WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights triple-header with Huntly v Banks o’ Dee Aberdeenshire Cup final

Highland League Weekly is back and we’re bringing you triple highlights this Monday – with the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final plus two Breedon Highland League matches.

On Sunday, our cameras were at Harlaw Park for the Huntly v Banks o’ Dee Shire Cup showpiece, and we’ve got not just action, but celebrations and reaction.

A day earlier, we were at both Harmsworth Park (for Wick Academy v Inverurie Locos) and the Haughs (for Turriff United v Inverurie Locos), with highlights from both league fixtures.

As if footage from three big clashes wasn’t enough, there’s also another memory match… and this time it is Craig Reid – Keith’s penalty-saver extraordinaire – telling us about his most memorable footballing moment.

Highland League Weekly highlights – back for 2024/25

Highland League Weekly is the Press and Journal’s exclusive football show which puts the spotlight on the Highland League.

Episodes of Highland League Weekly are published on the Press and Journal website at 7pm every Monday during the season.

This term we will again bring viewers highlights of at least two matches from every Saturday fixture card, analysis of all the weekend results and talking points and feature interviews with a variety of people involved in the Highland League.

On top of that, at various points throughout the season, we will screen Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights from important midweek matches.

These EXTRA shows will be available to watch on Thursday afternoons.

How keep up to date with Highland League Weekly

