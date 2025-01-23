Inverurie Locos through the years – more than 100 of the best pictures from our archives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

Inverurie Locos through the years – more than 100 of the best pictures from our archives

From cup final triumphs to testimonial matches, our photographers were there to capture the moment.

A gallery of images of Inverurie Locos through the years. Image: DC Thomson.
A gallery of images of Inverurie Locos through the years. Image: DC Thomson.
By Danny Law

Inverurie Loco Works Football Club – or Inverurie Locos as they are better known – are the latest subject for our ‘through the years’ series.

We have dug into the DC Thomson archives to find more than 100 pictures involving the Railwaymen.

Inverurie Locomotive Works Football Club was formed at a meeting of workers from the Great North of Scotland Railway on August 22 1902.

Locos played in the junior leagues before joining the Highland League in 2001.

From cup final successes to testimonial matches for long-serving stalwarts, our photographers were there to capture the moment.

Inverurie Locos on 30 November 1968. Back row, from left: Pirie, Leslie, Gray, Mitchell, Ross. Front: Forbes, Gordon, Davies, Gauld, Whyte.
Inverurie Loco Works skipper Kenny Leslie proudly holds aloft the McLeman Cup after winning at Pittodrie, and the North Regional Cup, which they had won the previous Friday. Pictured on 5 May 1969.
Inverurie Locos captain Kenny Leslie accepts the McLeman Cup from Ed Edmonds, President of the North Region Junior FA, after they had defeated Lewis United 5-1 at Pittodrie in atrocious conditions in 1969. Among the well-known faces are goalkeeper Bobby Gray and Bill Cormie who went to play for Elgin City. The team was – Gray, Mitchell, Ross, Gauld, Leslie, Cormie, Forsyth, Pirie (Davies), Gordon, Whyte, Forbes. Scorers for Locos were Forsyth (2), Gordon (2) and substitute Davies. Lawson replied for Lewis Utd.
The Inverurie Locos team that was unbeaten in the North Regional League (East) after eight games. Back row (left to right) – Donaldson, Petrie, Clark, Gauld, Leslie, Massie, Dunn. Front – Johnston, Morrocco, Gordon, Whyte, Shirron.<br />Pictured on 30 August 1971.
Jubilant players and officials of Inverurie Locos A football team with the Scottish Juvenile Cup on their return to Inverurie on Saturday. The team have made football history by becoming the first North-east side to win the cup. Locos beat Glencairn, Glasgow, 5-0 in the second leg of the final in Glasgow after drawing 2-2 in Aberdeen. Pictured on 10 June 1972.
The Inverurie Locos side of 1973 who were challenging for promotion from Division II of the North Regional League (East). Back row (left to right) – Christie, Forrest, Gauld, Gilbert, Forbes, Murdoch, Simpson. Front – Cox, Ross, Taylor, Beaton, Whyte.
The Inverurie Locos, who drew 3-3 with Parkvale in their North Regional Junior League (East) Division I. match on 24 April 1975. Back row (left to right) – P. Shearer, B. Ramsay, J. Morrison, S. Addison, A. Taylor, R. McIntosh. Front – R. Whyte, W. Baxter, I. Simpson, A. McKenzie, S. Fyfe, R. McNabb.
Locos trio Alan Grant, Ian Bruce and Gary McInnes under the watchful eye of coach Kenny Will. Pictured on 4 November 1986.
An anxious moment in the Banks o’ Dee box as a dangerous ball comes from a corner kick in the Watson Cup final on 29 November 1986. Inverurie Locos won the Watson Cup at Heatheryfold with a decisive victory over Banks o’ Dee. The Spain Park men’s misery was completed when Mike Turnbull was sent off late in the game. The final score was 3-0.
Inverurie Locos with future Aberdeen FC chairman Stewart Milne in the front row, far left.
Inverurie Locos captain Graeme Taylor (centre right) receives the Watson League Cup from Alistair Yorston, representing competiton sponsors URM (United Kingdom) Ltd., after Locos’ 3-0 triumph in the final against Banks o’ Dee at Heatheryfold Park, Aberdeen, on Saturday. Looking on are Locos manager Jim George (left), club president Peter Webster (second left) and other Locos players.
A training session for Inverurie Loco Works squad in 1990 with manager Dave Cormie (behind, right) and trainer Kenny Will (front). Rear, from left – Graeme Webster, Mike Franklin, Ian Robertson, Martin Fraser, Lenny McDonald, Colin Yuill; front – Michael Smart, Malcolm Mackie, Michael Wight, Cammy Ross, Iain Alexander, Sean Connery.
Inverurie Locos captain Lenny McDonald is presented with the trophy by Chris Watson, representing tournament sponsor The Grill Bar after a 1-0 win against Stoneywood in 1991.
Doing their press-ups are Inverurie Locos players Sean Donald, Ian Alexander, Colin Yule and Joe McCallan.
Inverurie Locos manager Dave Cormie (right) puts the stopwatch on players Lenny MacDonald (left) and Martin Fraser as the North-east junior football side get in mood to face Ayrshire’s Maybole in the Scottish Junior Cup in 1992.
Inverurie Loco Works in 1997. Back row (from left): Lenny McDonald, Richie Clark, George Reid, Jim Henderson, Dave Christie, Kevin Lovie, Cammy Ross, Scott Buchan, Mike Barlcay, Jim Findlay. Front row: Steven Park, Iain Alexander, Colin Yule, Russell Shinnie, Stephen Foote, Kerr Gibson.
Locos celebrate winning the North Region Champion play-offs with a 2-0 win against Islavale.
George Reid, Inverurie Locos (left) and Dougie Davidson, Cruden Bay in 1998 ahead of the Jimmy Gibb Trophy.
