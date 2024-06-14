Scotland fan from Moray sets off on 327-mile cycle to Cologne in memory of dad

Watching Scotland play in a major tournament together was a long-term dream for Alex Schweitzer-Thompson and his late dad, Alan.

The father-and-son team had spoken about travelling over to Germany for Euro 2024 before 71-year-old Alan was diagnosed with a brain tumour in September last year.

Sadly, he died in hospital just 11 weeks later.

Alex, who grew up in Garmouth, has decided to still make the trip to Germany this summer in memory of his dad.

Today, he and a dozen friends set off on the 327-mile journey from Edinburgh to Cologne by bike.

Ahead of the challenge, he told The Press and Journal: “Last year, my dad was diagnosed with a very aggressive terminal brain tumour.

“Up until then he’d been really healthy and played football twice a week with me and my mates.

“We always attended Scotland games and Elgin City games together. And then, obviously, all of that had to stop.

“I had mentioned to some friends I was thinking about cycling for charity in honour of my dad and they were keen to join.

“So, now there’s now a dozen of us heading off from the Royal Mile to Cologne in time for the second match.

“And, hopefully in the process, raising £10,000 for Brain Tumour Research.”

Cycling from Scotland to Euro 2024

Alex has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the charity dedicated to funding research and raising awareness of brain tumours.

Thanks to donations from more than 100 people he is almost halfway towards his end goal.

The journey should take the cyclists five days to complete with the first stop scheduled at Coldstream in time for the Euro 24 opening match.

The 327-mile journey will then continue to North Shields where they will hop on a ferry over to the Netherlands and then cycle to Cologne ahead of Scotland v Switzerland.

It will be a quick turnaround for Alex, who is planning to fly back to Germany with his seven-year-old son, Drew, at the end of the week.

“My wee boy is going to come and take my dad’s place, so we’ll be in Stuttgart for the the third game,” he added.

“We’re excited to meet people on the way, the locals and fellow Scotland fans. And, just have a good time.

“We’re really looking forward to that part!”