Highland League: Mark Holmes joins Forres Mechanics and Huntly’s Ryan Sewell signs new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Mark Holmes joins Forres Mechanics and Huntly’s Ryan Sewell signs new deal

We round-up the latest news in the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law
Mark Holmes, left, is Forres Mechanics' new first-team coach and Ryan Sewell has extended his stay at Huntly.
Mark Holmes, left, is Forres Mechanics' new first-team coach and Ryan Sewell has extended his stay at Huntly.

Forres Mechanics have appointed Mark Holmes as first-team coach and Huntly’s Ryan Sewell has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2027.

Holmes had two spells with the Can-Cans as a player. He also turned out for Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Falkirk, Ross County, Clachnacuddin, Buckie Thistle and Nairn County during his playing career.

Since retiring the former midfielder coached in Scotland and overseas, in 2017 he set up a football academy which operates in the Highlands and in Ghana.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald believes Holmes will be an asset to the Mosset Park club and hopes to utilise his extensive contact book.

Welcome news at Forres and Huntly

MacDonald said: “Mark brings a huge amount of enthusiasm and passion. I’ve been very impressed with how keen he is to get involved.

“I’ve known Mark for a long time, he’s a good person and he knows a lot of people in the game.

“I’m looking forward to him getting involved and it’s good to have him on board.

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald.
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald is pleased to have recruited Mark Holmes.

“He’s been a massive help already when it comes to players and different things.

“If anything I’ll maybe have to rein him in because he knows so many people, he’s like Del Boy, I just hope I’m not going to be Rodney!

“A lot of the board and guys behind the scenes at the club remember Mark from his playing days at Forres.

“It’s good they all get on well with him and we’re pleased he’s come in.”

Easy decision for Sewell

Meanwhile, Huntly’s Sewell said it was a “no-brainer” to extend his deal with the club.

The midfielder joined the Black and Golds from Lossiemouth in January 2022 and has been a regular for the Strathbogie outfit.

Sewell’s deal at Christie Park now runs for another three years.

The 26-year-old said: “I am delighted to be signing an extension for Huntly. It was a no-brainer for me.

“I’ve been enjoying my football playing a lot of games.

“It’s a great squad of boys we have and with Colin Charlesworth (manager) and Kevin Adams (assistant manager) I’m hoping we can achieve something special this season or in seasons to come.”

Ryan Sewell, left, in action for Huntly.

Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth added: “This is a fantastic piece of business by the club.

“Ryan has developed into an integral part of the playing staff and is only getting better.

“He thrives on being one of the creative sparks and for me could potentially be one of the very best in his position.

“Regardless of who he partners in the middle of the park he always strikes up solid partnerships and for me this is a sign of an experienced player.

“I am delighted he has chosen to stay at Huntly and be part of our push up the league as we look to compete in all competitions. Keeping players of this calibre is the best way to stay competitive.”

More from Highland League

Mark Holmes, left, is Forres Mechanics' new first-team coach and Ryan Sewell has extended his stay at Huntly.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers and Inverurie Locos v Forres…
Mark Holmes, left, is Forres Mechanics' new first-team coach and Ryan Sewell has extended his stay at Huntly.
Highland League reaction: Keith boss bemoans 'worst display' while Inverurie maintain home run
Mark Holmes, left, is Forres Mechanics' new first-team coach and Ryan Sewell has extended his stay at Huntly.
'You need to win these games if you want to compete' - Brora Rangers…
Mark Holmes, left, is Forres Mechanics' new first-team coach and Ryan Sewell has extended his stay at Huntly.
Highland League results: Brora Rangers beat Fraserburgh to continue good start
Mark Holmes, left, is Forres Mechanics' new first-team coach and Ryan Sewell has extended his stay at Huntly.
Highland League: EVERY Saturday game previewed as Brora Rangers' Jordan MacRae readies himself for…
Mark Holmes, left, is Forres Mechanics' new first-team coach and Ryan Sewell has extended his stay at Huntly.
Banks o' Dee co-boss Josh Winton pleased to overcome Deveronvale
Mark Holmes, left, is Forres Mechanics' new first-team coach and Ryan Sewell has extended his stay at Huntly.
Bragging rights and points up for grabs as Banks o' Dee face Deveronvale
Mark Holmes, left, is Forres Mechanics' new first-team coach and Ryan Sewell has extended his stay at Huntly.
Conor Gethins hails Clachnacuddin for digging deep to reach North of Scotland Cup semi-finals
Mark Holmes, left, is Forres Mechanics' new first-team coach and Ryan Sewell has extended his stay at Huntly.
Exclusive: Gavin Price on his involvement with managerless Lossiemouth
Mark Holmes, left, is Forres Mechanics' new first-team coach and Ryan Sewell has extended his stay at Huntly.
Brora Rangers, Clach, Lossiemouth and Inverness Athletic advance to last four of North of…

Conversation