced the Englishman has a bright future, adding: “George has done really well to be fair. He has had some really good performances, and I think he will have a really good career.

“He’s a top young goalkeeper, and his attitude has been brilliant since he came in.

“He’s been playing well, so I had to wait for my chance and I’ve managed to get it now.

“You understand as a goalkeeper that only one can play, so hopefully I can hold on to the jersey between now and the end of the season and do what I can.”