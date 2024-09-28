Scottish Cup: EVERY first round tie involving Highland League sides previewed

Steven Mackay has called on Brora Rangers to continue their fine Scottish Cup record when they face Cumnock in the first round today.

Only twice in the last 11 seasons (2015-16 and 2022-23) have the Cattachs failed to win at least one tie in the national tournament and on four occasions they’ve reached the last 32.

Manager Mackay wants to enjoy another good cup run this term, but is looking for a response from his players at Dudgeon Park after their second defeat of the campaign against Deveronvale last weekend.

Mackay said: “Historically the club has got a good record in this competition.

“That’s something we want to continue, we’ve spoken about that as a group and it will be firmly in our minds when we walk out at Dudgeon Park.

“However, we’re going to need a response. We can’t afford to not turn up, it’s happened twice this season and we’ve lost to Deveronvale and Keith.

“On Thursday night we had a team meeting to review what’s gone wrong and what we could do better.

“It was a really constructive discussion with all the players and we’ve highlighted areas where we can do better.

“Hopefully the boys take that on board and we get a much-improved performance.”

Strathspey look for cup boost

Meanwhile, Strathspey Thistle boss Ryan Esson hopes progression in the cup could aid the Grantown side’s Breedon Highland League campaign.

The Jags face Sauchie – who are fourth in the East of Scotland League Premier Division – at Seafield Park.

Although Esson’s main focus for the season is to get Strathspey off the bottom of the league, he says that doesn’t diminish the importance of this tournament.

Esson, who won the Scottish Cup with Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2015, added: “Winning games whether it’s league or cup helps everything.

“It breeds confidence and belief, it stops people questioning who you select or what shape you play.

“Winning games helps in so many ways and if you can get some momentum going there are less questions asked of everything you do.

“The group is doing well, and I think we’ve been competitive in almost every game.

“Some people might think I’m mad saying that, but there have been spells in every game where we’ve competed and then things have got away from us.

“I’m hoping that we’re starting to turn the tide and we’re getting more competitive and making sure we’re in every game until the last kick of the ball.”

News from around the north

Elsewhere, there are three all-Highland League ties. Clachnacuddin and Nairn County clash in a local derby at Grant Street Park. Gavin Morrison is out for the Lilywhites with Wayne MacKintosh missing for the Wee County.

Fraserburgh have signed 19-year-old Dundee defender Marley Sweenie-Rowe on loan until January ahead of facing Rothes at Bellslea.

The Broch also welcome back Jamie Beagrie and Ross Aitken, but are without Bryan Hay, Greg Buchan and Lewis Davidson.

Greg Morrison, Ben Johnstone, Allen Mackenzie, Gregor MacDonald, Sean McCarthy and Samuel Adams are absent for the Speysiders.

Callum Murray, Ruari Fraser and Lewis Crosbie could return for Huntly’s Christie Park encounter with Wick Academy, who are missing Alan Hughes.

Jevan Anderson is out of Banks o’ Dee’s trip south to face Gala Fairydean Rovers at Netherdale.

Josh Peters is back, but Craig Cormack and Darryl McHardy are missing for Buckie Thistle’s home tie against Carluke Rovers.

Deveronvale welcome Bo’ness United to Princess Royal Park, but do so without Sean McIntosh, Kyle Dalling, Joel Wiseman and Cameron Angus.

Aaron Norris, Rhys Thomas, Paul Campbell, Kieran Adams and Kieran Lawrence are unavailable for Formartine United – who play Whitehill Welfare at North Lodge Park – but Matthew McLean returns.

Keith have home advantage against Camelon. Ryan Spink, Ryan Park and Jordan Lynch are back for the Maroons but Ryan Robertson, Jake Stewart and Craig Gill remained sidelined.

Inverurie Locos visit Cardenden in Fife to face Dundonald Bluebell, but are without the services of Cole Donaldson, Milosz Ochmanski, Josh Buchan and Anton Chauvin.

Lossiemouth are at full strength for their away tie against Linlithgow Rose. Highland League leaders Brechin City play Newtongrange Star at Glebe Park.

Depleted Turriff look for change of fortune

Turriff United boss Warren Cummings admits they have failed to meet expectations so far this season – but hopes the Scottish Cup can kickstart a change in fortune for his depleted squad.

Turra travel to Dumbarton today to play Broomhill, who are second bottom of the Lowland League, in the first round of the national tournament.

United are winless in their last eight matches in all competitions, a run which has seen them take one point out of 18 in the Breedon Highland League, as well as exiting the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

Cummings is missing Ewan Clark, Max Foster, Murray Cormack, Kieran Yeats, Callan Gray, Arran Smith, Keir Smith and James Chalmers for this afternoon’s tie and says being without key players hasn’t helped their cause.

He said: “I’ve been frustrated and disappointed with our run, but when most teams don’t have a full squad available for selection they’ll suffer and we’ve been suffering.

“We’re missing quite a few for this tie so it’s a huge task for us. But hopefully we can get a good result to get through and also produce a good performance that we can take forward into the league.

“We haven’t been at full strength at any point this season, but it’s no excuse because we’ve still got the players for us to have been better than we have been.

“We’re in a difficult spell, but I relish challenges and I still think on our day we’re more than capable of getting positive results.

“We’re not where I want us to be at the moment, but we’re trying to get there.

“Regardless of people not being available we still should have done better in matches with the opportunities we’ve had.”

Forres hope goal rush continues

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald hopes their free-scoring form can continue in the Scottish Cup.

The Can-Cans face East of Scotland League Premier Division leaders Jeanfield Swifts at Mosset Park this afternoon in round one of the national tournament.

Forres have scored 10 times in their last three Breedon Highland League outings, which has included winning their last two fixtures 4-3.

MacDonald said: “It’s good to be scoring goals and getting wins, we’ve been carrying a good threat going forward.

“We would like to tighten up at the back and not need to score four goals to win.

“But all things considered we’re making progress at the moment which is good and hopefully it continues.

“We’ve had Jeanfield watched, they’re unbeaten this season and they’re clearly a very good team.

“It will be a very difficult game for us, but these are the games you want to be involved in and we’re looking forward to seeing how we match up against them.”

Forres were also handed a boost ahead of this tie when midfielder Jack Grant signed a contract extension until the summer of 2027 earlier this week.

The 23-year-old joined the Can-Cans in 2020 after leaving Ross County and boss MacDonald is pleased Grant has committed his future to the club.

He added: “It’s good that Jack has signed on again and I think it shows the players are happy with how things are going.

“Jack’s always been a very consistent player for us, but he’s now established as one of our most important players and I still think he can better.

“He’s still a young lad and he’s still working hard to develop further.”