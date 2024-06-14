Ross Tokely believes new signing Matthew Wright ‘ticks every box’ for Nairn County

Manager Ross Tokely reckons his latest signing Matthew Wright will add another dimension to Nairn County’s attack.

The striker has signed a two-year contract with the Wee County with the option of a further year after being released by Ross County.

Wright is Nairn’s fifth summer signing with Tokely also recruiting strikers Ben Barron and Gary Kerr, midfielder Alan Pollock and defender Jonathan Bain.

Wright back in Highland League

The 21-year-old is no stranger to the Breedon Highland League, having had a loan stint at Brora Rangers in the 2021-22 season and a spell with Brechin City earlier this year.

Wright has also had loans with Elgin City, Montrose and Falkirk in the SPFL.

Tokely said: “I’m absolutely delighted. He’s somebody who ticks every box for us really. He’s young, hungry and was keen to come to the club.

“I’m a really big fan of Matthew. I thought he did really well at Ross County, but also in his loan spells.

“Matthew’s had a good taste of the Highland League with Brora and Brechin.

“When guys are released from full-time clubs it’s about how they kick on.

“Speaking to him, I was very impressed and I think he’s looking forward to enjoying his football again and feels he can do that with us.

“All I’m looking for with any player we take in is for them to enjoy their football and to work hard.

“Matthew adds another dimension to our forward options. With Ben and Gary also joining us, it adds real competition for places.

“Signings like Matthew and Ben can hopefully kick on. If they do well for us, there’s no reason why they can’t progress further because there’s no question they’ve got a lot of ability.

“I’m really delighted to sign Matthew. There were other clubs after him, so it’s nice to get him.”

Boss pleased with summer business – and fit-again Andrew Greig

Nairn had to pay a transfer fee for Barron, but the rest of their summer additions have been frees.

Tokely added: “The market is quite inflated, so it’s nice to get a quality player like Matthew in for free.

“The board have been very supportive. I know what the budget is and I’m working within that.”

On top of his additions, Tokely also feels winger Andrew Greig will be like a new signing for Nairn.

He is back from a knee injury sustained more than a year ago.

Tokely said: “Andrew is like a new signing for us as well. With the sessions we’ve had so far, he’s looking very fit.

“We’ll see how he steps up, but we’ve got a nice variety of options in the forward areas.

“I was keen to have more options going forward and I hope the fans are delighted with the latest signing.”