Caley Thistle fans urged to buy season tickets by supporters’ trust

The club confirmed "hugely positive" talks have been held with a number of potential new investors.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle are gearing up for life in League One next season. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle Supporters Trust is urging fans to “move forward” and buy season tickets after recent resistance and calls for a boycott.

The club, which was relegated into League One last month, has been seeking new investment and confirmed on Friday morning “hugely positive” talks with a “number of potential new investors”.

There was also confirmation boss Duncan Ferguson would hand more chances to local and Highland footballers next term – something he was criticised for not doing enough last term as the side tumbled out of the Championship via the play-offs.

With the club desperate to secure vital cash, the search for key new investment comes after the club said they were set to approach an insolvency practitioner to advise on how to proceed should they fail to secure investment to keep them afloat.

However, in Friday’s update, there was no mention of administration, with ICT staff understood to have been told this week financial fears have eased.

The proposal to move the club’s training operation to the home of Kelty Hearts in Fife angered fans, many of whom vowed not to buy season tickets for next term, and prompted the club to abandon the plan.

With season tickets now on sale, the trust hopes fans can unite and support the club as a step forward.

With ICT’s first competitive match away to fellow League One side Annan Athletic on July 13 in the Premier Sports Cup group stages, the trust say talks with club officials allayed some concerns.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson will want the fans to rally round the club next term. Image: SNS

Talks between trust and Caley Jags

The trust’s statement in reaction to the ICT news read: “The ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of the club will soon be at an end.

“Inverness Caledonian Thistle is still here, now waiting to be backed by a fanbase stronger and more unified than ever. As a support we called for change, and we have been heard.

“The supporters’ trust board has been in dialogue with the club and has been provided assurances that the ongoing financial viability of the club and its senior management changes will soon be concluded.

“The first competitive game of the season takes place in just four weeks’ time, therefore with these assurances from the ICTFC board of directors, we feel it is time to move forward.

“We are therefore asking all Inverness Caledonian Thistle supporters to reunite behind the club, renew season tickets and purchase club merchandise.

“Only by doing that can the club we love continue in the short-term, while new investment is completed.

Inverness forward Billy Mckay wheels away after scoring from the spot in the 2-1 defeat by Ayr United.
Inverness forward Billy Mckay is expected to lead the line next season in League One. Image: SNS

“Our request for a democratically-elected representative of the supporters’ trust board to join the club board still stands and we hope that this will now be seriously considered.

“We look forward to receiving updates on the club’s financial situation, the playing and coaching staff, and the youth academy.”

Fans urged to support the ICT trust

If fans are still unsure about buying season tickets, the trust hope they will consider a subscription or donation to its Stronger Together initiative by visiting www.ictsupporterstrust.org/stronger-together. The plan aims to help the trust invest in the football club and secure a voice within the boardroom.

