Stuart Anderson’s delight as Tyler Mykyta rejoins Formartine United

Manager Stuart Anderson is thrilled to have brought Tyler Mykyta back to Formartine United but sees no reason why he can’t return to the SPFL in the future.

The midfielder returns to North Lodge Park for a fourth spell after a year with League One outfit Cove Rangers.

Mykyta previously had two loan stints with Formartine during the 2021-22 season, which were sandwiched either side of a spell with Elgin City in League Two.

The 21-year-old joined the Pitmedden outfit permanently in the summer of 2022 following his departure from Aberdeen.

His form for United earned him a move to Cove last summer. However, opportunities were limited at the Balmoral Stadium and Mykyta made only 12 appearances before being loaned to Forfar Athletic in January.

Formartine boss Anderson is looking forward to working with a player he knows well and who he thinks has a bright future.

Mykyta is United’s third summer signing after midfielder Callum Youngson and attacker Scott Adams were recruited last month.

Anderson said: “We’re delighted to bring Tyler back to the club.

“Everyone at Formartine knows Tyler’s qualities and how good he was for us previously.

“It’s something we’ve been working on for a while so we’re absolutely delighted to get it over the line.

“I’ve no doubt that Tyler could move back up the levels again in the future.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to give him a bit of stability and get him going again.

“But we all know talented Tyler is, his ability has never been in doubt.”

New signing has hunger to succeed

As Mykyta returns to the Breedon Highland League Anderson believes he will be eager to prove himself again.

The Formartine gaffer also reckons that despite Mykyta’s age, he has recruited a player with good experience.

Anderson added: “I’ve known Tyler for a long time now and I think he’s always hungry to do well.

“I don’t think that will change, he loves playing football so I think the hunger to do well will always be there with him.

“He’s only 21 so there’s still more to come from Tyler. He’ll get better the more games he plays.

“But even for a young lad he has got a lot of experience. If you look at his career he’s had a lot of different experiences within that so for a 21-year-old he is quite experienced.

“Sometimes I think experience has nothing to do with age because a player like Tyler has had a lot of experience at a young age.”