Watch: Buckie Thistle player’s mesmerizing Adele rendition goes viral

Footballer initiation songs often don’t hit the right note, however a Buckie Thistle player’s rendition of a classic Adele song sent spines a tingling in viral clip.

Defender Innes McKay was filmed while on the team bus belting out a haunting version Make You Feel My Love.

The song was originally written and performed by Bob Dylan but was famously covered by Adele for her album 19.

Known for its powerful and emotional lyrics, the track is more likely to be heard during the first dance at a wedding rather than a football bus.

Buckie Thistle bus in shock over song

As part of a initiation, 23-year-old McKay was prompted to sing the song, shocking everyone on board with his vocal power.

The clip was shared on social media and went viral amassing more than 45,000 plays and even ending up on the Sky Sports channel.

He told Grampian Online: “It’s just escalated and escalated. I didn’t think much of it. I’ve always known how to sing so I just kind of went for it, one thing led to the next and now it’s on Sky Sports.

“I think we had had a few beers by the point that happened so I wasn’t lacking confidence when I did it.”

He added: “When you see a big centre half, the last thing you expect is for you to be able to hold a tune together so they were all shocked.

“They were all loving it as well, so it was good.”

It not the first time McKay has shown off his talent, having performed karaoke a lot as well as sang while attending Buckie High School and at weddings.

McKay does enjoy singing and reassured people that it wouldn’t be the last time he would displaying his vocal prowess now that its been so warmly received.

