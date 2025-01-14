Inverurie Locos: All you need to know about the Highland League club

Inverurie Locomotive Works FC were formed at a meeting of workers from the Great North of Scotland Railway on Friday August 22 1902.

The company had locomotive, carriage and wagon workshops in town, and the club play in red and black stripes.

The fire-red and coal-black colours are intended to symbolise the power behind locomotives.

Their away strip for the 2024-25 campaign is white and grey stripes.

Fire and Coal, the club’s new monthly digital programme, was launched in December 2024.

Harlaw Park has been home since day one

The club has played at Harlaw Park in Inverurie since its formation with their home evolving from an open field to the fully enclosed ground that has hosted schoolboy internationals and UEFA women’s matches.

The ground has an overall capacity of 2,500 with 175 seated.

The club spent £75,000 on upgrading Harlaw Park after gaining entry into the Highland League.

Nicknamed The Locos, but also known as The Railwaymen, Inverurie played junior football for 99 years and can count former Scotland manager Andy Beattie as a former player.

Locos joined Highland League in 2001

Having come up short in several attempts, Locos were eventually successful in their application to join the Highland League in 2001.

Their first game was a goalless draw with Clach, while Stuart McKay has the honour of scoring the first goal for the club in the Highland League.

They finished seventh in their first campaign, in 2001-02.

Locos finished second in the 2004-05 season and achieved runners-up finishes again in 2006 and 2007.

Since joining the ranks of the Highland League Locos have won nine trophies.

Their first taste of silverware came in the 2003-04 season when they won the Aberdeenshire Shield thanks to a 4-1 victory against Deveronvale.

Their most recent trophy was won in 2024 when Dean Donaldson guided Locos to a penalty shootout win over league champions Buckie Thistle in the final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup at Kynoch Park.

The Railwaymen ‘more than a football club’

Chairman Mike Macaulay is proud of the club’s role in the community and says Locos pride themselves in being more than a football club.

Since 2017, Locos have provided support to charities and good causes in excess of £200,000.

The club places great stock in its youth academy and introduced a women’s team in 2023.

Macaulay said: “The sign above our door says ‘Inspiring A Community To Love Football’ and this is a mantra we firmly believe in.”

Season tickets for the 2024-25 campaign were priced at £120 for adults and £60 for concessions.