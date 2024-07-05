Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay relishing maiden duel with Ross County counterpart Don Cowie

Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay insists there will be no lack of competitive edge in Saturday’s friendly against Don Cowie’s Ross County.

Both sides begin their pre-season campaigns at Dudgeon Park, when the Cattachs host their Premiership opponents.

Mackay, who returned for a second spell in charge of Brora this summer after leaving Nairn County, has remained close friends with Cowie since the pair progressed through the Staggies youth ranks at the start of their respective playing careers.

Despite being a friendly in name, Mackay says both he and Cowie will be eager to come out on the winning side.

Mackay said: “It will be nice to go head-to-head with Don – albeit in a pre-season capacity.

“It’s something that has never happened for the pair of us, so it will be nice on a personal level for both of us.

“Since we have known each other it doesn’t matter whether it’s darts, pool, golf or poker – there always had to be a winner and a loser.

“It’s just the way we are both built and Saturday will be no different.

“We couldn’t get a much better test against a full-time, Premiership side.

“We know they will probably have the majority of the ball, so it will probably be a good fitness exercise for us.

“It will give us a chance to see where we are fitness-wise, and in our shape.”

Staggies have taken lift since Cowie appointment

Cowie is now in permanent charge of the Staggies, having guided the Dingwall outfit to top-flight safety during his interim stint last season.

Mackay has been thrilled with the way Cowie has grasped his opportunity, after serving as assistant manager for more than two years.

He added: “When he initially got involved as Malky Mackay’s assistant, I think it was always viewed that at some point Don would get his opportunity.

“It was great he got it – albeit at a very difficult time.

“He takes everything in his stride. He never gets too excited, but also never gets too down in the dumps either.

“It was a rollercoaster for him, beating Rangers then having the home result against Motherwell and the draw against St Johnstone away in the last minute.

“There were really horrible results to take at the time, but he never lets it faze him.

“The way he conducts and carries himself, I was at the Rangers game and he just looks at home in the dugout and has been there for years.

“That is what he has done his whole career.

“A lot of pressure would have been on him but he doesn’t show it.

“He’s a leader in terms of recruiting people, and taking people on the journey with him.

“He will always be fair and honest with players. Whether it’s conversations or giving his views, he will always be open with them.

“As a player, I think that’s all you can ask for in a manager. You just want someone who can tell you where you stand.”

New signings in line for debuts

County could include new arrivals Ricki Lamie and Jack Hamilton for the first time, along with Will Nightingale who rejoined the Staggies on loan from AFC Wimbledon for the forthcoming season.

Brora have also been proactive this summer having brought in Cammy Mackay, Shane Sutherland and Michael Finnis.

The Cattachs have agreed a pre-contract with Forres Mechanics defender Ryan McRitchie, who will join in October.

McRitchie had initially signed a short-term contract to remain at Mosset Park until the autumn, at which point he intended to relocate to Australia for a second spell.

Those plans have now fallen through, which has allowed him to agree a two-year deal with Brora.