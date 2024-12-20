Boss Ryan Esson on Wallace Duffy being RELEASED by Strathspey Thistle after just two months

Strathspey Thistle have released Wallace Duffy after less than two months with the Breedon Highland League club.

Duffy signed a three-year contract with the Grantown Jags on November 3, having been let go by Inverness Caledonian Thistle in October after the League One outfit went into administration.

The 25-year-old defender has only featured twice for Strathspey – a 4-0 loss to Turriff United on November 16 and a 3-0 defeat against Deveronvale a fortnight later.

Duffy was transfer-listed on Thursday night, with the Press and Journal revealing other clubs had been made aware of his availability on Friday morning.

However, the player and Thistle have now parted ways, with Duffy released by Thistle and now free to sign for another club.

Strathspey manager Ryan Esson said: “Things happen in football. It didn’t quite work out for the club and for Wallace as we would have hoped.

“I can’t elaborate on the situation – what happened is between the club and Wallace.

“We did our best and we move on.

“We wish Wallace all the best for the future.”

Duffy spent time with Rangers and Celtic as a youth and has also turned out for St Johnstone.

He joined Caley Thistle in 2020 and spent four years with the Highlanders – which included playing in the 2023 Scottish Cup final – before he was released in October.