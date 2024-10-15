Brora Rangers’ Jordan MacRae reveals extent of shoulder problem

Brora Rangers captain Jordan MacRae has revealed his disappointment an ongoing shoulder problem will keep him out of the North of Scotland Cup final.

The Cattachs take on Clachnacuddin in the showpiece fixture on Saturday at Station Park in Nairn.

However, striker MacRae is set to spend the next three weeks in a sling after dislocating his left shoulder in Saturday’s Breedon Highland League draw with Brechin City.

It is not the first time the 25-year-old has had issues with the joint.

Surgery could be on the cards

He said: “It’s the fourth time in six months or so that it’s happened – it happened this season against Fraserburgh (on September 7), but it went back in so I just carried on.

“It was the same last season when it happened.

“But this time it wouldn’t go back in, despite what we tried, so I had to go to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and they managed to put it back in.

“I’ll be in a sling for the next three weeks, and whether I need surgery or not is yet to be decided.

“That was by far the worst I’ve experienced – the pain was horrible and I wouldn’t like to go through that again.

“I believe the recovery period from surgery is quite lengthy, so if we go down that route it could be season-over for me.

“It’s a tough decision because I can do the rehab just now and come back quite soon.

“But then if it happens again, it’s back to square one.

“The other factor is that I’m off my work because of it. I’m an electrician, so I need both of my arms and I can’t drive just now either, so you sort of feel helpless.

“It’s really frustrating because I’ve started the season well, I’ve been scoring goals, we’re in a cup final, we’re near the top of the league and we’ve got a Scottish Cup second round tie to look forward to.

“It’s really gutting to miss the final – I was desperate to be involved.

“But that’s the highs and lows of football. I’ll be there supporting the boys and hopefully they can get the job done.”