Clachnacuddin do the double – 20 years on

Former Clachnacuddin chairman David Dowling knew he was on to a winner when he appointed Robbie Williamson as manager – but admits he did not foresee the double success secured 20 years ago today.

However, he could not have imagined in his wildest dreams the Inverness club would be double – and almost treble – trophy winners in season 2003-2004.

Dowling – nowadays a director at Brora Rangers – made former Ross County title-winner and proud Merkincher Williamson the Clach boss when work commitments led to Brian Black standing down.

Williamson told Dowling he’d bring success to the club and after securing the league title by five points ahead of Buckie Thistle, they won the Highland League Cup, beating Forres Mechanics 3-0 on May 8, 2004, at Keith’s Kynoch Park.

A brace from midfielder Andy Lewis and one from Iain Polworth had the cup final wrapped up before half-time.

Earlier in the campaign, nine-man Clach were edged out on a penalty shoot-out against Buckie in the final of the much-coveted Scottish Qualifying Cup, denying them what would ultimately have been a treble.

Trophy talk not on Clach agenda before Williamson – Dowling

Ex-Clach chairman Dowling said: “Robbie was an absolute winner. He came in with the aspiration of putting a side together capable of winning the league.

“He signed a number of lads that year from Elgin (Steven ‘Biscuits’ MacDonald, David ‘Javva’ Mackay and David ‘Daisy’ Ross) and that was so important.

“We were roughly mid-table before that, so it was a decent side, but well off from being a league-winning side.

“Getting in Biscuits and Javva in one go pretty much ensured we didn’t lose many goals.”

When the league campaign got under way, no one at Grant Street was making noises about what the Lilywhites might be capable of, although Williamson’s determination was clear to Dowling.

He said: “There were no real league-winning thoughts before that season.

“We had a wonderful start to our league campaign, and even then, I don’t think people really believed – but Robbie believed.

“He just quietly went about his business. He never made any big statements in the press. He just believed he’d a real quality squad.

“For the first time in my time at Clach, we had five or six substitutes of real quality. You could take somebody out of the team, due to injury or suspension, and we had quality guys to bring in.

“That made a big difference, and some teams were caught unawares.

“Teams were coming to Grant Street expecting to win, but ended up losing, and as momentum built towards Christmas, we thought we might just win this.”

Obvious from first minute Clach were going to add Highland League Cup trophy to season haul

Dowling said once the dust settled on Clach becoming league champions in April, they set their sights on securing a second prize.

He said: “From memory, we won the league with two games to go. I think we then lost to Huntly after the euphoria of winning the league.

“Robbie began to focus on winning the Highland League Cup final.

“He didn’t put a weakened team out against Huntly, he wouldn’t do that, but it gave a chance for a few fringe players, meaning between winning the league and the cup final, everyone got game-time.

“In the final, they were focused from the very first minute. I knew we were going to win it.

“It was another great performance. The team were so up for it after losing at Huntly.

“It was all about attitude. Clach, that day, were definitely taking that trophy home.

“There was such great loyalty within that Clach squad.

“They were like a group of mates. The secret to winning two cups that season was there was a real bond between them all.

“It was a real boom time for football Inverness, with Caley Thistle going up to the SPL and winning the Challenge Cup that season. It was a fantastic time.”

Clach had fundraising stars off the pitch, too

Reflecting on Clach’s successes two decades ago, Dowling was keen to also shine the spotlight away from the playing and coaching staff.

He said: “I must also mention Donnie George and the supporters’ club, who did a lot of fundraising then.

“Without their efforts, the overall success would not have been possible.

“The social club was buzzing – success breeds success.

“It was a real team effort between the fans, the board of directors, and the team. Everything just came together.”

Sandy Macleod’s smile said it all

Dave Edwards was the experienced Press and Journal Highland League reporter when the Lilywhites ruled the roost in 2004.

He recalls the scenes when the champions lifted the lifted the league silverware.

Dave said: “My abiding memory of that glorious afternoon the league trophy was handed over at Grant Street after a 1-0 win over Cove Rangers was the huge smile on the face of inspirational skipper Sandy Macleod, one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met in the game, as he was hoisted aloft by his team-mates.

“The Lilywhites’ side at that time, like all championship-winning teams, boasted a mixture of youthful and vastly-experienced players under the management of ebullient former Ross County stalwart Robbie Williamson.

“Also in that historic starting XI was another larger-than-life character, the irrepressible Davie ‘Daisy’ Ross, who, if I remember correctly, worked in the family fish-selling company in Kinlochbervie and travelled thousands of miles during his playing career at Brora Rangers, Caley Thistle and Elgin City among others.

“Another was goalkeeper Ally Ridgers, who is the elder brother of current Caley Thistle number one, Mark Ridgers.”

He added: “Funnily enough, three members of that championship-winning side would later go on to manage the Merkinch club – David Mackay, Iain Polworth and Sandy Macleod, while another, Steven MacDonald, is the current Forres Mechanics boss.”