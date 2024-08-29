Lossiemouth confirm departure of manager Eddie Wolecki Black

Lossiemouth have confirmed the departure of manager Eddie Wolecki Black.

The 59-year-old was appointed Lossie boss in May.

He had previously managed a plethora of clubs including Montrose, Airdrieonians, Glasgow City, Celtic Women and Motherwell Women.

Wolecki Black leaves with Lossie sitting second bottom of the Breedon Highland League with four points from their opening seven games.

His final game in charge was a 2-0 home defeat against Formartine United on Wednesday.

A short statement released by Lossiemouth chairman Alan Mcintosh read: “Lossiemouth FC can announce that first team manager Eddie Wolecki Black has left the club by mutual consent.

“We would like to thank Eddie for his hard work and wish him all the best for the future.

“Ian Campbell, Steve Porter and Steven Dunn will take charge of the team on an interim basis.”