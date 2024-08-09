Watch: Buckie Thistle player’s mesmerizing Adele rendition goes viral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch: Buckie Thistle player’s mesmerizing Adele rendition goes viral

Jags defender Innes McKay showed off his talent on the team bus.

By Ross Hempseed

Footballer initiation songs often don’t hit the right note, however a Buckie Thistle player’s rendition of a classic Adele song sent spines a tingling in viral clip.

Defender Innes McKay was filmed while on the team bus belting out a haunting version Make You Feel My Love.

The song was originally written and performed by Bob Dylan but was famously covered by Adele for her album 19.

Known for its powerful and emotional lyrics, the track is more likely to be heard during the first dance at a wedding rather than a football bus.

Buckie Thistle bus in shock over song

As part of a initiation, 23-year-old McKay was prompted to sing the song, shocking everyone on board with his vocal power.

Innes McKay at the front of the bus. Image: Facebook.

The clip was shared on social media and went viral amassing more than 45,000 plays and even ending up on the Sky Sports channel.

He told Grampian Online: “It’s just escalated and escalated. I didn’t think much of it. I’ve always known how to sing so I just kind of went for it, one thing led to the next and now it’s on Sky Sports.

“I think we had had a few beers by the point that happened so I wasn’t lacking confidence when I did it.”

Innes McKay currently plays centre back for Buckie Thistle. Image: Jasperimage.

He added: “When you see a big centre half, the last thing you expect is for you to be able to hold a tune together so they were all shocked.

“They were all loving it as well, so it was good.”

It not the first time McKay has shown off his talent, having performed karaoke a lot as well as sang while attending Buckie High School and at weddings.

McKay does enjoy singing and reassured people that it wouldn’t be the last time he would displaying his vocal prowess now that its been so warmly received.

You can watch highlights of Buckie Thistle’s latest Highland League clash here.

Conversation