EE Aberdeenshire Cup preview: Huntly and Buckie Thistle ready to battle for final place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

EE Aberdeenshire Cup preview: Huntly and Buckie Thistle ready to battle for final place

We look ahead to the semi-final clash at Christie Park.

By Callum Law
Huntly's Brodie Allen, left, and Sam Pugh of Buckie Thistle have their sights set on the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.
Huntly's Brodie Allen, left, and Sam Pugh of Buckie Thistle have their sights set on the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.

Whether it’s from the start or as a substitute Brodie Allen hopes he can help Huntly move a step closer to Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup glory.

The Black and Golds tackle Buckie Thistle at Christie Park tonight in semi-final of the Shire Cup.

Striker Allen has only started four times this term but made a positive impact off the bench at the weekend by netting the winning goal against Lossiemouth in the Breedon Highland League.

The 26-year-old has had to bide his time but wants to make another good impression against Buckie.

Allen said: “It’s been difficult to push into the team at the moment because Angus Grant and Sam Robertson are absolutely flying.

“I’ve just had to wait for my opportunity and I got it on Saturday. I thought I did quite well when I came on and I was pleased to get the winner.

“When the team is winning and other boys are playing well I can’t grumble about not starting.

Brodie Allen, left, in action for Huntly.

“I’ve just got to keep my head down and wait for my opportunity.

“When you’re coming off the bench and maybe only getting 10 or 15 minutes you put more pressure on yourself to try to make an impact.

“So it was good to get a goal on Saturday. I back myself and even if I’m not playing I always put the work in to make sure I’m ready to be involved.

“Whether it’s from the bench or from the start I’ll always back myself to contribute and help the team.”

Black and Golds’ seeking final say

Huntly haven’t won a trophy since lifting the SFA North Region Challenge Cup in October 2007, while their last final was in February 2022 when they lost to Banks o’ Dee on penalties in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Allen is eager to try to secure another shot at glory and added: “The cup competitions are always very important.

“We’ve been hurting since we lost that final in 2022 and we want a chance to try to put it right.

“This gives us an opportunity to get back to a final, it’s a one-off game so hopefully we can turn up and do enough to get through.”

Jags know importance of cup success

Meanwhile, captain Sam Pugh says the cup competitions take on even more importance for Buckie following their inconsistent start in the league.

The Jags’ 4-1 defeat to Brora Rangers on Saturday was their fifth league loss of the season, as many as they suffered in the whole of last term, when they won the championship.

Thistle’s last cup success was in the Aberdeenshire Cup in November 2016. Since then they have been defeated in four finals, the latest of which was in this tournament at the end of last season.

Midfielder Pugh, who joined Buckie in April 2020, wants to bring cups back to Victoria Park.

The 27-year-old said: “A midweek game is exactly what we want after a tough defeat like Saturday.

“It’s a cup semi-final so we need to pick ourselves up and go again.

Sam Pugh in action for Buckie.

“If we could get to a cup final and win a cup it would make things a lot more positive for us this season because we’ve been frustrated in the league so far.

“I hate looking at the stats but in my time at Buckie we’ve had a cup final every season basically and haven’t won any of them.

“Over that period we’ve been really consistent in the league and won it last season which was great.

“But we’ve wanted to do more in the cups and we want to be bringing cups to Buckie.

“We’ve still got a lot to play for this season, we’ve got to pick ourselves up.

“We want to do well in the cups and if we could win a couple of cups that would make it a good season.”

More from Highland League

Huntly's Brodie Allen, left, and Sam Pugh of Buckie Thistle have their sights set on the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.
Highland League: Inverurie Locos' Logan Johnstone on his big move; Brora Rangers'Ali Sutherland looks…
Huntly's Brodie Allen, left, and Sam Pugh of Buckie Thistle have their sights set on the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly game of the weekend - Feast of chances as Forres…
Huntly's Brodie Allen, left, and Sam Pugh of Buckie Thistle have their sights set on the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.
Turriff United transfer-list defender Max Foster
Huntly's Brodie Allen, left, and Sam Pugh of Buckie Thistle have their sights set on the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle and Forres Mechanics v…
Huntly's Brodie Allen, left, and Sam Pugh of Buckie Thistle have their sights set on the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.
Highland League: Reaction from around the grounds as Deveronvale win again while leaders Brechin…
Huntly's Brodie Allen, left, and Sam Pugh of Buckie Thistle have their sights set on the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.
Steven Mackay looks forward to clash of Highland League's top two after Brora Rangers'…
Huntly's Brodie Allen, left, and Sam Pugh of Buckie Thistle have their sights set on the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.
Highland League results: Brora Rangers win impressively against Buckie Thistle
Huntly's Brodie Allen, left, and Sam Pugh of Buckie Thistle have their sights set on the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Brora Rangers tackle Buckie Thistle and another Deveronvale…
Huntly's Brodie Allen, left, and Sam Pugh of Buckie Thistle have their sights set on the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.
Banks o' Dee could face penalty for using six subs in Evening Express Aberdeenshire…
Andrew Macleod in action for Ross County
Ross County's Andrew Macleod eager to regain momentum with Brora Rangers

Conversation