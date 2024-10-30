Defender Nicky Devlin warns undefeated Aberdeen’s best has yet to come ahead of Old Firm double-header

Defender Nicky Devlin has warned undefeated Aberdeen’s best has yet to come ahead of a crunch Old Firm double-header.

Under manager Jimmy Thelin, the red-hot Dons are unbeaten in 15 games in all competitions, winning 14.

Aberdeen will bid to extend that sensational form when they host Rangers at a sold-out Pittodrie in the Premiership tonight.

Victory for the Dons would open up a nine-point chasm on the Ibrox club.

On Saturday, Thelin’s side then face Celtic in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden.

Aberdeen are flying, but Scotland international Devlin reckons they can still reach even higher levels under Thelin this season.

Devlin said: “Is there more to come from this team?

“Yes, because I think anyone who has watched us this season would agree that, while there has been spells in games we’ve been good, we can still improve on a lot of things.

“The manager has stressed that as well – there are a lot of aspects of the game he wants us to get better at.

“We are working towards that every day with him and the coaching staff.

“We think we can get better and we just have to work hard on the training ground.”

‘The manager is not satisfied and wants more’

Aberdeen’s fortunes now are in stark contrast to little more than six months ago when the club were managerless and facing the threat of a relegation battle.

Coach Peter Leven was drafted in as interim boss in March following the exit of Neil Warnock, who quit after only 33 days in the Pittodrie hot-seat.

Leven’s first game was a 1-0 loss away to Dundee on March 13 – a defeat that left the Dons facing the danger of a relegation play-off scrap.

However, Leven, now assistant first-team coach under Thelin, engineered a revival as Aberdeen finished the season with a nine-game unbeaten run in the Premiership.

Aberdeen are now 18 games unbeaten in the top-flight.

Devlin said: “If you’d said to us after Dens Park in March we’d be sitting where we are now, I wouldn’t have believed you, to be honest.

“It has been a remarkable turnaround.

“But the manager has stressed he wants more. He’s not satisfied with just what we’ve done so far.

“It has been a brilliant start to the season, but we want more.”

Devlin on significance of Gers clash

Rangers boss Philippe Clement is under pressure after falling six points behind Celtic and Aberdeen in the Premiership.

The Ibrox club have lost twice in the league this season.

Devlin rejects any notion that Rangers are in crisis and now is a good time to face them.

He said’: “I don’t think they’re in a bad place, to be honest. They’re right behind us and Celtic at the moment.

“I’m sure they’ll look at this as a chance to close that gap.

“This is a game we’re looking forward to and want to win.

“But we are under no illusions how difficult it will be.

“Rangers have won their last couple of games comfortably, including one in Europe.

“Their form is good.

“So we know we will have to be at our best to get the three points.

“It’s a massive game for the club and everyone involved in it.”

‘You have to win every game, every time’

Devlin has been an ever-present in Aberdeen’s sensational start to the season, starting all 15 games under Thelin.

The right-back’s form was rewarded with a breakthrough into the Scotland international squad for the Nations League games against Croatia and Portugal.

Devlin earned a debut cap when coming off the bench in the 0-0 draw with Portugal at Hampden.

The 31-year-0ld reckons Aberdeen have embraced a winning mentality under Thelin.

And he is determined to maintain that to keep Aberdeen fighting at the top of the table.

Devlin said: “Apart from the Celtic game we’ve managed to win every game.

“So we concentrate on us, concentrate on what we can control and see what happens.

“If we manage to win (against Rangers), it would say we’re in a good place and we’re a good side.

“But the best sides and the good sides do it every single time they play.

“No matter who they play and where they’re playing, they get results all the time.

“That’s what we have to do now.

“That’s what we have to be looking to do if we’re going to stay in these positions and challenge.

“You have to win every game, every time.”