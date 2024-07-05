Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay relishing maiden duel with Ross County counterpart Don Cowie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay relishing maiden duel with Ross County counterpart Don Cowie

Brora host the Staggies on Saturday, in what will be both sides' first pre-season friendly of the summer.

By Andy Skinner
Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay. Image: SNS
Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay. Image: SNS

Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay insists there will be no lack of competitive edge in Saturday’s friendly against Don Cowie’s Ross County.

Both sides begin their pre-season campaigns at Dudgeon Park, when the Cattachs host their Premiership opponents.

Mackay, who returned for a second spell in charge of Brora this summer after leaving Nairn County, has remained close friends with Cowie since the pair progressed through the Staggies youth ranks at the start of their respective playing careers.

Despite being a friendly in name, Mackay says both he and Cowie will be eager to come out on the winning side.

Mackay said: “It will be nice to go head-to-head with Don – albeit in a pre-season capacity.

“It’s something that has never happened for the pair of us, so it will be nice on a personal level for both of us.

Ross County's Steven Mackay celebrates with Don Cowie during the CIS Insurance Cup quarter-final game between Ross County and Rangers at Victoria Park in 2001.
Ross County’s Steven Mackay celebrates with Don Cowie during the CIS Insurance Cup quarter-final game between Ross County and Rangers at Victoria Park in 2001.

“Since we have known each other it doesn’t matter whether it’s darts, pool, golf or poker – there always had to be a winner and a loser.

“It’s just the way we are both built and Saturday will be no different.

“We couldn’t get a much better test against a full-time, Premiership side.

“We know they will probably have the majority of the ball, so it will probably be a good fitness exercise for us.

“It will give us a chance to see where we are fitness-wise, and in our shape.”

Staggies have taken lift since Cowie appointment

Cowie is now in permanent charge of the Staggies, having guided the Dingwall outfit to top-flight safety during his interim stint last season.

Mackay has been thrilled with the way Cowie has grasped his opportunity, after serving as assistant manager for more than two years.

Ross County boss Don Cowie.
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

He added: “When he initially got involved as Malky Mackay’s assistant, I think it was always viewed that at some point Don would get his opportunity.

“It was great he got it – albeit at a very difficult time.

“He takes everything in his stride. He never gets too excited, but also never gets too down in the dumps either.

“It was a rollercoaster for him, beating Rangers then having the home result against Motherwell and the draw against St Johnstone away in the last minute.

“There were really horrible results to take at the time, but he never lets it faze him.

“The way he conducts and carries himself, I was at the Rangers game and he just looks at home in the dugout and has been there for years.

Ross County boss Don Cowie.
Ross County boss Don Cowie. Image: Shutterstock.

“That is what he has done his whole career.

“A lot of pressure would have been on him but he doesn’t show it.

“He’s a leader in terms of recruiting people, and taking people on the journey with him.

“He will always be fair and honest with players. Whether it’s conversations or giving his views, he will always be open with them.

“As a player, I think that’s all you can ask for in a manager. You just want someone who can tell you where you stand.”

New signings in line for debuts

County could include new arrivals Ricki Lamie and Jack Hamilton for the first time, along with Will Nightingale who rejoined the Staggies on loan from AFC Wimbledon for the forthcoming season.

Brora have also been proactive this summer having brought in Cammy Mackay, Shane Sutherland and Michael Finnis.

Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay, left, with striker Shane Sutherland. Image: Brora Rangers FC
Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay, left, with striker Shane Sutherland. Image: Brora Rangers FC

The Cattachs have agreed a pre-contract with Forres Mechanics defender Ryan McRitchie, who will join in October.

McRitchie had initially signed a short-term contract to remain at Mosset Park until the autumn, at which point he intended to relocate to Australia for a second spell.

Those plans have now fallen through, which has allowed him to agree a two-year deal with Brora.

