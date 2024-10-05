Highland League results: Brora Rangers win impressively against Buckie Thistle

Brora Rangers beat Buckie Thistle 4-1 in an incident-packed encounter at Dudgeon Park to stay second in the Breedon Highland League.

Jordan MacRae’s brace and goals from James Wallace and Michael Finnis did the damage for the Cattachs.

The Jags played the final half an hour with 10 men following Darryl McHardy’s dismissal, with Marcus Goodall scoring their goal with the last kick off the ball.

This impressive victory continues Brora’s good start to the season, Steven Mackay’s charges have taken 30 points from a possible 36.

They trail leaders Brechin City – who they play next Saturday at Glebe Park – by seven points, but have a played a game fewer than the Hedgemen.

Early opener

It took the Cattachs only four minutes to break the deadlock.

Wallace’s cross from the left broke for Tony Dingwall on the right side of the penalty area. He cut the ball back for MacRae whose shot from 12 yards bounced down off the underside of the crossbar and referee Owen Lawrence and assistant Jana Brady ruled the ball had crossed the line.

There weren’t an abundance of efforts at goal from either side in the early stages. After 20 minutes Jags goalkeeper Mark Ridgers blocked Shane Sutherland’s attempt from an acute angle.

At the other Lyall Keir caught Finnis in possession inside the box, but goalkeeper Cammy Mackay made a decent stop at his near post.

Then in the 34th minute Brora doubled their lead. Dingwall broke into space down the right, with Buckie’s appeals for offside falling on deaf ears, before squaring the ball for MacRae in the middle.

The striker’s attempt at a chipped finish was rather casual, as if he was expecting the flag to go up, and Ridgers saved. But the loose ball broke to Wallace who curled an excellent shot from 16 yards into the right corner.

Second half

Three minutes into the second half Brora thought they had scored a third goal.

After McHardy clipped Shane Sutherland’s heels on the right Dingwall’s free-kick was flicked on by MacRae and Colin Williamson finished at the back post.

As Buckie appealed for offside the goal ended up being disallowed because referee Gary Carroll had still been noting down McHardy’s yellow card and hadn’t seen the incident.

After an hour Thistle were reduced to 10 men when referee Lawrence showed McHardy a second yellow card after an off the ball collision with MacRae as he tried to make a run in behind.

With quarter of an hour left Brora wrapped up the points by scoring for a third time.

It came from a corner – which Buckie disputed the award of – with Andrew Macleod’s inswinging delivery from the left forced into the net by Finnis at the back post.

Some of the sting had been taken out of the game by this point, but there was still time for another Brora goal in the first minute of stoppage time.

Subs Andrew Macrae and Max Ewan combined on the right flank with the latter’s cross swept into the bottom right corner by MacRae.

In the fourth minute of added time Goodall got Buckie’s consolation with a terrific shot from 25 yards into the top left corner.

Other Highland League results

Deveronvale made it four games unbeaten in the Highland League with a 3-1 win against Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park.

Adam Reid, Michael Watson and Jack Mitchell scored for the Banffers with Jordan Alonge on the scoresheet for the Can-Cans.

Nairn County came from behind to beat Inverurie Locos 3-2 in a 2pm kick-off at Harlaw Park. Paul Coutts’ penalty put the Railwaymen ahead after Wayne Mackintosh had fouled Cole Anderson.

But the Wee County hit back almost instantly through Andrew Greig and then Callum Maclean and Matthew Wright got in on the act for Nairn. In the dying embers Calum Dingwall pulled a goal back for Inverurie.

Fraserburgh beat Keith 4-0 at Bellslea with goals from Aidan Sopel, Marley Sweenie-Rowe, Scott Barbour and Sean Butcher.

Huntly won 2-1 against Lossiemouth at Christie Park. Angus Grant’s opener for the Black and Golds was cancelled out by Brandon Hutcheson, but Brodie Allen was the difference-maker for the Strathbogie side.

Clachnacuddin won 4-0 against Rothes at Mackessack Park with Connor Bunce, Harry Nicolson, Josh Meekings and Jack Davison on target.

Banks o’ Dee defeated Strathspey Thistle 4-1 at Seafield Park. Andy Hunter’s opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Keiran Duffty. But Iain Vigurs, Michael Philipson and Lachie MacLeod found the net to win it for Dee.

Brad McKay’s second half strike earned Brechin City a 1-0 win against Turriff at Haughs. The Hedgemen had Seth Patrick sent off.

Formartine United came from behind to beat Wick Academy 2-1 at Harmsworth Park. Gordon MacNab opened the scoring for the Scorres, but Aidan Combe and Tyler Mykyta were on target for the visitors.