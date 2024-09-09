Highland League: Mark Holmes joins Forres Mechanics and Huntly’s Ryan Sewell signs new deal

Forres Mechanics have appointed Mark Holmes as first-team coach and Huntly’s Ryan Sewell has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2027.

Holmes had two spells with the Can-Cans as a player. He also turned out for Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Falkirk, Ross County, Clachnacuddin, Buckie Thistle and Nairn County during his playing career.

Since retiring the former midfielder coached in Scotland and overseas, in 2017 he set up a football academy which operates in the Highlands and in Ghana.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald believes Holmes will be an asset to the Mosset Park club and hopes to utilise his extensive contact book.

Welcome news at Forres and Huntly

MacDonald said: “Mark brings a huge amount of enthusiasm and passion. I’ve been very impressed with how keen he is to get involved.

“I’ve known Mark for a long time, he’s a good person and he knows a lot of people in the game.

“I’m looking forward to him getting involved and it’s good to have him on board.

“He’s been a massive help already when it comes to players and different things.

“If anything I’ll maybe have to rein him in because he knows so many people, he’s like Del Boy, I just hope I’m not going to be Rodney!

“A lot of the board and guys behind the scenes at the club remember Mark from his playing days at Forres.

“It’s good they all get on well with him and we’re pleased he’s come in.”

Easy decision for Sewell

Meanwhile, Huntly’s Sewell said it was a “no-brainer” to extend his deal with the club.

The midfielder joined the Black and Golds from Lossiemouth in January 2022 and has been a regular for the Strathbogie outfit.

Sewell’s deal at Christie Park now runs for another three years.

The 26-year-old said: “I am delighted to be signing an extension for Huntly. It was a no-brainer for me.

“I’ve been enjoying my football playing a lot of games.

“It’s a great squad of boys we have and with Colin Charlesworth (manager) and Kevin Adams (assistant manager) I’m hoping we can achieve something special this season or in seasons to come.”

Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth added: “This is a fantastic piece of business by the club.

“Ryan has developed into an integral part of the playing staff and is only getting better.

“He thrives on being one of the creative sparks and for me could potentially be one of the very best in his position.

“Regardless of who he partners in the middle of the park he always strikes up solid partnerships and for me this is a sign of an experienced player.

“I am delighted he has chosen to stay at Huntly and be part of our push up the league as we look to compete in all competitions. Keeping players of this calibre is the best way to stay competitive.”