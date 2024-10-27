Scottish Cup reaction: Brora Rangers manager pleased to grind out win against Formartine; Mark Reynolds hails Banks o’ Dee after win against League Two leaders East Fife

Manager Steven Mackay praised Brora Rangers for finding a way to win after edging past Formartine United in the second round of the Scottish Cup.

The Cattachs prevailed 2-1 in an all-Breedon Highland League tie at Dudgeon Park to reach the third round for the sixth time in eight seasons.

But Mackay admitted the performance was different to last weekend’s spectacular 6-1 North of Scotland Cup final triumph against Clach.

He said: “It was a tight game and the weather had a big part to play. It was a strong wind, Formartine had it in the first half and they put us under pressure.

“But in the main we defended well, in the second half it was our turn to pen them in.

“There wasn’t much in the game and it was a case of grinding it out and I’m delighted we managed to do that.

“The Scottish Cup is massive for us and it was a case of winning a bit ugly. I said to the boys there will be times this season where we’ll have to win in that manner.

“You don’t get days like the cup final very often, sometimes you’ve got to roll up the sleeves and get the job. It’s good we can do both.”

Playing with the wind behind them Formartine were on top in the first period and took the lead after quarter of an hour. Tyler Mykyta’s ball in behind released Julian Wade to finish beyond goalkeeper Cammy Mackay.

In the second period it was a different story and Brora levelled on 50 minutes. Andrew Macleod exchanged passes with Max Ewan on the right flank before netting with a fine half-volley.

Over the course of the encounter both sides had penalty appeals for handball dismissed by referee Ross Birrell before the Cattachs got their winner in the 81st minute.

Craig MacKenzie’s inswinging corner was glanced into the net by Colin Williamson at the front post.

In the dying embers United felt they could have had a penalty when Tom Kelly tussled with Michael Dangana, although the hosts felt the incident was outside the area. Referee Birrell waved play on and didn’t award a spot-kick or a free-kick.

Formartine handed a debut off the bench to former Inverurie Locos and Turriff United attacker Robert Ward, who has joined on loan from Peterhead until January.

Boss Stuart Anderson said: “In terms of the performance there were a lot of positives.

“Brora have been doing really well and we were a match for them, but it’s frustrating we weren’t able to get through.

“We had what we felt was a clear penalty turned down in the last couple of minutes.

“We’ll see when we watch it back, but it’s frustrating because it’s a key moment in the game.

“Robert is a good attacking player that knows the Highland League really well.

“He’s someone who will strengthen us in forward areas and it’s pleasing that he’s decided to join us.

“Robert can play anywhere across the front and adds more competition in that areas.”

East Fife 0-1 Banks o’ Dee

Defender Mark Reynolds said Banks o’ Dee had taken “a huge scalp” after knocking League Two leaders East Fife out of the Scottish Cup.

Reynolds has enjoyed being involved in some memorable victories during his career, having played in the colours of Motherwell, Aberdeen, Sheffield Wednesday, Dundee United and Cove Rangers but he rates the Highland League club’s victory at New Bayview as up there with the best of them.

Dee progressed after a bruising encounter was settled by a first half goal from defender Jevan Anderson.

Reynolds said: “As a footballer, you want to play well, win games in the league and progress in the cup competitions.

“Looking at the league tables, we couldn’t have been given a worse draw.

“East Fife are flying high at the top of their league and were the highest ranked team in the tournament when the draw was made.

“It was a huge scalp for us to come down here and not only win the game but to win it in the manner in which we did.

“We competed well, made chances and could have scored more goals.”

The Aberdeen side outmatched their opponents in every aspect of play and Reynolds acknowledged that he hadn’t expected that to happen.

“We didn’t think that would be the case,” he said.

“But we knew we’d have to make it happen if we were going to get a result.

“Any team managed by Dick Campbell is going to be hard to beat but we took our goal well, hung in, defended strongly and limited their chances.

“We’re absolutely delighted with the result and glad to be in the draw for the next round.”

Dee, who had come into the game on the back of five successive victories, almost took the lead in the sixth minute when Andrew Hunter headed over Allan Fleming’s crossbar with the goal at his mercy.

But they deservedly forged ahead midway through the first half when a corner from Michael Phillpson was headed into the goalmouth by Kane Winton, the ball falling to Anderson who made no mistake form close range.

Liam Duell then fired over from a promising position as the vistitors began to dominate and it was not until ten minutes from time that Dee keeper Dan Hoban was called into action, easily saving a tamely struck free kick from the misfiring Nathan Austin.

The closing stages were punctuated by a flurry of bookings as East Fife tried desperately to carve out a late equaliser but it was Banks o’ Dee who almost found the net again in the dying seconds when substitute Scott Milne somehow sent his shot over the bar from three yards out.

Reynolds is enjoying is his time with Banks o’ Dee having chosen to join the Spain Park side after multiples offers from other clubs in the summer.

