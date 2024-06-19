Stuart Anderson’s delight as Tyler Mykyta rejoins Formartine United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Stuart Anderson’s delight as Tyler Mykyta rejoins Formartine United

The midfielder is back at North Lodge Park after a year with Cove Rangers.

By Callum Law
Tyler Mykyta, right, has re-signed for Formartine United.
Manager Stuart Anderson is thrilled to have brought Tyler Mykyta back to Formartine United but sees no reason why he can’t return to the SPFL in the future.

The midfielder returns to North Lodge Park for a fourth spell after a year with League One outfit Cove Rangers.

Mykyta previously had two loan stints with Formartine during the 2021-22 season, which were sandwiched either side of a spell with Elgin City in League Two.

The 21-year-old joined the Pitmedden outfit permanently in the summer of 2022 following his departure from Aberdeen.

His form for United earned him a move to Cove last summer. However, opportunities were limited at the Balmoral Stadium and Mykyta made only 12 appearances before being loaned to Forfar Athletic in January.

Formartine boss Anderson is looking forward to working with a player he knows well and who he thinks has a bright future.

Mykyta is United’s third summer signing after midfielder Callum Youngson and attacker Scott Adams were recruited last month.

Anderson said: “We’re delighted to bring Tyler back to the club.

“Everyone at Formartine knows Tyler’s qualities and how good he was for us previously.

Tyler Mykyta, right, in action during a previous spell at Formartine.

“It’s something we’ve been working on for a while so we’re absolutely delighted to get it over the line.

“I’ve no doubt that Tyler could move back up the levels again in the future.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to give him a bit of stability and get him going again.

“But we all know talented Tyler is, his ability has never been in doubt.”

New signing has hunger to succeed

As Mykyta returns to the Breedon Highland League Anderson believes he will be eager to prove himself again.

The Formartine gaffer also reckons that despite Mykyta’s age, he has recruited a player with good experience.

Anderson added: “I’ve known Tyler for a long time now and I think he’s always hungry to do well.

“I don’t think that will change, he loves playing football so I think the hunger to do well will always be there with him.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson.

“He’s only 21 so there’s still more to come from Tyler. He’ll get better the more games he plays.

“But even for a young lad he has got a lot of experience. If you look at his career he’s had a lot of different experiences within that so for a 21-year-old he is quite experienced.

“Sometimes I think experience has nothing to do with age because a player like Tyler has had a lot of experience at a young age.”

