Scottish Cup results: Five Highland League teams reach round three

Five Breedon Highland League sides progressed to round three of the Scottish Cup – but Inverurie Locos were beaten 3-1 by Dundee North End.

Jay Halliday gave the Railwaymen the lead in a keenly-contested second round encounter at Harlaw Park.

But Frankie Devine equalised and in extra-time Jaden Ferguson and former Huntly man Cameron Blacklock scored to win the tie for the Midlands League champions.

There was little between the sides but Inverurie were made to pay for not making the most of their opportunities as they slipped to a third defeat in four matches in all competitions.

Dundee North End – playing in the Scottish Cup for the first time – progress to the third round which will be played on November 30.

First half

Dundee North End had a strong breeze behind them in the first period as they looked to pin Inverurie back.

However, Locos were the livelier team in the final third and Cole Anderson had already had a couple of sights of goal before they took the lead in the 18th minute.

Aidan Wilson spun and shot from near to the left angle of the penalty area with goalkeeper Grant Adam unable to hold the powerful effort.

Halliday followed up and forced the rebound into the net from close range.

However, the visitors grew into the contest and equalised in spectacular fashion after half an hour when Devine curled a superb free-kick from 25 yards into the top left corner.

But Inverurie were unhappy as the ball appeared to be moving as Devine struck it.

Before the first half was over Wilson fired straight at Adam from 15 yards after Lloyd Robertson crossed from the right.

Second half

With the tie still in the balance the tension increased in the second half. Brian Clark had a shot blocked and a Craig Thomson effort swirled off target for North End.

For Inverurie Anderson’s attempt from 18 yards was deflected over. Just after the hour mark Anderson’s strike from the right side of the box was parried by Adam, but Liam Gibb made a terrific block when Nathan Meres looked to have been left with a tap in.

The Railwaymen were inches away from taking the lead again in the 73rd minute.

Meres released Daniel Agnew on the left wing and after he cut inside his curling shot hit the right post with goalkeeper Adam beaten.

Locos did most of the probing as the second half went on, but they couldn’t find a winner and extra-time was required.

It was Dundee North End who struck seven minutes into the additional 30. Devine’s corner from the right was played into the feet of sub Ferguson who fired into the bottom right corner from 12 yards.

Four minutes later the visitors secured their place in the next round. Devine’s curling effort from the edge of the area was tipped onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Louis Amann, but the rebound was finished by former Huntly player Blacklock.

To Inverurie’s credit they battled until the end but they were unable to mount a comeback.

Other Scottish Cup scores

Brechin City won 3-2 against nine-man Huntly in the all-Breedon Highland League clash at Glebe Park. Ewan Loudon and Angus Grant traded goals before the Black and Golds were reduced to 10 men.

Sam Robertson was sent off following an incident with Brad McKay and shortly after Dayle Robertson won a penalty and then converted to put the Hedgemen ahead.

Callum Murray equalised for Huntly 15 minutes from time, but then Ross Still was dismissed for conceding a penalty, to leave them down to nine men, and Robertson scored the winner from the spot.

Brora Rangers came from behind to beat Highland League foes Formartine United 2-1 at Dudgeon Park. Julian Wade put the Pitmedden side ahead in the first half, but Andrew Macleod and Colin Williamson won the tie for the Cattachs in the second period.

In the other all-Highland League clash Fraserburgh overcame Turriff United 3-1 after extra-time.

Sean Butcher’s opener was cancelled out by Timi Fatona for United, but in extra-time Jamie Beagrie and Connor Wood netted for the Broch.

Dee beat SPFL opposition

Banks o’ Dee took the scalp of League Two leaders East Fife, winning 1-0 at New Bayview thanks to Jevan Anderson’s first half goal.

Keith exited the cup with a 3-0 loss to Clydebank at Kynoch Park. Oisin McHugh, Matt Niven and Nicky Little’s penalty did the job for the West of Scotland Premier Division leaders.

Buckie Thistle won 2-0 at Sauchie thanks to goals in either half from Marcus Goodall and Darryl McHardy.

Clachnacuddin were beaten 3-0 by Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield. Greg Skinner netted in the first half with Dylan Paterson’s second half penalty and Harry McMartin’s strike securing Linlithgow’s place in the next round.

The draw for the third round of the Scottish Cup is at 8pm on Sunday.