Highland League Cup preview: Banks o’ Dee and Brechin City aim for semi-final spot

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Paul Lawson hopes they can break their duck against Brechin City in tonight’s R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup quarter-final.

Dee face the Hedgemen at Spain Park in the last eight of the League Cup.

Since joining the Breedon Highland League in 2022, the Aberdeen outfit haven’t managed to beat City in five attempts.

Lawson, who is co-manager alongside Josh Winton, is aiming to end that run on this occasion.

He said: “Brechin are the only team we haven’t beaten since coming into the league and that’s something we want to put right.

“This game would be a good time for us to do that.

“As a club we want to have success in the cup competitions. It was nice to win the Aberdeenshire Cup already this season and we want to push to win as much as we can.

“Hopefully we can get through because silverware is what we’re all after.

“We know it’s going to be hard against Brechin, but we’re going out to try to get a result.”

Confidence from cup clash

Last weekend Dee performed with credit in their 2-1 Scottish Cup third round loss to Championship side Hamilton.

Lawson felt in the second half of that contest they set high standards and he wants to see his players hit the same heights this evening.

He added: “No two games are ever the same, it’s easy to just say ‘oh play like that and we’ll win.’

“But we’re not playing Hamilton in the third round of the Scottish Cup every week.

“In terms of application, work-rate, decision-making and quality on the ball we did set standards in those areas in the second half of the Hamilton game.

“Now it’s about trying to hold ourselves to those high standards and going out and putting in a really good performance which we’ll need against Brechin.

“We created a lot of chances against a Championship team and the boys have to take confidence from that.

“On another day some of those chances go in and hopefully that’s what happens in this game.”

Leading light missing

Brechin are without top scorer Dayle Robertson due to suspension, but boss Patrick Cregg says his absence provides someone else in his squad with a chance to shine.

The City manager also isn’t reading anything into their good record against Dee.

Brechin’s latest success against tonight’s opponents was a 3-1 win at Spain Park in September.

Cregg said: “Dayle being out is a blow for the group, but it’s an opportunity for someone else to show what they can do.

“If somebody else does well then Dayle’s misfortune will be their good fortune.

“We do take some confidence from the last game, but every game is independent of any other so it doesn’t really matter.

“I suppose the last game will give us confidence, but what happened in the past is not going to have any bearing on whether we win or lose this game.

“We expect a very tough game, Banks o’ Dee are a good side.”