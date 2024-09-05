Conor Gethins hails Clachnacuddin for digging deep to reach North of Scotland Cup semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Conor Gethins hails Clachnacuddin for digging deep to reach North of Scotland Cup semi-finals

The Inverness team came from two goals down to defeat cup holders Nairn County on penalties - now they host champions Buckie Thistle in the Highland League.

By Paul Chalk
Clach manager Conor Gethins. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Clach manager Conor Gethins. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Clachnacuddin boss Conor Gethins heaped praise on his North of Scotland Cup comeback aces – and believes the class of 2024 are learning all the time.

Trailing 1-0 at half-time away to holders Nairn County on Wednesday, then 2-0 early in the second half, it looked like Ross Tokely’s team were roaring towards the semi-finals.

However, goals from James Anderson and Connor Bunce brought the tie back to 2-2 before they held their nerves in a knife-edge shoot-out to win 4-3, with Lewis Mackenzie netting the decisive spot-kick. 

The latest big result followed four successive wins for the Inverness team, who sit third in the Highland League before hosting 11th-placed champions Buckie Thistle this weekend.

‘Boys showed heart’ to reach semis

Gethins pointed to the efforts of his assistant Robbie Duncanson for playing a key role in helping the side go for broke to recover from a losing position.

He said: “We were down 1-0 (at half-time) and we didn’t give the boys a hard time.

“We spoke to them and asked them to show us they had heart and desire and how much they wanted to win. I left them to it.

“We’ve got the likes of Joe Malin and Josh Meekings, while Gavin Morrison was in there too. These guys take control – it is natural to them.

“The most pleasing thing for me was these boys showed they had heart.

“We changed our formation at half-time and that was down to my assistant Robbie Duncanson. I trust him and it paid off as we asked the boys to go for it.

“Nairn scored a second goal early in the second half and the Clach side of 2023-24 might have folded and lost by five or six – but not this time.

“One of my best friends (Wayne Mackintosh) put his penalty over the bar, which gave us the chance to win the shoot-out.”

Lewis Mackenzie was the winning penalty-taker for Clach. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Praise for hero Lewis Mackenzie

Gethins was thrilled for winger-turned-attacker Mackenzie to emerge as the penalty hero.

He said: “I was delighted for Lewis. He needed that wee boost, and I am hoping he can kick on now.

“These kids had not been in that position before, where they’ve been behind like that, and they’ve had to roll their sleeves up and do the dirty work.

“We then have magic players who can do things out of nothing.

“The excitement and joys that you see in the players afterwards is great. When you speak to experienced players like Josh Meekings and Joe Malin, they still love that feeling.”

‘We know we can beat Buckie’

On Saturday, champions Buckie Thistle are Clach’s visiting opponents.

The Jags, in 11th spot, are six points behind with one match in hand, and Gethins is keen to savour another winning upset after a 3-2 victory against them at Victoria Park in February.

He said: “Buckie will be a completely different game.

“Buckie will have a lot of control of the ball, but we know we can beat them.

“We beat them away from home last season, so we know we can do it.

“The boys will be tired, emotionally and physically after Wednesday, but after resting, we’ll give it a good account of ourselves. Why can’t we beat them?”

