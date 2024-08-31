Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Buckie Thistle face Brechin City and sides make signings

Lyall Keir wants to continue his fine form and help fire Buckie Thistle to victory in what he views as an important early season clash with Brechin City.

The Breedon Highland League champions face the Hedgemen – who they pipped to the title on goal difference last term – at Victoria Park today.

Keir is in a rich vein of form having notched eight goals in his last three matches, including five against Strathspey Thistle on Wednesday night.

The 21-year-old said: “I tend to get chances in most games because I’m an attacking player who gets into good positions.

“It’s just about taking chances that come my way and thankfully on Wednesday I did that.

“As an attacking player I want to be scoring lots of goals, but Brechin’s defence is one of the hardest to play against in the league.

“There aren’t many chances against them so we’ll need to take them when we get them.

“I’m in decent form so hopefully if chances come my way I can take them and help the team.”

Ahead of this afternoon’s encounter Buckie are nine points behind table toppers Brechin, although the Jags have a game in hand.

Keir believes it’s important Thistle get a positive result against the Hedgemen.

He added: “We dropped eight points in the first four games which wasn’t the start we wanted.

“It’s taken a bit of time for us to find our form. But we’re playing some good football now and we know if we want to challenge again we need to win games like this.”

Cregg on City’s good start

With 19 points from a possible 21 Brechin are the only unbeaten side in the Highland League and boss Patrick Cregg is keen to extend that run.

However, he isn’t getting caught up in what impact fixtures like this one could have on the destiny of the championship come the end of the campaign.

Cregg said: “The objective is to try to continue the unbeaten run for as long as possible, that gives us something to fight for.

“Momentum is massive in football, you see so often if you can keep a run going you end up getting bits of luck and things just go for you so it’s important to try to do that.

“In the last few seasons it’s been a bunch finish every season so head-to-heads are important.

“But it doesn’t just come down to that, every game is important.

“We worry about performing in every game, it’s three points in every game, no game has a bigger reward than any other.”

Walker arrives at Wee County

Elsewhere, Nairn County have signed Jack Walker on loan from Inverness Caledonian Thistle until January ahead of today’s clash with Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park.

The 18-year-old, who has appeared in the Caley Jags’ first-team, spent time on loan at Forres last season.

Nairn manager Ross Tokely said: “Jack has got a lot of good attributes. As a centre-half he’s right up my street, he wins headers and wants to be impressive.

“He was at Forres last season and I was very impressed with his performances.

“Jack’s someone I’ve been interested in for a while so I’m delighted to bring him in.”

The Can-Cans are without Calum Howarth and Liam Grant, while loanee Calum Brown has been recalled by Ross County.

News from around the Highland League

Wick Academy welcome back Owen Rendall, Callan Jessiman, George Ewing and Marc MacGregor, but Gordon MacNab is missing, for the Harmsworth Park encounter with Banks o’ Dee. Jevan Anderson returns for the visitors.

Deveronvale, who have signed Dundee defender Tobias Davies-Browne on loan, play Clachnacuddin at Princess Royal Park. Michael Watson, Joel Wiseman, Sean McIntosh and Kyle Dalling are out for the Banffers with Gavin Morrison sidelined for the Lilywhites.

Turriff United will be without Callan Gray and Owen Kinsella when Fraserburgh visit the Haughs, but Ewan Clark is clear of suspension. The Broch are minus Ross Aitken and Lewis Davidson.

Stuart Smith and Kieran Adams are missing, with Graeme Rodger and Tyler Mykyta doubtful, for Formartine United’s meeting with Keith at North Lodge Park.

For the Maroons Grant Moroney is ineligible to face his parent club, Ryan Robertson and Jake Stewart are also missing, but Michael Ironside and Jamie Milne could return.

James Connelly is back for Huntly, who take on Rothes at Christie Park, but Lewis Crosbie, Joe Gauld, Alex Thoirs and Jamie Michie are missing.

The Speysiders are without Greg Morrison, Gregor MacDonald, Allen Mackenzie, Ben Johnstone, Owen Alexander and Matthew McConachie.

Grantown Jags land Lisle ahead of Lossie clash

Strathspey Thistle boss Ryan Esson is pleased to have signed Cameron Lisle ahead of their meeting with Lossiemouth

The 26-year-old right-back had been on loan to the Grantown Jags from Nairn County but has made the switch permanently.

Esson said: “I’ve been happy with what I’ve seen from Cameron since I came to the club.

“It was a no-brainer for us to get the deal done. It’s good that Cameron wants to join us, with some players there is sometimes a bit of apprehension because of where the club’s been in the last couple of seasons.

“That can be a stumbling block, but we’re trying to change that and we’re trying to show we’re going in the right direction.”

Strathspey are bottom of the Breedon Highland League without a point ahead of tackling Lossie, who are 17th and have four points.

Esson added: “Winning is a good habit and it breeds confidence, we need to get that belief that we can get not just one win, but multiple wins under our belts.

“Things aren’t as bad as results might make it look, but it’s a results business and we need to start winning as soon as possible.”

Ian Campbell is in interim charge of Lossie after the club parted company with Eddie Wolecki Black.

The Coasters have drafted in striker David Gofton from the RAF as a trialist.

Campbell said: “Hopefully we can provide stability going forward, unfortunately things didn’t work out for Eddie.

“This is a big game for both clubs and if we could win it would give us a lift.

“We’ve been playing well enough but not getting results and ultimately it’s points that matter more than performances.

“If we can find a way to win it would be a big result.”

Cattachs recruit Robesten

Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay has declared himself happy with his squad after recruiting George Robesten on loan from Ross County.

The winger has joined the Cattachs ahead of today’s Breedon Highland League fixture against Inverurie Locos at Dudgeon Park.

Mackay worked with Robesten last season when the 18-year-old had a stint at his former club Nairn County.

Mackay said: “We’ve got a good relationship with Ross County and I had George at Nairn.

“George is someone I’ve been keeping my eye on and he’s at the stage of his career where he needs to play.

“I think he benefited from his time at Nairn and hopefully he can benefit from a spell at Brora.

“George will provide explosive pace and physicality in the final third and will be a great option for us.

“We’re happy with the squad, Shane Sutherland isn’t far away now and I feel we’ve got good options both defensively and going forward.”

Inverurie are third in the table two points behind second-placed Brora.

Locos defender Paul Coutts hopes to continue their good start to the campaign and show the Garioch side can mix it with the teams fancied to challenge for the title.

The 36-year-old said: “Brora have started really well and it’s always a tough game against them.

“But we’re going there with some confidence. Already this season we’ve had a point against Banks o’ Dee, beaten Buckie and been competitive against Brechin.

“Hopefully we can get a positive result against Brora as well.

“If we can give a good account of ourselves against one of the favourites for the league and get a positive result then we’ll take great confidence from that and see where it takes us.”