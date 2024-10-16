Energy Secretary Ed Miliband visits Aberdeen with pledge to speed up oil and gas ‘skills passport’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Secretary Ed Miliband visits Aberdeen with pledge to speed up oil and gas ‘skills passport’

A digital tool to help oil and gas workers move into renewables is set to be piloted by January 2025.

By Adele Merson
Energy Secretary Ed Miliband. Image: PA.
Energy Secretary Ed Miliband will visit Aberdeen today as he pledges to speed up the delivery of a long overdue oil and gas skills passport to help North Sea workers move into renewables.

The senior Labour politician is making the trip with Great British Energy chair Juergen Maier for the first time since the city was announced as the firm’s headquarters.

Ahead of the visit, the UK Government has also confirmed it will accelerate delivery of a long overdue ‘skills passport’.

This would give offshore workers the ability to move more smoothly into careers in the renewables sector, including offshore wind.

A digital tool for workers is set to be piloted by January 2025.

These windmills built off the coast of Peterhead were the first of their kind. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
The former Tory-led government first committed to deliver a skills passport in 2020 and it has been supported by the Scottish Government since 2022.

Meanwhile, the UK Government is also set to sign a new agreement on Thursday with the Scottish Government to help make available billions of pounds of funding to support clean energy supply chains.

It wants to develop partnerships with Scottish public bodies in the clean energy sector – including the Scottish National Investment Bank.

This will be done with the aim of boosting new private sector jobs and investment.

Ed Miliband promises ‘clean energy future’

Mr Miliband’s visit comes just two weeks before Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves sets the government’s budget on October 30.

She is being urged to abandon plans to raise and extend the windfall tax on oil and gas companies after widespread jobs fears. 

Labour has also come under fire from trade unions and the industry for its plan to end new North Sea oil and gas licences without a clear jobs strategy.

Oil platform.
The Labour government has come under fire for its North Sea strategy. Image: Shutterstock.

Speaking ahead of his visit, Mr Miliband said: “Scottish energy workers will power the United Kingdom’s clean energy future – including in carbon capture and storage, in hydrogen, in wind, and with oil and gas for decades to come as part of a fair transition in the North Sea.

“Unlike in the past we’re also working closely with the Scottish Government with a new agreement to ensure our publicly owned company Great British Energy is primed to accelerate clean energy investment in Scotland.”

GB Energy has £8.3 billion of funding over this parliament to help develop clean energy projects across the UK.

Juergen Maier made his first appearance before MPs on October 8. Image: House of Commons TV.

Mr Maier, who is chairing the publicly-owned energy firm, last week revealed the ambition to create potentially up to 1,000 jobs or more at its Aberdeen headquarters.

But there are still questions around how it will lower energy bills for consumers, as promised by the Labour government.

Speaking ahead of the visit to Aberdeen, Mr Maier said: “By working closely with the Scottish Government, just as with the Crown Estate in England and Wales, we can help to drive forward investment and create jobs across the country.”

 

