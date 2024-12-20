Boss Ryan Esson on Wallace Duffy being RELEASED by Strathspey Thistle after just two months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League

Boss Ryan Esson on Wallace Duffy being RELEASED by Strathspey Thistle after just two months

The defender signed for the Breedon Highland League side in November - but it proved a short-lived spell in Grantown.

By Callum Law
Wallace Duffy, pictured during his time with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, has left Strathspey Thistle.
Strathspey Thistle have released Wallace Duffy after less than two months with the Breedon Highland League club.

Duffy signed a three-year contract with the Grantown Jags on November 3, having been let go by Inverness Caledonian Thistle in October after the League One outfit went into administration.

The 25-year-old defender has only featured twice for Strathspey – a 4-0 loss to Turriff United on November 16 and a 3-0 defeat against Deveronvale a fortnight later.

Duffy was transfer-listed on Thursday night, with the Press and Journal revealing other clubs had been made aware of his availability on Friday morning.

However, the player and Thistle have now parted ways, with Duffy released by Thistle and now free to sign for another club.

Strathspey manager Ryan Esson said: “Things happen in football. It didn’t quite work out for the club and for Wallace as we would have hoped.

Strathspey manager Ryan Esson.

“I can’t elaborate on the situation – what happened is between the club and Wallace.

“We did our best and we move on.

“We wish Wallace all the best for the future.”

Duffy spent time with Rangers and Celtic as a youth and has also turned out for St Johnstone.

He joined Caley Thistle in 2020 and spent four years with the Highlanders – which included playing in the 2023 Scottish Cup final – before he was released in October.

