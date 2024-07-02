Nairn County skipper Fraser Dingwall signs new two-year deal

Nairn County captain Fraser Dingwall has agreed a new contract, keeping him at the Highland League club until 2026.

And manager Ross Tokely knows from his recent experience as a team-mate what the defender offers his side.

Centre half Dingwall has become a lynch-pin of the team in recent seasons and, with Tokely retiring from playing this summer, the 26-year-old is ready to take on an even more senior role.

Dingwall joined the Wee County 2018 after time in the North Caledonian League and is preparing for his seventh season at Station Park.

‘A desire not to concede goals’

Tokely is delighted to have secured the future of a central figure within his squad.

He said: “Fraser agreeing a new contract is great news for the club and gives us a timely boost as we step up our preparations for the new season.

“Having played alongside Fraser in central defence for the last season and a half, I know how good a footballer and how solid a defender he is.

“He has those old school traits of winning his tackles and his headers and a desire not to concede goals but he can play a bit as well.

“He is captain of the club for good reason. Fraser is an influential player among the squad and he has the leadership skills required too.

“Keeping players like Fraser at the club is important to what we want to achieve and how we want to progress, so I am delighted that he has agreed a new contract and I am looking forward to continuing to work with him.”

Dingwall led Nairn to trophy success

Dingwall was signed in the summer of 2018 after playing for Avoch in the Inverness Amateur League.

The youth programme at Alness United was his route through to their first-team, before moving on to Invergordon, where he won several honours.

He was named Nairn skipper in 2022 and led the club to the North of Scotland Cup last season, becoming the Nairn first captain to lift silverware in 12 years. He has made 134 appearances for the club so far, scoring 15 goals.