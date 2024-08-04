Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth believes young Don’s signing shows club’s progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth believes young Don’s signing shows club’s progress

Black and Golds boss delighted to sign former Aberdeen defender Kai Watson on a three-year deal

By Callum Law
Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Boss Colin Charlesworth believes being able to sign Kai Watson shows the progress Huntly are making.

The Black and Golds have recruited the 18-year-old former Aberdeen defender on a three-year contract.

Since leaving Pittodrie Watson has been on trial with full-time clubs and also had other part-time options.

Given the competition Christie Park manager Charlesworth is chuffed to have secured Watson’s services.

Charlesworth said: “Kai has been involved at a very good level with Aberdeen and I’ve had a lot of good reports about him.

“If we want to improve we need to add competition in all positions and to bring in someone like Kai who has captained Aberdeen’s youth team is a positive for us.

“To be able to get Kai is a bit of a coup, it’s a sign of where we are now that players like Kai view us as a serious option.

“In the past players like Kai might not have considered us.

“But we’ve shown with the likes of Lyall Booth and Michael Dangana in recent years that we can help young players, make them better and give them a platform to step on.

“Hopefully we can do the same with Kai.”

Watson is looking forward to showing what he can do in the Highland League.

He said: “I’m delighted to be signing here at Huntly for the next three years.

“After having really good conversations with the chairman and the manager I felt like this is the correct place for me to come and enjoy my football.

“I can’t wait to get going and show everyone what I can do.”

More from Highland League

Formartine United's Tyler Mykyta. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Reaction to EVERY Highland League game as Formartine United hand out 'totally embarrassing' Rothes…
3 August 2024. Clachnacuddin FC,Wyvis Place,Grant Street Park,Inverness,IV3 8DR. This is from the Highland League Match between Clachnacuddin FC and Keith FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Clach Allan MacPhee celebrates. CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Reaction and report: Conor Gethins pleased to see Clachnacuddin make it two out of…
3 August 2024. Clachnacuddin FC,Wyvis Place,Grant Street Park,Inverness,IV3 8DR. This is from the Highland League Match between Clachnacuddin FC and Keith FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- CLACH - JOSH MEEKINGS WINS A HEADER UNDER PRESSURE FROM MATTHEW TOUGH CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Highland League results: Clachnacuddin made it two wins from two by beating Keith
15 November 2023. Keith FC, Kynoch Park, Balloch Road, Keith,Aberdeenshire,AB55 5EN. This is from the Highland League Game between - Keith FC v Strathspey Thistle FC match. PICTURE CONTENT:- Keith - Jordan Cooper CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Highland League: Every game previewed as Jordan Cooper eyes Keith gains and sides make…
Banks o' Dee v Aberdeen B in the SPFL Trust Trophy first round at Spain Park on August 13 2024. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
SPFL Trust Trophy reports: Banks o' Dee defeat Aberdeen and Fraserburgh also progress
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC.
Keith defender placed on transfer list
Forres Mechanics v Rothes highlights from the Breedon Highland League.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly game of the weekend - Nine-man Forres Mechanics against Rothes
CR0045345, Callum Law, Pitmedden. Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final - Formartine United v Banks o' Dee at North Lodge Park, Pitmedden. Picture of (L-R) Michael Philipson and Scott Lisle. Wednesday, October 18th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
SPFL Trust Trophy preview: Four Highland League sides in first round action as Banks…
Banks o' Dee's Andy Hunter and Formartine United's Paul Campbell.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly returns - Highlights of Formartine United v Banks o' Dee;…
16 September 2023. Rothes FC, Mackessack Park, Station Street, Rothes, AB38 7BX. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Rothes FC and Lossiemouth FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Rothes - Greg Morrison CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Highland League: Reaction from every game as Rothes win against nine-man Forres Mechanics

Conversation