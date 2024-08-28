Highland League: EVERY Wednesday game previewed as Turriff United’s Dylan Stuart says no armband, no problem – and Huntly’s Jamie Michie reveals injury issue

Dylan Stuart has shrugged off no longer being Turriff United captain as he looks to help his hometown team to success.

The 22-year-old defender, who is preparing to face Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park in the Breedon Highland League tonight, previously wore the Turra armband.

But this term United manager Warren Cummings has made Callan Gray skipper.

However, Stuart says it doesn’t alter his approach, and said: “It doesn’t change me as a person or how I approach the game.

“I was disappointed to lose it, but it doesn’t change how I am on the park and it’s one of those things that happens in football.

“Every season there’s always challenges and that’s been one for me to get over it and bring my best to the team when I’m on the park.

“I’ve played every game and I’ve been playing at right-back, which is something different.

“I’m really enjoying it and whatever I’m needed to do for the team, I’ll do it and I’ll play anywhere.

“Turriff’s the team I’ve supported all my life, I followed them home and away when I was younger.

“I just want the club to be doing well and to have some success.”

Dingwall positive after bright Locos start

Meanwhile, Calum Dingwall hopes Inverurie can continue their fine start to the season.

The Railwaymen have taken 13 points from a possible 18 this term, and in five years at Harlaw Park, Dingwall believes this is as positive a period as he has experienced.

The 31-year-old defender added: “We’ve had a pretty good start. Momentum is a massive thing, so we’ll try to keep it going and put as many points on the board as we can.

“In my time at the club, this is probably the most positive it’s been at Inverurie.

“Over a sustained period from the second half of last season until now I think this is the most positive it’s been.

“We finished last season strongly and won a trophy and we’ve started this season well. The boys are enjoying it, we’ve got confidence and long may it continue.”

Michie gutted by injury blow

Huntly’s Jamie Michie has revealed he will miss the entire season after getting to the bottom of a knee problem.

But the former Forres Mechanics and Inverurie Locos midfielder – who joined the Black and Golds this summer – is determined to come back stronger next term.

Michie initially hurt his knee playing for the Can-Cans at the end of last season and as he tried to come back in pre-season, he sustained more damage.

A scan confirmed the 32-year-old has a ruptured cruciate ligament and a torn meniscus, which will require surgery.

Michie said: “My season is over before it started and I’m gutted because I’ve been excited about getting going with Huntly.

“I’ve got to take it on the chin and figure out what the next steps are, but I’ll need an operation.

“I’m determined this won’t be the end of my career.

“Now this has happened, it’s made me more determined to come back and I know it will be a long road back.

“But provided everything goes well, I’ll be back playing for Huntly next season

“As a club, Huntly, and in particular the manager Colin Charlesworth and the chairman Gordon Carter, have been very supportive and very helpful which I appreciate.”

Huntly are in Breedon Highland League action tonight when they face Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park.

The Black and Golds have lost their last three games, while Dee – who will be without Chris Antoniazzi and Jevan Anderson – are also attempting to get back to winning ways following their weekend reverse against Fraserburgh.

Keith look to push on against Forres Mechanics

Craig Ewen hopes Keith can back up their weekend win against Brora Rangers when they face in-form Forres Mechanics tonight.

The Maroons meet the Can-Cans at Kynoch Park, buoyed by their 3-2 success against the Cattachs on Saturday, which included debutant Ryan Park netting a brace.

Ahead of tackling Forres, who have won their last four matches, boss Ewen said: “If we could back up the win at Brora with another good result, it would give us a bit of momentum.

“Hopefully it gives us a bit of confidence. Realistically, if you can go to Brora and get a result you should be able to get a result against anybody.

“Ryan had a great start on Saturday and now we need to keep creating chances for him and hopefully he can take them.”

During their four-game winning streak, Forres have scored 20 goals and manager Steven MacDonald believes they have improved in the final third.

He added: “The biggest difference from last season to this season is the goal threat.

“Last season we had good performances, but we didn’t take our chances and didn’t score enough goals.

“Now I think we’ve got more goals in the team, which is important.

“But we’re not getting carried away with it. We’ve started the season well before and it’s important to keep it going.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Clachnacuddin play Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park. Gavin Morrison is out for the Lilywhites, with Alan Hughes, Owen Rendall, Callan Jessiman, George Ewing, Mark Macadie and Marc MacGregor missing for the Scorries.

Ryan Ferguson is missing for Brechin City’s Glebe Park clash with Deveronvale. Kyle Dalling, Sean McIntosh and Michael Watson are out for the Banffers.

Buckie Thistle are minus Liam Harvey for Strathspey Thistle’s visit to Victoria Park. Alan Kerr and Jordan Laidlaw are absent for the Grantown outfit.

Lossiemouth’s Ryan Farquhar has returned training, but the Grant Park meeting with Formartine United may come too soon for him. Kieran Adams and Stuart Smith are missing for visitors.