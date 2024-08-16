Rothes boss Richard Hastings thrilled by stirring comeback win at Nairn

Rothes boss Richard Hastings believed in his side as they stormed back from 2-0 down to beat Nairn County 3-2 and rise to ninth in the Highland League.

On his home debut, and second appearance, forward Scott Lisle guided Nairn in front early on with a superb goal and Matthew Wright doubled the lead inside half an hour with another eye-catcher.

The quality goals continued when Ross Logan gave Rothes hope late in the first half and he netted another rocket to level the contest in the second half.

Ex-Elgin City player Jake Thomson was the man to cap it off as he struck the clincher for Rothes to secure all the points for the visitors ahead of the Saturday fixtures.

Hastings hails side for comeback

Hastings said at full-time: “Both Nairn goals came against the run of play, I felt, maybe not to a massive degree, but we were getting a foothold in the match.

“One throw-in and they scored from it, which was a sucker-punch, and then we worked hard and, from a direct ball and a second ball, Matty Wright puts it in the back of the net and we were 2-0 down from doing very little wrong.

“I still had belief and I seen enough from the team to suggest this game wasn’t over. It was significant to get that one before half-time. Once that happened, we were on the front foot (in the second half).

“I made a few tweaks at half-time to make sure we could get on the ball a bit more and the boys put in a hell of a shift, not even work-rate but sticking to the game-plan and showing belief. All credit to the boys. There was still a hunger at 2-2 to go and win it.”

Second win of the season for Rothes

The teams went into this encounter looking to get back to winning ways, with Nairn seeking to hit back from a 4-0 loss at Banks o’ Dee and Rothes on a three-game losing slump.

The fixture was brought forward to Friday evening due to Saturday’s Highland Games in Nairn and fans turned out in decent numbers for this one.

Nairn, in their eye-catching new blue and yellow third kit in support of mental health charity Mikeysline, nudged ahead in eight minutes.

Lisle, recently signed from Formartine United, swept a curling shot into the left corner when a gap opened for him at the edge of the box.

Rothes tested keeper Dylan Maclean on 18 minutes when Brodie Mitchell’s corner, perhaps aided by the wind, almost snuck in at the near post.

Nairn were two ahead though on 28 minutes when ex-Ross County attacker Wright picked his spot from the left flank and guided an unstoppable shot past Sean McCarthy.

Logan at the double to stun Nairn

The fine strikes carried on five minutes from the break when forward Logan drove on and his 25-yarder seemed to catch out Maclean as it flew into the net. It was a bolt from the blue and largely against the flow of play.

Rothes pressed early in the second half and Logan lashed home another fierce shot to beat Maclean and make it 2-2 in 57 minutes.

With nine minutes to go, Rothes sealed their victory when Thomson finished off a slick attack with a lethal finish.

It’s the North of Scotland Cup for these sides next week, with holders Nairn hosting Caley Thistle on Tuesday and Rothes away to Forres 24 hours later.