He added: “Even at this stage of my career I’ve still got aspirations for success and I could see that this club was in a period of ascendancy.

“Hopefully the experience I bring will help them progress.”

Fraserburgh 3-1 Turriff United (after extra time)

Fraserburgh needed extra time to see off a spirited Turriff United side who will feel they deserved more from this all-Highland League tie in the Scottish Cup.

The hosts led at the break through Sean Butcher’s goal but Timi Fatona levelled in the second period.

Extra time goals from Jamie Beagrie and Connor Wood sealed the victory for the home side.

A relieved Broch manager Mark Cowie said: “We lacked a bit of energy, a bit of enthusiasm and could have defended the goal a bit better.

“A draw was probably fair at the end of 90 minutes, but the substitutions made a difference for us. Connor Wood’s pace stretched them, and Greg Buchan gave us more control in midfield.

“The squad is looking much healthier now. These guys need to grasp their chance when they get it, and today, we got that, some of the players who started will be disappointed in their performance, but the main thing is getting through in these games.

“Turriff are a good side, they played with energy and enthusiasm and got really wired into us, but we manged to overcome that in the end.”

Chances were at a premium early on with Aidan Sopel forcing Lee Herbert into a save and at the other end John Allan should have done better when clean through, firing against Joe Barbour’s legs.

Sopel saw two more efforts repelled before a mix up in the Turriff defence on 42 minutes gifted possession to Scott Barbour.

He was denied twice by Herbert, but the ball broke to Sean Butcher who fired the ball home from eight yards. Just before the interval Joe Barbour produced a good save to thwart Reece McKeown.

The second half started in similar fashion to the first, Logan Watt lifting the ball over from a Butcher flick on and at the other end Allan saw a shot saved by Joe Barbour with the rebound nodded over by Ryan Sopel from six yards out.

Scott Barbour came close when a corner from the left rebounded back off the post on 73 minutes. Turriff raced to the other end and Timi Fatona beat Kieran Simpson to the ball, rounded Joe Barbour before calmly stroking the ball into the net from a tight angle.

With no more goals the match went into extra time. The Broch regained the lead seven minutes in after Josh Bolton’s cross was parried by Herbert into the path of Jamie Beagrie who gleefully fired the ball home from ten yards.

He then set up the home side’s third goal in the 108th minute when his pass found Wood who bore down on goal before sliding the ball past Herbert to double the lead.

Beagrie’s afternoon was to turn sour as he was sent off for a second bookable offence late on, which means he will miss the next round.

Turriff manager Warren Cummings said: “There wasn’t much in the game between the sides and given how much we put into the match we feel slightly aggrieved.

“I thought it was a great spectacle, two meaningful teams going at it, hotly contested cup tie without bubbling over.

“We invested a lot into that today, the attitude and energy of my team was excellent. They bring so much to the table, so we’ll be fine.

“Fraserburgh are a brilliant football club, brilliant players, I have so much respect for Mark, obviously gutted but wish them all the best.”

After the game Fraserburgh confirmed three players had signed contract extensions.

Captain Willie West has signed a new deal until July 2026, while Paul Young and Kieran Simpson have agreed deals until July 2028.

Brechin City 3-2 Huntly

Brechin City booked their place in the third round of the Scottish Cup following a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Huntly in a pulsating and incident-packed match at Glebe Park.

The Black and Golds were reduced to ten men just before half-time and then went down to nine men following a further ordering-off ten minutes from time.

But they always posed a threat to the Highland League leaders who will be delighted to have overcome a really stiff challenge from the visitors.

City opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when Ewan Loudon fired home a Marc Scott cross.

The visitors drew level six minutes later when Angus Grant blasted a spectacular 35 yard strike into the roof of the net.

Sam Robertson was shown a straight red card eight minutes before the break following an altercation with City’s Brad McKay with the hosts regaining the advantage from the penalty spot four minutes later with Dayle Robertson converting after he had gone down in the box following a challenge by Ross Still. It was a decision hotly disputed by the Huntly players.

Despite City enjoying the majority of possession and pressure after the break, they were shocked when the visitors drew level in the 76th minute when Callum Murray fired home a Lewis Crosbie cross.

Huntly’s joy was short-lived when centre-back Still was shown a straight red card by referee Michael McCart ten minutes from time following a foul in the box on Robertson who stepped up to net his second penalty-kick of the match to clinch victory for his side.

Brechin boss Patrick Cregg said: “We started the game really well, created chances and probably should have scored more goals.

“I thought the response following last week’s defeat was good.

“In the first half our tempo was really good but it then became a little flat. The lads showed really good mentality to come back after Huntly scored to make the score 2-2.”

Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth said: “I have to say I have a great deal of pride in the way the players performed today.

“It was a real gutsy performance against a good team and I think the lads deserve enormous credit for their display.”

