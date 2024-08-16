Rothes boss Richard Hastings thrilled by stirring comeback win at Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rothes boss Richard Hastings thrilled by stirring comeback win at Nairn

A Ross Logan brace set up a rousing victory for the Speysiders after Nairn earned a first half 2-0 lead.

By Paul Chalk
Two-goal Rothes forward Ross Logan keeps control. Image: Jasperimage
Rothes boss Richard Hastings believed in his side as they stormed back from 2-0 down to beat Nairn County 3-2 and rise to ninth in the Highland League.

On his home debut, and second appearance, forward Scott Lisle guided Nairn in front early on with a superb goal and Matthew Wright doubled the lead inside half an hour with another eye-catcher.

The quality goals continued when Ross Logan gave Rothes hope late in the first half and he netted another rocket to level the contest in the second half.

Ex-Elgin City player Jake Thomson was the man to cap it off as he struck the clincher for Rothes to secure all the points for the visitors ahead of the Saturday fixtures.

Jake Thomson celebrates his winner for Rothes. Image: Jasperimage

Hastings hails side for comeback

Hastings said at full-time: “Both Nairn goals came against the run of play, I felt, maybe not to a massive degree, but we were getting a foothold in the match.

“One throw-in and they scored from it, which was a sucker-punch, and then we worked hard and, from a direct ball and a second ball, Matty Wright puts it in the back of the net and we were 2-0 down from doing very little wrong.

“I still had belief and I seen enough from the team to suggest this game wasn’t over. It was significant to get that one before half-time. Once that happened, we were on the front foot (in the second half).

“I made a few tweaks at half-time to make sure we could get on the ball a bit more and the boys put in a hell of a shift, not even work-rate but sticking to the game-plan and showing belief. All credit to the boys. There was still a hunger at 2-2 to go and win it.”

Nairn County striker Gary Kerr gets to the ball first. Image: Jasperimage

Second win of the season for Rothes

The teams went into this encounter looking to get back to winning ways, with Nairn seeking to hit back from a 4-0 loss at Banks o’ Dee and Rothes on a three-game losing slump.

The fixture was brought forward to Friday evening due to Saturday’s Highland Games in Nairn and fans turned out in decent numbers for this one.

Nairn, in their eye-catching new blue and yellow third kit in support of mental health charity Mikeysline, nudged ahead in eight minutes.

Lisle, recently signed from Formartine United, swept a curling shot into the left corner when a gap opened for him at the edge of the box.

Rothes tested keeper Dylan Maclean on 18 minutes when Brodie Mitchell’s corner, perhaps aided by the wind, almost snuck in at the near post.

Nairn were two ahead though on 28 minutes when ex-Ross County attacker Wright picked his spot from the left flank and guided an unstoppable shot past Sean McCarthy.

Nairn celebrate after Scott Lisle’s cracking goal put them 1-0 ahead early on. Image: Jasperimage

Logan at the double to stun Nairn

The fine strikes carried on five minutes from the break when forward Logan drove on and his 25-yarder seemed to catch out Maclean as it flew into the net. It was a bolt from the blue and largely against the flow of play.

Rothes pressed early in the second half and Logan lashed home another fierce shot to beat Maclean and make it 2-2 in 57 minutes.

With nine minutes to go, Rothes sealed their victory when Thomson finished off a slick attack with a lethal finish.

It’s the North of Scotland Cup for these sides next week, with holders Nairn hosting Caley Thistle on Tuesday and Rothes away to Forres 24 hours later.

