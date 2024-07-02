Nairn County skipper Fraser Dingwall signs new two-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Nairn County skipper Fraser Dingwall signs new two-year deal

The centre half has the seal of approval from manager and former Inverness defender Ross Tokely.

By Paul Chalk
Nairn County captain Fraser Dingwall has pledged his future to the club until 2026. Image: Jasperimage
Nairn County captain Fraser Dingwall has pledged his future to the club until 2026. Image: Jasperimage

Nairn County captain Fraser Dingwall has agreed a new contract, keeping him at the Highland League club until 2026.

And manager Ross Tokely knows from his recent experience as a team-mate what the defender offers his side.

Centre half Dingwall has become a lynch-pin of the team in recent seasons and, with Tokely retiring from playing this summer, the 26-year-old is ready to take on an even more senior role.

Dingwall joined the Wee County 2018 after time in the North Caledonian League and is preparing for his seventh season at Station Park.

‘A desire not to concede goals’

Tokely is delighted to have secured the future of a central figure within his squad.

He said: “Fraser agreeing a new contract is great news for the club and gives us a timely boost as we step up our preparations for the new season.

“Having played alongside Fraser in central defence for the last season and a half, I know how good a footballer and how solid a defender he is.

“He has those old school traits of winning his tackles and his headers and a desire not to concede goals but he can play a bit as well.

“He is captain of the club for good reason. Fraser is an influential player among the squad and he has the leadership skills required too.

“Keeping players like Fraser at the club is important to what we want to achieve and how we want to progress, so I am delighted that he has agreed a new contract and I am looking forward to continuing to work with him.”

Nairn County celebrate winning the North of Scotland Cup in November 2023. Image: Jasperimage.

Dingwall led Nairn to trophy success

Dingwall was signed in the summer of 2018 after playing for Avoch in the Inverness Amateur League.

The youth programme at Alness United was his route through to their first-team, before moving on to Invergordon, where he won several honours.

He was named Nairn skipper in 2022 and led the club to the North of Scotland Cup last season, becoming the Nairn first captain to lift silverware in 12 years. He has made 134 appearances for the club so far, scoring 15 goals.

More from Highland League

Nairn County boss Ross Tokely
Caley Thistle starlets can flourish, says Ross Tokely ahead of Nairn County friendly
Gregor MacDonald (centre) celebrates netting for Brora Rangers.
Gregor MacDonald reveals his aim with new club Rothes
PRE SEASON FRIENDLY FORMARTINE V PETERHEAD PETERHEAD'S KIERAN SHANKS ON THE ATTACK
Friendlies round-up: Peterhead hope to sharpen up after draw with Formartine United
Clachnacuddin manager Conor Gethins on the sidelines as his side faced Caley Thistle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Clachnacuddin targeting Highland League top 10, says boss Conor Gethins
Adam Brooks fires Caley Thistle ahead against Clachnacuddin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Key talking points from Caley Thistle's friendly win at Clachnacuddin
Nairn County boss Ross Tokely
Nairn County plot new signings after friendly defeat to St Johnstone
Peterhead FC player/co-manager Ryan Strachan.
North friendlies round-up: Peterhead aim for positive start against Formartine United
Nairn County manager Ross Tokely, left, and Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth, right, ahead of their teams facing St Johnstone in pre-season (June 28 and June 29 2024). Collage created June 27 2024.
Highland League Nairn County and Huntly thrilled to face St Johnstone test
Gregor MacDonald, left, has joined Rothes from Brora Rangers, and Michael Finnis, right, has gone the other way to Brora from Rothes (transfers happened June 26 2024). Collage created June 26 2024.
Michael Finnis on his Brora Rangers move as Rothes boss Richard Hastings hails signing…
Mark Reynolds has signed for Banks o' Dee. He signed on June 20 2024. Picture courtesy of Banks o' Dee FC so please credit with use.
Exclusive: Mark Reynolds on his desire for success with Banks o' Dee