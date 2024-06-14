Scotland fan from Moray sets off on 327-mile cycle to Cologne in memory of dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland fan from Moray sets off on 327-mile cycle to Cologne in memory of dad

Alex Schweitzer-Thompson and his dad Alan attended Scotland games together before he died from an aggressive brain tumour.

Alex and his friends will bike over 300 miles to Cologne in a bid to raise £10,000 for charity. Image: Mike Wilkinson
Alex and his friends will bike over 300 miles to Cologne in a bid to raise £10,000 for charity. Image: Mike Wilkinson
By Ellie Milne

Watching Scotland play in a major tournament together was a long-term dream for Alex Schweitzer-Thompson and his late dad, Alan.

The father-and-son team had spoken about travelling over to Germany for Euro 2024 before 71-year-old Alan was diagnosed with a brain tumour in September last year.

Sadly, he died in hospital just 11 weeks later.

Alex, who grew up in Garmouth, has decided to still make the trip to Germany this summer in memory of his dad.

Alex Schweitzer-Thompson has started his Euro 2024 cycle in memory of his late dad. Image: Mike Wilkinson

Today, he and a dozen friends set off on the 327-mile journey from Edinburgh to Cologne by bike.

Ahead of the challenge, he told The Press and Journal: “Last year, my dad was diagnosed with a very aggressive terminal brain tumour.

“Up until then he’d been really healthy and played football twice a week with me and my mates.

“We always attended Scotland games and Elgin City games together. And then, obviously, all of that had to stop.

“I had mentioned to some friends I was thinking about cycling for charity in honour of my dad and they were keen to join.

“So, now there’s now a dozen of us heading off from the Royal Mile to Cologne in time for the second match.

“And, hopefully in the process, raising £10,000 for Brain Tumour Research.”

Cycling from Scotland to Euro 2024

Alex has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the charity dedicated to funding research and raising awareness of brain tumours.

Thanks to donations from more than 100 people he is almost halfway towards his end goal.

The journey should take the cyclists five days to complete with the first stop scheduled at Coldstream in time for the Euro 24 opening match.

Alex will stop off to watch the first Euro 2024 match today before continuing the challenge. Image: Mike Wilkinson.

The 327-mile journey will then continue to North Shields where they will hop on a ferry over to the Netherlands and then cycle to Cologne ahead of  Scotland v Switzerland.

It will be a quick turnaround for Alex, who is planning to fly back to Germany with his seven-year-old son, Drew, at the end of the week.

“My wee boy is going to come and take my dad’s place, so we’ll be in Stuttgart for the the third game,” he added.

“We’re excited to meet people on the way, the locals and fellow Scotland fans. And, just have a good time.

“We’re really looking forward to that part!”

