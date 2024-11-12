Willie West on how he has reached 700 games for Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Willie West on how he has reached 700 games for Fraserburgh

The Broch captain reached the landmark appearance figure at the weekend.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers in the Breedon Highland League at Bellslea Park on Wednesday April 17 2024. Fraserburgh captain Willie West. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers in the Breedon Highland League at Bellslea Park on Wednesday April 17 2024. Fraserburgh captain Willie West. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.

Fraserburgh captain Willie West believes a change of mindset has been behind his longevity after becoming the first outfield player to make 700 appearances for the club.

Skipper West made his Broch debut in November 2003. and featured for 700th time in Saturday’s R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup first round victory against Forres Mechanics at Bellslea.

The 36-year-old is now pursuing the club appearance record, which is held by goalkeeper Billy Gordon, who played 721 times for the Buchan side.

Reflecting on his lengthy Fraserburgh tenure, West says a spell on the sidelines with injury a few years ago led to him making some changes to his lifestyle and preparation for training and games to ensure he could keep performing.

West said: “In 2018, I was injured for three months and it wasn’t a serious injury, but it kept me out for that length of time.

“I think that period was one of the most important for me. It gave me time to reflect on things, and I thought: ‘I don’t want to be in this position again.’

Willie West lifting the Highland League trophy following Fraserburgh’s triumph in 2022.

“At that point I found a drive and my mentality shifted a bit to ensure I was the best I could be to allow me to keep going as long as I could.

“It wasn’t just about fitness – I learned a few things about nutrition, sleep and mindset.

“Since then I’ve made quite a lot little changes to my nutrition and hydration, and those little things have contributed to me staying fit and still being able to play.

“I’ve got the mindset of wanting to be the best I can be for as long as I can and to keep helping the club win trophies.”

All-time record in West’s sights

West is Fraserburgh’s most decorated player, having won 13 medals during his time with Broch.

He says he’s never had any reason to leave Bellslea as he chases the club’s appearance record.

West added: “The club is on my doorstep, we’ve had a lot of success, the players I’ve played with, the friendships I’ve made and the relationships I’ve had with managers have meant I’ve never had a reason to leave.

“My time with Fraserburgh has been full of great memories, there have been very few disappointments.

“I’ve always just tried to play to the best of my ability and Fraserburgh have given me the opportunity to do that and to enjoy it.

Billy Gordon, has made the most appearances for Fraserburgh.

“I’d love to say I don’t think about the record and just play week by week.

“But because I’m so close now, it’s definitely something I would like to do and I would be honoured to pass Billy.

“However, there are still games to play to get there and I still need to stay injury free.

“I need to be at my best to keep my place in the team and that really drives me and motivates me.

“If I pass Billy then I’ll be delighted, but equally if I don’t I’m very comfortable with what I’ve done and where I’m at.”

