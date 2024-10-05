Highland League results: Brora Rangers win impressively against Buckie Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League results: Brora Rangers win impressively against Buckie Thistle

We round-up Saturday's Breedon Highland League action.

By Callum Law
Jordan MacRae of Brora Rangers on the ball against Buckie Thistle. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.
Jordan MacRae of Brora Rangers on the ball against Buckie Thistle. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DCT Media.

Brora Rangers beat Buckie Thistle 4-1 in an incident-packed encounter at Dudgeon Park to stay second in the Breedon Highland League.

Jordan MacRae’s brace and goals from James Wallace and Michael Finnis did the damage for the Cattachs.

The Jags played the final half an hour with 10 men following Darryl McHardy’s dismissal, with Marcus Goodall scoring their goal with the last kick off the ball.

This impressive victory continues Brora’s good start to the season, Steven Mackay’s charges have taken 30 points from a possible 36.

They trail leaders Brechin City – who they play next Saturday at Glebe Park – by seven points, but have a played a game fewer than the Hedgemen.

Early opener

It took the Cattachs only four minutes to break the deadlock.

Wallace’s cross from the left broke for Tony Dingwall on the right side of the penalty area. He cut the ball back for MacRae whose shot from 12 yards bounced down off the underside of the crossbar and referee Owen Lawrence and assistant Jana Brady ruled the ball had crossed the line.

There weren’t an abundance of efforts at goal from either side in the early stages. After 20 minutes Jags goalkeeper Mark Ridgers blocked Shane Sutherland’s attempt from an acute angle.

Brora’s Colin Williamson, left, and Sam Morrison of Buckie battle for a header.

At the other Lyall Keir caught Finnis in possession inside the box, but goalkeeper Cammy Mackay made a decent stop at his near post.

Then in the 34th minute Brora doubled their lead. Dingwall broke into space down the right, with Buckie’s appeals for offside falling on deaf ears, before squaring the ball for MacRae in the middle.

The striker’s attempt at a chipped finish was rather casual, as if he was expecting the flag to go up, and Ridgers saved. But the loose ball broke to Wallace who curled an excellent shot from 16 yards into the right corner.

Second half

Three minutes into the second half Brora thought they had scored a third goal.

After McHardy clipped Shane Sutherland’s heels on the right Dingwall’s free-kick was flicked on by MacRae and Colin Williamson finished at the back post.

As Buckie appealed for offside the goal ended up being disallowed because referee Gary Carroll had still been noting down McHardy’s yellow card and hadn’t seen the incident.

After an hour Thistle were reduced to 10 men when referee Lawrence showed McHardy a second yellow card after an off the ball collision with MacRae as he tried to make a run in behind.

James Wallace, centre, celebrates scoring Brora’s second goal with Michael Finnis, left, and Shane Sutherland.

With quarter of an hour left Brora wrapped up the points by scoring for a third time.

It came from a corner – which Buckie disputed the award of – with Andrew Macleod’s inswinging delivery from the left forced into the net by Finnis at the back post.

Some of the sting had been taken out of the game by this point, but there was still time for another Brora goal in the first minute of stoppage time.

Subs Andrew Macrae and Max Ewan combined on the right flank with the latter’s cross swept into the bottom right corner by MacRae.

In the fourth minute of added time Goodall got Buckie’s consolation with a terrific shot from 25 yards into the top left corner.

Other Highland League results

Deveronvale made it four games unbeaten in the Highland League with a 3-1 win against Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park.

Adam Reid, Michael Watson and Jack Mitchell scored for the Banffers with Jordan Alonge on the scoresheet for the Can-Cans.

Nairn County came from behind to beat Inverurie Locos 3-2 in a 2pm kick-off at Harlaw Park. Paul Coutts’ penalty put the Railwaymen ahead after Wayne Mackintosh had fouled Cole Anderson.

But the Wee County hit back almost instantly through Andrew Greig and then Callum Maclean and Matthew Wright got in on the act for Nairn. In the dying embers Calum Dingwall pulled a goal back for Inverurie.

Fraserburgh beat Keith 4-0 at Bellslea with goals from Aidan Sopel, Marley Sweenie-Rowe, Scott Barbour and Sean Butcher.

Huntly won 2-1 against Lossiemouth at Christie Park. Angus Grant’s opener for the Black and Golds was cancelled out by Brandon Hutcheson, but Brodie Allen was the difference-maker for the Strathbogie side.

Clachnacuddin won 4-0 against Rothes at Mackessack Park with Connor Bunce, Harry Nicolson, Josh Meekings and Jack Davison on target.

Banks o’ Dee defeated Strathspey Thistle 4-1 at Seafield Park. Andy Hunter’s opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Keiran Duffty. But Iain Vigurs, Michael Philipson and Lachie MacLeod found the net to win it for Dee.

Brad McKay’s second half strike earned Brechin City a 1-0 win against Turriff at Haughs. The Hedgemen had Seth Patrick sent off.

Formartine United came from behind to beat Wick Academy 2-1 at Harmsworth Park. Gordon MacNab opened the scoring for the Scorres, but Aidan Combe and Tyler Mykyta were on target for the visitors.

