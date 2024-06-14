Ross Tokely believes new signing Matthew Wright ‘ticks every box’ for Nairn County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Ross Tokely believes new signing Matthew Wright ‘ticks every box’ for Nairn County

Former Ross County striker Matthew Wright has signed for the Station Park club.

By Callum Law
New Nairn County signing Matthew Wright at Station Park. Picture courtesy of Kenny Macleod Photography.
New Nairn County signing Matthew Wright at Station Park. Picture courtesy of Kenny Macleod Photography.

Manager Ross Tokely reckons his latest signing Matthew Wright will add another dimension to Nairn County’s attack.

The striker has signed a two-year contract with the Wee County with the option of a further year after being released by Ross County.

Wright is Nairn’s fifth summer signing with Tokely also recruiting strikers Ben Barron and Gary Kerr, midfielder Alan Pollock and defender Jonathan Bain.

Wright back in Highland League

The 21-year-old is no stranger to the Breedon Highland League, having had a loan stint at Brora Rangers in the 2021-22 season and a spell with Brechin City earlier this year.

Wright has also had loans with Elgin City, Montrose and Falkirk in the SPFL.

Tokely said: “I’m absolutely delighted. He’s somebody who ticks every box for us really. He’s young, hungry and was keen to come to the club.

“I’m a really big fan of Matthew. I thought he did really well at Ross County, but also in his loan spells.

“Matthew’s had a good taste of the Highland League with Brora and Brechin.

“When guys are released from full-time clubs it’s about how they kick on.

Matthew Wright, right, with Nairn manager Ross Tokely. Photo courtesy of Kenny Macleod Photography.

“Speaking to him, I was very impressed and I think he’s looking forward to enjoying his football again and feels he can do that with us.

“All I’m looking for with any player we take in is for them to enjoy their football and to work hard.

“Matthew adds another dimension to our forward options. With Ben and Gary also joining us, it adds real competition for places.

“Signings like Matthew and Ben can hopefully kick on. If they do well for us, there’s no reason why they can’t progress further because there’s no question they’ve got a lot of ability.

“I’m really delighted to sign Matthew. There were other clubs after him, so it’s nice to get him.”

Boss pleased with summer business – and fit-again Andrew Greig

Nairn had to pay a transfer fee for Barron, but the rest of their summer additions have been frees.

Tokely added: “The market is quite inflated, so it’s nice to get a quality player like Matthew in for free.

“The board have been very supportive. I know what the budget is and I’m working within that.”

On top of his additions, Tokely also feels winger Andrew Greig will be like a new signing for Nairn.

Andrew Greig is back from injury.

He is back from a knee injury sustained more than a year ago.

Tokely said: “Andrew is like a new signing for us as well. With the sessions we’ve had so far, he’s looking very fit.

“We’ll see how he steps up, but we’ve got a nice variety of options in the forward areas.

“I was keen to have more options going forward and I hope the fans are delighted with the latest signing.”

