Willie West on how he has reached 700 games for Fraserburgh

Fraserburgh captain Willie West believes a change of mindset has been behind his longevity after becoming the first outfield player to make 700 appearances for the club.

Skipper West made his Broch debut in November 2003. and featured for 700th time in Saturday’s R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup first round victory against Forres Mechanics at Bellslea.

The 36-year-old is now pursuing the club appearance record, which is held by goalkeeper Billy Gordon, who played 721 times for the Buchan side.

Reflecting on his lengthy Fraserburgh tenure, West says a spell on the sidelines with injury a few years ago led to him making some changes to his lifestyle and preparation for training and games to ensure he could keep performing.

West said: “In 2018, I was injured for three months and it wasn’t a serious injury, but it kept me out for that length of time.

“I think that period was one of the most important for me. It gave me time to reflect on things, and I thought: ‘I don’t want to be in this position again.’

“At that point I found a drive and my mentality shifted a bit to ensure I was the best I could be to allow me to keep going as long as I could.

“It wasn’t just about fitness – I learned a few things about nutrition, sleep and mindset.

“Since then I’ve made quite a lot little changes to my nutrition and hydration, and those little things have contributed to me staying fit and still being able to play.

“I’ve got the mindset of wanting to be the best I can be for as long as I can and to keep helping the club win trophies.”

All-time record in West’s sights

West is Fraserburgh’s most decorated player, having won 13 medals during his time with Broch.

He says he’s never had any reason to leave Bellslea as he chases the club’s appearance record.

West added: “The club is on my doorstep, we’ve had a lot of success, the players I’ve played with, the friendships I’ve made and the relationships I’ve had with managers have meant I’ve never had a reason to leave.

“My time with Fraserburgh has been full of great memories, there have been very few disappointments.

“I’ve always just tried to play to the best of my ability and Fraserburgh have given me the opportunity to do that and to enjoy it.

“I’d love to say I don’t think about the record and just play week by week.

“But because I’m so close now, it’s definitely something I would like to do and I would be honoured to pass Billy.

“However, there are still games to play to get there and I still need to stay injury free.

“I need to be at my best to keep my place in the team and that really drives me and motivates me.

“If I pass Billy then I’ll be delighted, but equally if I don’t I’m very comfortable with what I’ve done and where I’m at.”