Sauchie Juniors 0-2 Buckie Thistle

Buckie Thistle recorded an excellent 2-0 victory over Sauchie Juniors at Beechwood Park to reach the third round of the Scottish Cup.

A first half strike from Marcus Goodall and a late Darryl McHardy header saw the Highland League champions through against their East of Scotland Premier League opponents.

Jags boss Lewis Mackinnon said: “The plan was to come down here and be in the draw for the next round, so it’s job done in that respect.

“It was a good performance, in the first half we were solid, had good possession and went in with the one goal lead at half time.

“In the second half I knew we’d have to weather the storm as Sauchie are a good side.

“Mark (Ridgers) had a couple of really good saves, but we managed to limit them to those two chances.

“Innes (McKay) was a rock at the back and Sam Pugh was brilliant marshalling in front of the back three, especially considering he was carrying a thigh injury.

“I thought Marcus Goodall was outstanding, and it was a good all round team performance.”

Jack MacIver fired in a great attempt from a 25-yard free kick on seven minutes, but it was well saved low at his near post by Sean Robertson.

Andrew MacAskill then drove into the penalty area and dragged a shot just wide of the far post.

Buckie took the lead on 24 minutes, Josh Peters did well to find Goodall on the right of the penalty area and he turned inside his man before firing low into the corner.

Cohen Ramsay blasted a good strike just wide of the far post from 16 yards on 36 minutes.

Sauchie began to get on top after the break and Mark Ridgers made a great save to tip over a rising drive from Stuart McDowell.

Kavanagh then got in behind the Jags defence, only for Ridgers to make an excellent block from his blasted effort from 10 yards.

Kevin Fraser made a vital clearance from a ball cut-back from the byline, before Jack Thomson headed wide from the resultant corner.

MacIver had a low drive from 22 yards saved by Robertson after being set up well by Ramsay.

Buckie sealed their passage into round three when McHardy flicked a superb header home from a great delivery from MacIver from the right.

Keith 0-3 Clydebank

Keith’s involvement in this season’s Scottish Cup ended when unbeaten West of Scotland Premier Division side Clydebank scored three second half goals in front of a bumper crowd at Kynoch Park.

The Maroons made a game of it in the first half but second half goals from Oisin McHugh, Matt Niven, and a stoppage time penalty from Nicky Little saw Bankies advance to the third round.

Maroons manager Craig Ewen said: “I’m disappointed as I felt we competed well in the first half, playing into a tricky wind.

“We limited them to only a few chances from outside the box. We’ve lost the game 3-0 but our goalie Craig Reid hasn’t really had a save to make.

“We weren’t doing enough ourselves offensively and James Brownie had a header and Joey Wilson a decent shot, but attacking wise we were quite poor in the second half and they defended things quite easily.

“At half-time I told the boys if we get the first goal we would have every chance to go through, but unfortunately we let ourselves down in the second half.

“I don’t think we competed nearly as well and lost two goals at corners which absolutely isn’t good enough at this level, the first goal was a free header.

“We just need to pick ourselves up and tackle what will be a massive league game against Deveronvale this coming week.”

A healthy Clydebank contingent in the crowd added to the occasion, but in the strong windy conditions neither side could make the breakthrough in the first half with neither goalie being called into proper action.

The deadlock was broken six minutes after half-time when the home defence failed to clear a Lee Gallacher corner and the unmarked McHugh had the simple task of heading home at the back post.

Home defender Murray Addison then put in a timely tackle on the hour mark to thwart Gallacher on the edge of the box, but four minutes later the Keith rearguard was found wanting again, allowing Niven to rifle home from 15 yards.

The final nail in Keith’s coffin came three minutes into stoppage time when a penalty was awarded, although it appeared Keir Samson had slipped inside the area, and Little made no mistake with the resultant award to wrap up the win.

Linlithgow Rose 3-0 Clachnacuddin

Conor Gethins was rueing Clachnacuddin’s lack of ruthlessness after they exited the Scottish Cup with a 3-0 defeat to Linlithgow Rose.

The Lilywhites had chances at Prestonfield. Scott Davidson went through on goal but was thwarted by Cammy Binnie while Connor Bunce and Fergus Adams also had openings and Bunce had a penalty claim turned down.

Linlithgow made the breakthrough in the 10th minute when Greg Skinner headed home at a free-kick.

Shortly after the hour mark it became 2-0 when Dylan Paterson netted from the spot after referee Connor Ashwood had awarded a penalty to the surprise of the Breedon Highland League side.

A volley from the edge of the box by Harry McMartin completed the scoring.

Clach boss Gethins said: “It was weak from us, we didn’t roll the sleeves up in the second half and kind of laid down to them.

“That’s twice in a week that’s happened. It’s disappointing and something we need to rectify.

“When you get chances you have to be clinical and that’s the bottom line.

“Unfortunately if you’re not clinical you don’t win games and the penalty for their second goal knocked the stuffing out of us.”