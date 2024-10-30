Banks o’ Dee’s Jevan Anderson savours latest SPFL Scottish Cup scalp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Banks o’ Dee’s Jevan Anderson savours latest SPFL Scottish Cup scalp

The Breedon Highland League side beat East Fife at the weekend.

By Callum Law
Jevan Anderson, centre, scored in Banks o' Dee's Scottish Cup win against East Fife.
Jevan Anderson, centre, scored in Banks o' Dee's Scottish Cup win against East Fife.

Jevan Anderson was happy to make it a hat-trick of SPFL scalps in the Scottish Cup after helping Banks o’ Dee reach the third round.

The Aberdeen outfit defeated League Two leaders East Fife on Saturday with defender Anderson bagging the only goal of the tie.

It’s the third time the 24-year-old has helped a Breedon Highland League side get the better of Scottish League opposition in the Scottish Cup.

Anderson was with Formartine United when they beat then-League One outfit Forfar Athletic in November 2017 and then-League Two side Albion Rovers in October 2018.

He said: “Saturday was a massive day and a massive victory for everyone associated with Banks o’ Dee.

“They’re the kind of ties you want to be involved in and everyone wants to go as far as possible in the Scottish Cup.

“I think everyone knows there isn’t a big difference between the top of the Highland League and League Two.

“I’ve always thought there wasn’t much difference, but despite that beating the League Two leaders was still a very difficult task.

“But we had belief in ourselves that we could get a result and it was good to be involved in another wee upset against an SPFL side.”

Hamilton on the horizon

Dee’s reward for winning in Fife is a tie at Spain Park against Championship side Hamilton.

Anderson added: “It’s a good game to look forward to and it’s good to have a home draw.

“We’ll be the underdogs again, but you saw what happened in the last round so we’ll take that in our stride.

“It will be a good day for the club and I’m sure there will be a good turnout in terms of the crowd.

“But we’ve got a busy month before that. We play Brora in the league this Saturday, we’ve got Nairn in the first round of the Highland League Cup and Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Cup final as well.

“So there’s a lot to look forward to and the Hamilton game is another one to look forward to.”

Shield tie moved

Meanwhile, the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield first round tie between Inverurie Locos and Aberdeen has been rescheduled for Tuesday November 12.

The fixture can’t be played on Wednesday November 6 like the other first round matches because the Dons are in Hungary playing the second leg of their UEFA Youth League tie with Puskas Akademia on the same day.

More from Highland League

Jevan Anderson, centre, scored in Banks o' Dee's Scottish Cup win against East Fife.
Highland League: Gavin Price's interim Lossiemouth tenure ends; Rothes continue search for new manager
Jevan Anderson, centre, scored in Banks o' Dee's Scottish Cup win against East Fife.
Mark Cowie hails Fraserburgh trio after they sign contract extensions
Jevan Anderson, centre, scored in Banks o' Dee's Scottish Cup win against East Fife.
Scottish Cup reaction: Brora Rangers manager pleased to grind out win against Formartine; Mark…
Jevan Anderson, centre, scored in Banks o' Dee's Scottish Cup win against East Fife.
Inverurie Locos left wondering what might have been after Scottish Cup exit
Jevan Anderson, centre, scored in Banks o' Dee's Scottish Cup win against East Fife.
Scottish Cup results: Five Highland League teams reach round three
Jevan Anderson, centre, scored in Banks o' Dee's Scottish Cup win against East Fife.
Scottish Cup: EVERY tie involving Highland League sides previewed
Jevan Anderson, centre, scored in Banks o' Dee's Scottish Cup win against East Fife.
Scottish Cup: Fraserburgh's Paul Young ready to tackle former club; Marc Lawrence on Formartine's…
Jevan Anderson, centre, scored in Banks o' Dee's Scottish Cup win against East Fife.
Scottish Cup: Keith's Craig Reid ready to be a hero again; Buckie Thistle's Darryl…
Buckie Thistle's Graeme Stewart
Ex-Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart on Highland League sides' Scottish Cup chances - and…
Jevan Anderson, centre, scored in Banks o' Dee's Scottish Cup win against East Fife.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly game of the weekend - Rothes v Strathspey Thistle

Conversation