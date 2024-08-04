Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth believes young Don’s signing shows club’s progress

Boss Colin Charlesworth believes being able to sign Kai Watson shows the progress Huntly are making.

The Black and Golds have recruited the 18-year-old former Aberdeen defender on a three-year contract.

Since leaving Pittodrie Watson has been on trial with full-time clubs and also had other part-time options.

Given the competition Christie Park manager Charlesworth is chuffed to have secured Watson’s services.

Charlesworth said: “Kai has been involved at a very good level with Aberdeen and I’ve had a lot of good reports about him.

“If we want to improve we need to add competition in all positions and to bring in someone like Kai who has captained Aberdeen’s youth team is a positive for us.

“To be able to get Kai is a bit of a coup, it’s a sign of where we are now that players like Kai view us as a serious option.

“In the past players like Kai might not have considered us.

“But we’ve shown with the likes of Lyall Booth and Michael Dangana in recent years that we can help young players, make them better and give them a platform to step on.

“Hopefully we can do the same with Kai.”

Watson is looking forward to showing what he can do in the Highland League.

He said: “I’m delighted to be signing here at Huntly for the next three years.

“After having really good conversations with the chairman and the manager I felt like this is the correct place for me to come and enjoy my football.

“I can’t wait to get going and show everyone what I can do.”