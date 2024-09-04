Brora Rangers, Clach, Lossiemouth and Inverness Athletic advance to last four of North of Scotland Cup

Brora Rangers struck in stoppage time to defeat rivals Wick Academy in the last eight of the North of Scotland Cup.

Colin Williamson’s stoppage time header secured the Cattachs’ passage, in a crushing blow for the Scorries who looked to have held out for penalties at Dudgeon Park.

Steven Mackay shuffled his side from the team which defeated Inverurie Locos 3-0 at the weekend, with goalkeeper Danny Gillan, Ross Hardie and Millar Gamble among those handed their chance. Cammy Mackay, Michael Finnis and Tom Kelly were left on the bench.

The Scorries drafted in Brandon Sinclair in place of Callan Jessiman, from the side which went down 6-1 to Banks o’ Dee at the weekend.

Ali Sutherland was an early threat for the home side, with a fizzing low strike from distance well blocked by the Wick backline.

The Scorries were presented with a glorious chance to take the lead on 15 minutes when Kyle Henderson was played in down the inside right channel, with a fine block by Ryan McRitchie deflecting his effort inches wide of the post.

Brora struggled to fashion clear-cut opportunities in the opening stages, with a crucial intervention by Owen Harrold preventing Tony Dingwall going clean through following a well-weighted pass by Andy Macrae.

Gary Pullen tried his luck from distance at the other end, but dragged his shot wide.

The Cattachs pushed for an opener in the run up to half-time, with Dingwall shooting narrowly wide with a low effort from the edge of the box.

Wick were adamant they should have had a spot-kick moments before the interval when Harrold went to ground under a challenge from Dingwall, with referee Stuart Randall insisting the Brora player won the ball from the view he had.

Both sides looked to create early openings in the second half, with Jordan MacRae’s header forcing a save from Graeme Williamson, while at the other end Wick skipper David Allan was unable to hit the target after being played into a dangerous position.

The lively Dingwall scooped an effort over from close-range, while MacRae was unable to get a headed connection on a delightful cross from namesake Andy Macrae.

Allan was denied again moments later, when Gillan showed good awareness to surge to the edge of his box to prevent an opening.

Dingwall was forced off injured on 56 minutes, with Kelly brought on in his place.

Colin Williamson was next to try his luck from distance, with powerful low drive which Williamson held on to.

At the other end Gillan came to Brora’s rescue on 66 minutes when Henderson was played through on goal again, with the Cattachs goalkeeper standing firm to make a strong near post save.

The tie remained up for grabs, with Brora substitute Max Ewan seeing a strike cleared off the line following a corner.

Henderson again came close for the Scorries on 76 minutes with a free-kick from a wide right position, which clipped the crossbar on its way over.

Sutherland saw a long-range strike well saved by Williamson, while MacRae drilled a free-kick just wide as the home side pushed for a winner.

Just as the game looked destined for penalties, Williamson rose highest to nod home a James Wallace corner two minutes into stoppage time, to move Brora to within 90 minutes of the final.

Nairn County 2-2 Clachnacuddin (Clach won 4-3 on penalties)

Clachnacuddin stormed back from 2-0 down to beat North of Scotland Cup holders Nairn County on penalties to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

On-loan Ross County defender Ali Morrison headed Nairn ahead in the first half and Gary Kerr doubled that lead shortly after the interval.

James Anderson nodded the Merkinchers onto the scoresheet before Connor Bunce levelled to line up a nail-biting finish – and the drama of penalties.

Lewis Mackenzie tucked away the decisive spot-kick to seal a thrilling 4-3 shoot-out triumph.

Clach, whose early season form has taken them to third place in the Highland League, were in a confident mood ahead of this encounter.

Nairn’s up-and-down form sees them sit 14th with seven points from seven fixtures.

Nairn, who knocked out a young Inverness side in the last round, carved open the first chance when Andrew Greig’s cross from the right flank was poked over the bar by Kerr from close range.

The same duo combined on 14 minutes, but this time goalkeeper Joe Malin pushed away the shot. Kerr was denied by Malin again soon after when he connected with Kenny McKenzie’s cut-back.

Nairn’s strong start was rewarded on 22 minutes when Morrison popped up to guide an inch-perfect header past Malin from a flighted ball into the box.

The visitors, who defeated Strathspey Thistle to reach this stage, were largely failing to fire, although they gradually grew into the tie towards the latter part of the first half.

However, Nairn grasped control of the match in 54 minutes when Kerr neatly cut into the box before placing a low shot past Malin to make it 2-0. It was a classy finish.

With 18 minutes left, with their first real chance, Clach were back in it as Anderson met a cross to head past keeper Dylan Maclean.

This sparked renewed hope for the Inverness team and they were level six minutes later when Bunce arrived to prod home a Jack Davison delivery into the danger area.

