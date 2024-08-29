Lossiemouth confirm departure of manager Eddie Wolecki Black

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lossiemouth confirm departure of manager Eddie Wolecki Black

Lossie had taken four points from their opening seven fixtures in the Highland League.

By Danny Law
New Lossiemouth manager Eddie Wolecki Black, right, with Lossiemouth's chairman Alan McIntosh. Wolecki Black was appointed on May 19 2024. Image: Lossiemouth FC.
New Lossiemouth manager Eddie Wolecki Black, right, with Lossiemouth's chairman Alan McIntosh. Wolecki Black was appointed on May 19 2024. Image: Lossiemouth FC.

Lossiemouth have confirmed the departure of manager Eddie Wolecki Black.

The 59-year-old was appointed Lossie boss in May.

He had previously managed a plethora of clubs including Montrose, Airdrieonians, Glasgow City, Celtic Women and Motherwell Women.

Wolecki Black leaves with Lossie sitting second bottom of the Breedon Highland League with four points from their opening seven games.

His final game in charge was a 2-0 home defeat against Formartine United on Wednesday.

A short statement released by Lossiemouth chairman Alan Mcintosh read: “Lossiemouth FC can announce that first team manager Eddie Wolecki Black has left the club by mutual consent.

“We would like to thank Eddie for his hard work and wish him all the best for the future.

“Ian Campbell, Steve Porter and Steven Dunn will take charge of the team on an interim basis.”

