Duncan Ferguson hopes for Caley Thistle investment ‘within weeks’

Duncan Ferguson is confident fresh investment will come Caley Thistle’s way in a matter of weeks as the club gears up for the start of the season on Saturday.

Amid a summer of turmoil at the Highland club, which was relegated from the Championship in May, the push for a new owner has dominated the past few weeks.

The threat of administration for ICT, which has just posted a £588,000 loss for last year, was soothed by the board saying investment talks were positive almost one month ago.

While fans have been waiting for news on this front, Ferguson has been unable to sign any players.

Only the transfer of defender Nikola Ujdur, seemingly to Championship side Queen’s Park, will free up funds for Ferguson to add a face or two.

‘No one knows what the future holds’

Former Rothes defender Callum Aspell and ex-Ross County midfielder Adam Mackinnon featured as trialists against Raith Rovers and Brora Rangers and could be added if Ujdur’s deal is completed.

When asked about whether he’s hopeful of better financial news, Ferguson said: “We’re waiting for a new owner to come in and I believe that is getting closer, so we will see what happens.

“No one knows what the future holds. Hopefully when the new owner comes in, things will pick up and we can tweak the squad a little bit.

“I’m positive that the club are well down the road with the takeover.

“We’re all excited about that, and hopefully it’s only two or three weeks away, and then we’ll get a cash injection.”

‘At the moment, we have no budget’

The action begins for real this weekend when ICT set off early on Saturday for the 480-mile round trip to face League One rivals Annan Athletic in the opening group game in the Premier Sports Cup.

Relegation and financial constraints mean Inverness have a largely young squad for the upcoming campaign.

Ferguson says he’s impressed by the group he has, but knows it’s going to be a testing year ahead.

He said: “At the moment, we don’t have a budget, so we can’t go looking for players.

“To be fair, we have one or two in the pipeline as such, but the players will be mostly local due to accommodation costs.

“It’s wonderful to see a lot of younger players in the squad.

“They are well thought of at the club and a lot of us like the players.

“They are young, very good players, and they will get their chance.

“We know the season will be tough, but we’re ready.

“Annan will be a tough game for us. All the pre-season games have been tough.

“Nothing changes – we go out to try and win the game.”

Ferguson asked about Doran

In the first press conference since relegation, Ferguson was asked about ex-midfielder Aaron Doran, who said the club twice cancelled his knee operation.

The Caley Thistle boss said: “It’s not down to me. It’s down to the club to answer these things and I am sure, in time, the club will do so.”

‘I’m a fighter and looking forward to the new season’ – Ferguson

With everything that has gone on across the summer, including the proposed training base move to Kelty being binned, Ferguson stressed he’s determined to meet the challenge head on.

That begins with the four Premier Sports Cup ties, against Annan this weekend, Bonnyrigg Rose on July 20, Arbroath on July 23 and Dundee on July 27.

He said: “We’re looking forward to the new season.

“We have four cup games first and it will be a big challenge for us this season as everyone knows.

“But I’m a fighter and I’m looking forward to it. ”

Striker and skipper Billy Mckay, fellow forward Adam Brooks and defender Danny Devine are facing a race against time to shake off injuries for the Annan trip.

Ferguson is aware of fans’ disquiet, with many refusing to buy season tickets until they see internal club changes.

He added: “I just ask them to get behind the team and support these young players.”