It then took a shoot-out to decide it and after a few saves and misses for both teams, Mackenzie steered home the winner.

Forres Mechanics 1-1 Lossiemouth (Lossiemouth won 3-1 on penalties)

Stuart Knight was Lossiemouth’s shoot-out hero saving three penalties as they edged past Forres Mechanics to reach the semi-final of the North of Scotland Cup.

The two sides couldn’t be separated at Mosset Park after Ross Archibald cancelled out Mark McLauchlan’s opener for the Can-Cans.

When it came to the penalties Coasters goalkeeper Knight – who made more than 500 appearances during a long stint with Forres – saved from Aidan Cruickshank, Kyle MacLeod and Calum Howarth.

That meant successful spot-kicks from Lewis McAndrew, Owen Paterson and Fraser Forbes secured a last four clash against Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park for the Lossie.

Lossiemouth, who are searching for a new manager following Eddie Wolecki Black’s departure last week, had former Elgin City and Brechin City boss Gavin Price assisting their interim management team of Ian Campbell, Steven Dunn and Steve Porter.

Price was sat in the stand observing but did pass down some thoughts to the dugout.

It is believed Price may continue to help the Coasters in the coming weeks, but whether he joins long-term remains to be seen.

The tie started in lively fashion. MacLeod and Thomas Brady had early efforts for Forres and Brodie Christie had a couple of attempts for the visitors.

Midway through the first half the Can-Cans came close when Shaun Sutherland’s strike from 10 yards was deflected just wide.

Just before the half hour mark Forres’ Calum Frame broke free on the right side of the area but his deft finish, which appeared destined to end up in the net, was cleared by Fergus Edwards.

As the interval approached Lossie’s Brandon Hutcheson volleyed over from Liam Archibald’s free-kick.

After a goalless first period the Can-Cans broke the deadlock two minutes after the restart.

Matt Jamieson’s pass found McLauchlan on the left side of the penalty area and the Forres captain produced an excellent low finish into the bottom right corner.

The home side had a good spell after taking the lead, but Lossie dug in and equalised in the 56th minute.

Forres gave up possession cheaply on the edge of their own box which allowed Ross Morrison to tee up half-time sub Ross Archibald for a simple finish beyond Cameron Farquhar.

As time ticked down the tie was in the balance, but Lossie had a great chance in the 81st minute.

Ross Paterson displayed neat footwork on the right before finding Forbes in the middle, but goalkeeper Farquhar made a good block from close range.

But penalties were required and Lossie progressed.

Inverness Athletic 3-3 Halkirk United (Inverness won 5-4 on penalties)

Inverness Athletic defeated Halkirk United on penalties at Dalmore Park in Alness to book their place in the semi-finals of the North of Scotland Cup.

Both teams went into the all-North Caledonian League clash in good form with Inverness having won three out of three in the league, while Halkirk had triumphed in both their league fixtures.

Mark Munro fired Halkirk in front after 15 minutes but Inverness drew level just before the half-hour mark when Ciaran Young turned home a Danny Bruce cross.

A Stuart Campbell free kick six minutes before the interval put Halkirk back in the driving seat but Inverness drew level on the stroke of half time with Young finishing from a Callum Neil cross.

Halkirk United went 3-2 up after 53 minutes when Munro netted again but the lead lasted only two minutes with Inverness hitting back once again following a goalmouth scramble to make it 3-3.

With the sides still level after 90 minutes, the tie progressed to penalties with Inverness Athletic prevailing 5-4 on spot-kicks.

Rothes 0-7 Fraserburgh

Fraserburgh produced a scintillating display of attacking football to rout Rothes 7-0.

Doubles from William West, Scott Barbour and Flynn McKay, his first goals for the club, were added to by Cameron Robertson’s debut goal.

The Broch started brightly with two of their youngsters going close in the early stages.

First Stuart Laird saw a shot parried by Sean McCarthy then Flynn McKay’s effort from the rebound was deflected wide.

The visitors took the lead on 17 minutes when Scott Barbour’s initial shot was saved, but William West fired home the follow up.

Barbour burst through the Rothes defence a minute later but McCarthy saved again.

The Broch doubled their lead on 21 minutes when Laird beat his marker on the left and whipped in a cross which Barbour powered home with his head.

Shane Harkness forced Broch keeper Andy Reid into a diving save at the start of the second half before two goals in two minutes for the away side ended the game as a contest.

West got his second of the night after 56 minutes heading home Laird’s corner, then Barbour fired home an overhead kick from the same player’s cross.

McKay scores his first goal for Fraserburgh just after the hour, rolling the ball into the far corner after West had been denied by McCarthy.

McKay’s second came on 71 minutes when he reacted smartly to poke home Liam Morrison’s cross after a good run by the winger.

Two minutes later it was Cameron Robertson’s turn to get his first goal for the Broch firing home after a corner broke to him.