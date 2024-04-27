Ross Laidlaw says he received no explanation from Derek Adams after being dropped from Ross County side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross Laidlaw says he received no explanation from Derek Adams after being dropped from Ross County side

Goalkeeper Laidlaw was omitted in favour of George Wickens in January, but has now reclaimed the Staggies' gloves.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw in action against Rangers. Image: SNS
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw in action against Rangers. Image: SNS

Ross Laidlaw has revealed he never received an explanation from previous manager Derek Adams after being dropped from Ross County’s side.

Goalkeeper Laidlaw, who had long been established as the Staggies’ first choice, was surprisingly omitted from the side after the winter break in favour of January signing George Wickens.

Shortly before Adams’ return for a third stint as manager at Victoria Park in November, his predecessor Malky Mackay spoke up Laidlaw’s prospects of earning Scotland recognition.

Laidlaw insists his conversations with Adams drew him no closer to clarity on why he had been dropped.

Former Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

Adams’ tenure proved to be a short-lived one, as he departed after just 79 days in post in February.

Although Wickens largely impressed in 14 matches in the side, Laidlaw was recalled by interim boss Don Cowie for the stunning 3-2 victory over Rangers earlier this month.

Laidlaw says his withdrawal from the side came as a shock, but he is now aiming to make the most of his fresh chance.

Ahead of today’s Premiership trip to Livingston, Laidlaw said: “It has been frustrating. I wasn’t injured at the start when I was taken out of the team under Derek.

“He never spoke to me about it, so I didn’t know why I was taken out.

“I did question what was going on, and I didn’t really get any answers from the manager.

Ross Laidlaw punches clear from Rangers counterpart Jack Butland in the latter stages of Ross County’s 3-2 victory. Image: PA

“It was bizarre. He brought his own players in, and I understand that, but I thought I was performing well at the time.

“That’s the thing that was surprising to me, the goalkeeping coach (Scott Thomson), and everyone who was taken aback.

“Sometimes you get a sense that you haven’t been playing well, but personally under Derek we had three clean sheets in seven games, so I never saw it coming.

“It was mind-boggling, to be honest, when I came out of the team, but it’s one of these things that happens in football.

“Sometimes you don’t get back in, but I’m grateful that the manager has shown trust in me now.”

Goalkeeper questioned future with Staggies

Laidlaw accepts Adams was entitled to make changes to the Staggies squad, but the 31-year-old is pleased to be back in the fold under Cowie having at one stage doubted his own future with the Dingwall club.

Laidlaw – who is under contract until 2026 – added: “Sometimes managers want to bring their own players in, and I think that was the case.

“He obviously didn’t rate the squad that was here, so he wanted to get us out and get as many of his own players in, and that’s what happened.

Ross Laidlaw celebrates Ross County’s play-off victory over Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

“It was a frustrating time, and the club wouldn’t let me leave in January if I did try to go.

“It was a strange time for me, but I just had to keep my head down and work hard, and hopefully I would get a chance.

“With George having a good run, the manager spoke to me and told me he likes me, so I knew deep down that I had a future with him as manager. I just had to bide my time.

“A couple of niggles haven’t helped me, but I’ve been fit for the last two or three weeks and I’m hoping I can show what I can do between now and the end of the season.”

Wickens has promising future

Laidlaw says his frustration is no slight on 22-year-old Wickens, who joined on loan from Fulham until the end of the season.

Wickens put in a string of impressive performances during his stint in the side, including man of the match displays against both Celtic and Rangers.

Ross County goalkeeper George Wickens. Image: Shutterstock.

Laidlaw is convinced the Englishman has a bright future, adding: “George has done really well to be fair. He has had some really good performances, and I think he will have a really good career.

“He’s a top young goalkeeper, and his attitude has been brilliant since he came in.

“He’s been playing well, so I had to wait for my chance and I’ve managed to get it now.

“You understand as a goalkeeper that only one can play, so hopefully I can hold on to the jersey between now and the end of the season and do what I can.”

More from Ross County

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: Shutterstock.
Don Cowie reveals two targets he wants Ross County to fulfil against Livingston
Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf. Image: SNS
Ross County injury update: Max Sheaf out for rest of season - and latest…
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: PA
Don Cowie says Ross County must leave heroics against Rangers in past
Former Ross County manager Bobby Wilson. Image: DC Thomson.
The game that missed the deadline: 30 years on from Ross County's memorable final…
Ross County celebrate clinching Premiership survival after defeating Hamilton Accies in 2015. Image: SNS
In numbers: How Ross County have fared after the split in their previous bottom-half…
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw impressed in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Rangers.
Don Cowie praises Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw on winning return
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: PA
Ross County's Premiership post-split fixtures confirmed
Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie celebrates after Duk scores to make it 1-0 against PAOK. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Fear factor can drive Aberdeen on at Hampden
Ross County's Josh Sims scores his team's third goal in the 3-2 win over Rangers on Sunday.
Ross County's Josh Sims on what sparked side to stun Rangers
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie during the win against Rangers. Image: SNS.
Ross County boss Don Cowie felt comeback win over Rangers was on the cards

Conversation