Banks o’ Dee’s Jevan Anderson savours latest SPFL Scottish Cup scalp

Jevan Anderson was happy to make it a hat-trick of SPFL scalps in the Scottish Cup after helping Banks o’ Dee reach the third round.

The Aberdeen outfit defeated League Two leaders East Fife on Saturday with defender Anderson bagging the only goal of the tie.

It’s the third time the 24-year-old has helped a Breedon Highland League side get the better of Scottish League opposition in the Scottish Cup.

Anderson was with Formartine United when they beat then-League One outfit Forfar Athletic in November 2017 and then-League Two side Albion Rovers in October 2018.

He said: “Saturday was a massive day and a massive victory for everyone associated with Banks o’ Dee.

“They’re the kind of ties you want to be involved in and everyone wants to go as far as possible in the Scottish Cup.

“I think everyone knows there isn’t a big difference between the top of the Highland League and League Two.

“I’ve always thought there wasn’t much difference, but despite that beating the League Two leaders was still a very difficult task.

“But we had belief in ourselves that we could get a result and it was good to be involved in another wee upset against an SPFL side.”

Hamilton on the horizon

Dee’s reward for winning in Fife is a tie at Spain Park against Championship side Hamilton.

Anderson added: “It’s a good game to look forward to and it’s good to have a home draw.

“We’ll be the underdogs again, but you saw what happened in the last round so we’ll take that in our stride.

“It will be a good day for the club and I’m sure there will be a good turnout in terms of the crowd.

“But we’ve got a busy month before that. We play Brora in the league this Saturday, we’ve got Nairn in the first round of the Highland League Cup and Huntly in the Aberdeenshire Cup final as well.

“So there’s a lot to look forward to and the Hamilton game is another one to look forward to.”

Shield tie moved

Meanwhile, the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield first round tie between Inverurie Locos and Aberdeen has been rescheduled for Tuesday November 12.

The fixture can’t be played on Wednesday November 6 like the other first round matches because the Dons are in Hungary playing the second leg of their UEFA Youth League tie with Puskas Akademia on the same day.