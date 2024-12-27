Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Fraserburgh and Nairn County make new signings

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie is delighted to have recruited Fraser Mackie on loan – and believes the Aberdeen youngster can make a big impression with his hometown team.

The 17-year-old striker has joined the Broch from the Dons until the end of the season and could make his debut on Saturday when Clachnacuddin visit Bellslea in the Breedon Highland League.

Mackie – who hails from Fraserburgh – signed with Aberdeen full-time in the summer of 2023 and has been a regular goalscorer in their under-18s side.

Cowie said: “Fraser is someone we’ve been keeping our eye on. We’d hoped to get him sooner, but with Aberdeen involved in the Uefa Youth League it didn’t happen.

“Thankfully Aberdeen contacted us again to say this might be an option and they’ve been first-class with how they’ve progressed this.

“I’m delighted to get Fraser on board. He’s a Fraserburgh lad and a striker, we’ve got one of them in our squad already (Scott Barbour, the Broch’s record goalscorer) – and look at where he is in Fraserburgh folklore!

“He’s left-footed and quite diminutive like Scott as well, although I think he’s a bit faster than Scott!

“I’m sure Fraser will stamp his authority on things in this spell and hopefully his career takes off from there.

“It’s up to us to ensure he gets as much exposure as possible. It’s new for Fraser as well playing senior football where we’re competing in various competitions trying to win cups and to get three points every week in the league.

“We’re delighted to bring Fraser in and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Clach are unbeaten in their last four Highland League outings and are sitting fourth in the table.

However, the Lilywhites are without Josh Meekings, Joe Malin and Allan MacPhee.

Nairn County boss on new addition Millar Gamble

Ross Tokely has backed new signing Millar Gamble to be a leader for Nairn County.

The 22-year-old centre-half has joined the Wee County from Brora Rangers on a contract until the summer of 2027 and could make his debut against Rothes at Mackessack Park in the Breedon Highland League on Saturday.

Gamble came through Inverness Caledonian Thistle’s youth system and also played for Scotland Schoolboys.

He signed for Brora in 2020 and helped the Cattachs win the Highland League title, two North of Scotland Cups and two R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cups.

Nairn boss Tokely believes Gamble can be a key player for his new club.

He said: “Even though Millar’s only 22, he offers good experience and talks really well, so I’m delighted to get him in.

“Hopefully Millar can be a leader for us. He has played with some very good players at Brora and has high standards, so that’s good to bring into the squad.

“He ticks all the boxes for us. I’ve been looking for a centre-half since the start of the season really and I feel Millar can add a lot to our side defensively.

“I think Millar and Fraser Dingwall will complement each other in central defence and can help us improve our goals against tally.

“It’s a signing that excites me, because players like Millar don’t come around too often.”

Rothes came from 2-0 down to defeat Nairn 3-2 in the reverse league fixture in August.

Looking ahead to the latest encounter, Tokely added: “The last game against Rothes still sits with me and it should be a motivation for the players that played in that game.

“That should be an experience we don’t want to repeat.”

Rothes’ Ronnie Sharp has nothing to prove

Meanwhile, Rothes manager Ronnie Sharp is looking forward to facing Nairn, who he has a long association with.

The Speysiders boss had three playing spells with the Wee County and spent 11 years as boss at Station Park across two stints in the dugout.

This is Rothes’ first fixture since November 30, and Sharp said: “I think it’s the first time I’ll have coached against Nairn in a competitive game.

“It will be interesting going up against Nairn, being from the town and having had a long association with the club.

“I’m looking forward to it and I haven’t got anything to prove to Nairn – my focus is just on trying to get three points for Rothes.

“We’re needing to get points on the board. The boys have been training well and hopefully we’re not too rusty after a month without a game.

“Our last game was a good performance in defeat against Formartine, but that’s a long time ago now!”

Tough run has motivated Turriff United

Turriff United manager Warren Cummings believes their current good run has been fuelled by frustration at their form earlier in the season.

Turra are looking to make it six matches unbeaten in all competitions when Keith visit the Haughs in the Breedon Highland League on Saturday.

From late August until mid-November, United won just once in 14 games, but in their last five outings have recorded four wins and a draw.

Cummings said: “We’d like to keep the run going if we can.

“We’re probably still hurting a bit about the period where we hardly won a game.

“My focus has been on trying to rectify that pain and the run we’ve been on has helped, so hopefully we can keep it going.

“We knew getting players back we’d be better, and now we’re on a good run, we want to keep the momentum going.”

Maroons look to bounce back

Keith’s last outing was a 5-0 defeat to Banks o’ Dee on December 13, and boss Craig Ewen is seeking a reaction.

He is also keen for the Maroons to try to push on towards last term’s points total. Last season Keith amassed 33 points, but already this campaign they are on 21 points.

Ewen added: “We put in a poor performance against Banks o’ Dee and we need to try to react positively.

“We want to try to get more points on the board, and this would be a great game to win going into the new year.

“There’s 16 games to go and a lot of points to play for. We’d like to better our tally from last season, but you can’t look too far ahead.

“Every game presents its own challenges, but if we could get a few more wins, hopefully, come the end of the season, we can be in a decent position.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Alex Cooper, Ali Sutherland and Jordan MacRae are out of Brora Rangers’ Dudgeon Park clash with Lossiemouth. Ryan Farquhar is still sidelined for the Coasters.

Huntly face leaders Brechin City at Christie Park. Cameron Heslop, Fraser Hobday and Jamie Michie are missing for the Black and Golds, and Anthony McDonald is absent for the Hedgemen.

Liam Grant and Josh Taylor are doubts for Forres Mechanics’ meeting with Formartine United at Mosset Park. Lewis Wilson, Luke Strachan and Kieran Adams are out for the Pitmedden side.

Owen Harrold, Owen Rendall, George Ewing and Callan Jessiman return for Wick Academy, who welcome Buckie Thistle to Harmsworth Park. Marcus Goodall is back for the champions, but Sam Morrison is unavailable.

Greg Mitchell, Jay Halliday, Nathan Meres, Zane Laird and Louis Amann miss out for Inverurie Locos, who take on Banks o’ Dee at Harlaw Park. Mark Gilmour is back for the visitors, but Jevan Anderson and Hamish MacLeod are still out.