Young Aberdeen star Cammy Wilson urged to keep up the good work after impressive debut for Highland League Keith

Keith manager Craig Ewen has told new signing Cammy Wilson to keep up the good work after the Aberdeen FC teenager’s impressive debut for the club.

Ewen handed winger Wilson, -who joined the Maroons on loan from Aberdeen last week – a starting role in Saturday’s 3-1 win against champions Buckie Thistle at Kynoch Park.

The Keith boss is delighted with the encouraging start from the 18-year-old and believes he can be a valuable addition to the squad.

Ewen said: “Cammy was excellent against Buckie – he was direct with his running, saw passes and he got into good spaces.

“He showed us what he has in his locker, and for a debut it was excellent, in a good win. I’m very pleased with his good start and hopefully we see more from him.

“He can play anywhere upfront. We’re in the middle of losing Matty Tough, who is moving on, and we need another forward player.

“It just so happens the chance to bring Cammy in came up at the end of the week – and to get it done quickly is a bonus.”

New deal for Nathan McKeown

Wilson’s impressive debut capped off a good week for the Maroons after midfielder Nathan McKeown put pen to paper on a two-year extension.

Ewen is pleased to see McKeown establish himself in the team this season and is delighted to have him signed up.

The Maroons boss said: “Nathan has had more minutes this season than he has had in the last couple of seasons and popped up with a few goals.

“He’s scored four times for us this season and he is quick, dynamic and gets after people.

“He’s still a young player, so I’m pleased to get him extended as well.”

Keith on the rise after three-game winning run

Keith’s Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final against Fraserburgh at Kynoch Park tonight has been postponed due to snow, but Ewen is pleased with the progress his side has made in recent weeks.

The Maroons have moved up to 13th in the division after winning their last three league matches against Buckie, Deveronvale and Wick.

Ewen has praised his players for their efforts in what has been a challenging campaign so far due to injuries.

He said: “At different times, we’ve had five or six players out all season – and that’s still the case.

“Craig Gill was our player of the year last season, and he has played the first three games of this season then been out since. That’s the sort of challenges we’ve had.

“We do feel there’s three matches we should have taken points from which we didn’t due to conceding late goals, but we’ve hit some form recently in the league, which is encouraging.

“We’ve just got to take one game at a time. On Saturday, we go to Brechin, which is probably the toughest game in the league right now.

“But we’ll go there with confidence – as we’re playing well just now – and see where it takes us.”

Inverurie Locos striker confident goals will flow again

Inverurie Locos striker Aidan Wilson insists winning games will always trump scoring goals.

The 24-year-old has scored five goals this season – but has not scored since netting a brace in Locos’ 3-0 win at Keith on September 21.

However, Wilson says his barren run is not causing him concern.

Wilson said: “Like any striker, you get times like this where maybe the goals dry up, but as long as the team is winning that’s all that matters.

“The goals will come again if I keep working hard.

“It gets frustrating at any age, but it’s about managing it – the worst thing you can do is beat yourself up about it.”

Wilson may not have got on the scoresheet in his side’s 2-1 win at Wick Academy in the Breedon Highland League on Saturday, but the former Rothes forward is pleased to see his side string back-to-back wins after suffering three defeats in a row.

He said: “We went through a tricky patch, but there was no doubt we’ve come through it.

“We’re on a run again and feel we’ve got momentum, so hopefully the boys can keep it up and keep creating chances.

“It was a massive three points on Saturday. Wick is a different place to go to and the conditions were tough, so a hard-fought victory made it worth the trip.

“We were more than comfortable in the first half, had a lot of possession, created a lot of chances and scored two good goals.

“The second half we were playing into the wind, and it got a bit scrappy at points, but we did well to take the three points.”

Wilson eager to complete his cup collection

Wilson had hoped to get the chance to get back on the scoresheet in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield tonight, but his side’s quarter-final trip to Formartine United was postponed.

Having been part of Locos’ Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup-winning side last season, Wilson wants to complete his cup collection by adding the Shield to his medal haul.

He said: “We want to win another trophy after lifting the cup last year, so we’re all up for it.

“Winning anything in your career is good and to lift the Aberdeenshire Cup last year was a good feeling.

“I won the Highland League Cup and the North of Scotland Cup with Rothes, so if I can win the Aberdeenshire Shield, that would only leave the Highland League championship!”

Turriff United v Deveronvale at The Haughs, and Hermes v Buckie Thistle, were also postponed as all four quarter-finals fell victim to the weather.