Don Cowie reveals feat he aims to accomplish for first time as Ross County boss

Don Cowie is challenging Ross County’s players to achieve the rare feat of winning back-to-back Premiership matches.

Victory at home to Hibernian on Wednesday night would secure consecutive league wins for the first time since Cowie’s predecessor Derek Adams took seven points from nine at the outset of his ill-starred third spell at the club.

Adams strung together a draw at home to Kilmarnock before wins over Motherwell and St Mirren in late November and early December last year.

Cowie’s managerial mentor Malky Mackay managed it just twice in his 30-month tenure in charge.

While the Staggies have shown great resilience under Cowie in rebounding from negative results, runs of winning performances are something the 41-year-old craves from his players.

Cosie stressed: “That’s a key thing, consistency – not just in the performances but in our results.

“The challenge now is to win two games back-to-back and get six points in four days at home.

“It will be difficult, because Hibs have got very good individuals.

“For whatever reason, it hasn’t quite materialised for them, but they are dangerous and we need to be ready for that.

“Our home form has been decent and it gives us that platform and base to work from to get points, but we can’t always rely on that.

“We have to add to it on the road, and we’re striving to do that.

“But when we do play at home, it’s about being consistent and following up those strong performance levels we have shown.”

Staggies reaped rewards for showing belief against Killie

County’s resilience was evident again at the weekend as a team coming off a deeply disappointing 3-0 defeat to St Johnstone in Perth fell behind to Kilmarnock.

There was no hint of demoralisation or weakened spirit in the second half as the hosts turned the game on its head to claim three points and a shift into seventh place in the table.

Crucial to that, was Liam Donnelly’s red card before the hour for blatantly hauling back Noah Chilvers on his burst forwards.

But it was exactly that positivity in County’s play that led to the disastrous moment for Killie.

Cowie added: “The way the players took advantage of that red card was huge, and all credit to them for that.

“Naturally it gives you that lift, and it helps that we scored straight afterwards because that gave the group real belief.

“We had enough time to force a winning goal, and it was about trying to repeat that and draw confidence from it.

“I have belief in them, and they just have to show why I have that belief, week in and week out.

“We were solid against Kilmarnock, and we have to have those concentration levels game after game.”