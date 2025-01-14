Inverurie Locos: All you need to know about the Highland League club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League

Inverurie Locos: All you need to know about the Highland League club

From their history to their home, and how the Railwaymen got their name.

Daniel Agnew in action for Inverurie Locos.
Daniel Agnew in action for Inverurie Locos. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Paul Third

Inverurie Locomotive Works FC were formed at a meeting of workers from the Great North of Scotland Railway on Friday August 22 1902.

The company had locomotive, carriage and wagon workshops in town, and the club play in red and black stripes.

The fire-red and coal-black colours are intended to symbolise the power behind locomotives.

Their away strip for the 2024-25 campaign is white and grey stripes.

Fire and Coal, the club’s new monthly digital programme, was launched in December 2024.

Harlaw Park has been home since day one

The club has played at Harlaw Park in Inverurie since its formation with their home evolving from an open field to the fully enclosed ground that has hosted schoolboy internationals and UEFA women’s matches.

the pitch and stand at Harlaw Park, home of Inverurie Locos.
Harlaw Park, home of Inverurie Locos. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson

The ground has an overall capacity of 2,500 with 175 seated.

The club spent £75,000 on upgrading Harlaw Park after gaining entry into the Highland League.

Nicknamed The Locos, but also known as The Railwaymen, Inverurie played junior football for 99 years and can count former Scotland manager Andy Beattie as a former player.

Locos joined Highland League in 2001

Having come up short in several attempts, Locos were eventually successful in their application to join the Highland League in 2001.

Their first game was a goalless draw with Clach, while Stuart McKay has the honour of scoring the first goal for the club in the Highland League.

They finished seventh in their first campaign, in 2001-02.

Locos finished second in the 2004-05 season and achieved runners-up finishes again in 2006 and 2007.

Since joining the ranks of the Highland League Locos have won nine trophies.

Their first taste of silverware came in the 2003-04 season when they won the Aberdeenshire Shield thanks to a 4-1 victory against Deveronvale.

Inverurie Locos' Calum Dingwall is surrounded by his team-mates as he lifts the Aberdeenshire Cup trophy in 2024.
Inverurie Locos’ Calum Dingwall lifts the Aberdeenshire Cup trophy in 2024. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Their most recent trophy was won in 2024 when Dean Donaldson guided Locos to a penalty shootout win over league champions Buckie Thistle in the final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup at Kynoch Park.

The Railwaymen ‘more than a football club’

Chairman Mike Macaulay is proud of the club’s role in the community and says Locos pride themselves in being more than a football club.

Since 2017, Locos have provided support to charities and good causes in excess of £200,000.

The club places great stock in its youth academy and introduced a women’s team in 2023.

Macaulay said: “The sign above our door says ‘Inspiring A Community To Love Football’ and this is a mantra we firmly believe in.”

Season tickets for the 2024-25 campaign were priced at £120 for adults and £60 for concessions.