Inverurie Locos and Banchory St Ternan in an Acorn Heating Cup third round game.
Spot the ball: An action picture from a match between Hermes and Inverurie Locos.
Inverurie Locos celebrate a league win in 1998.
Inverurie’s Harlaw Park was the venue for a match between Inverurie Locos and Aberdeen under-21s in April 1999. The testimonial match was in honour of two Inverurie Locos stalwarts, Cameron Ross and George Reid who had served the Locos with distinction for 10 years.
Inverurie Locos players Chris Baxter (left) and Alan Selbie prevent Wilson’s XI defender Scott Bruce from reaching the ball at Harlaw Park in 2001.
Fomer groundsman Walter Peddie, 92, received an award for his long service to Inverurie Locos in 2001.
Inverurie Locos’ ground was undergoing improvements in 2001. Pictured from left: Willie Lippe (chairman) and John Gardiner (manager).
Inverurie Locos’ new signing Ritchie Clark putting the finishing touches to the ground and looking forward to the Highland League. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.
Locos’ Stuart McKay takes on Clachnacuddin’s Colin Mitchell.
Inverurie Locos squad with home and away strips in 2001. Back from left: Phil Smith, Physio, Lenny McDonald, Coach, Andrew Bisset, Lee Mathers, Neil Paterson, Lee Mellough, Kerr Gibson, Dave Christie, Roddy Mess, Chris Baxter, Craig Ross, Ian Duguid, Assistant Manager. Seated Front from left: Ryan Spencer, Jason Sutherland, Ritchie Davidson, Kevin Fraser, John Gardiner, Manager, Ritchie Clark, Stuart McKay, Steven Park, Captain, Russell Shinnie and Scott Walker.
Inverurie Locos in 2002. Back left to right – Steven Park, Richard Davidson, Dave Christie, Roddy Mess, Graham Laurie, Lee Mather. Front row left to right – Kevin Fraser, Chris Baxter, Craig Ross, Stuart McKay, Alan Selbie. Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson.
Inverurie Locos’ manager John Gardiner with new signing Paul Black.
Goalkeeper Ian Thain signs on the dotted line for Inverurie Locos with chairman Willie Lippe watching on. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
Striker Leon Mike battles it out with Inverurie Locos defender John Young. Image: Raymond Besant/DC Thomson.
Inverurie Locos chairman Willie Lippe and captain Steven Park. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.
Stuart McKay scoring for Inverurie Locos against Forres at Harlaw Park. Image: Raymond Besant/DC Thomson.
Stuart McKay celebrating after scoring for Inverurie Locos against Forres at Harlaw Park. Image: Raymond Besant/DC Thomson.
Kenny Coull after signing for Inverurie Locos.
Inverurie Locos manager John Gardiner with his three new signings. from left: Ritchie Singer, Scott Buchan and Eddie Copland in 2003. Image: Raymond Besant/DC Thomson.
Kenny Coull celebrates scoring against Rothes in a Qualifying Cup quarter-final at Harlaw Park in 2003.
Éric Deloumeaux wins a header against Tommy Wilson at Harlaw Park. Also pictured are Locos’ Stuart McKay, Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson and Dons defender Zander Diamond. Image: Raymond Besant/DC Thomson.
The Centenary Challenge match between Inverurie Locos and Aberdeen in 2003. Zander Diamond rises but Locos’ John Young heads clear.
Inverurie Locos celebrate victory in the Aberdeenshire Shield final.
Eight-year-old Inverurie Locos fan Bradley Boyd is ready for the club’s first ever Scottish Cup tie in 2003.
Inverurie Locos in 2004. Back row from left – Tommy Wilson, Kenny Coull, Richard Singer, Scott Taylor, Andy Walker, Mark Coull, John Young, Ross McWilliam, Steven Park, Kevin Allan, Mark Simpson, Scott Buchan. Front row from left – Ally Graham, Craig Ross, Kevin Fraser, Stuart McKay, Andy Low, Neil McLean, Richard Davidson, Roddy Mess.
Inverurie Locos celebrate their victory over Cove Rangers at Christie Park, Huntly in the Scottish Qualifying Cup final in 2004.
The jubilant Locos team with the Scottish Qualifying Cup trophy in 2004. Image: Nick Anderson/DC Thomson.
The Inverurie Locos team celebrate with their fans in the victory over Cove Rangers at Christie Park, Huntly. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
Inverurie Locos fans cheering on their team against Cove Rangers in 2004. Image: Nick Anderson/DC Thomson.
Locos’ Neil McLean, right, and Keith’s Barrie Stephen, left, tangle in front of a packed ground in 2004.
Locos’ Alister Graham (2) and Andrew Walker (8) manage to thwart Cove’s Kevin Tindal (left) from a corner kick in 2005.
Inverurie Locos’ Andy Low puts in some extra training at home in 2005.
Ian McDonald (left) from Inverurie with his trophy for fundraising presented to him by Inverurie Locos Social Club manager Raymond Bews. Image: Raymond Besant/DC Thomson.
Tempers rise in a match between Inverurie Locos and Deveronvale in 2005.  Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson.
Inverurie Locos new signings Kenny McKenzie and Michael Smith at Harlaw Park.
Locos’ Richard Singer in the thick of the action against Nairn County in 2005. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
Inverurie Locos new signing’ Andy Roddie from Elgin City.
David Ross, 16, celebrates scoring for Inverurie Locos against Huntly. image: Duncan Brown.
Inverurie Locos’ Mark Simpson and Cove’s Nicky Gordon in an angry exchange. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson.
New Locos signings Phillip McKibben, left, and Neil Gauld with manager John Gardiner.
Inverurie Locos’ new kit for 2006-07 season. Pictured are Neil Edmonstone from sponsors John Bell pipeline and Locos chairman Steve Innes.
Inverurie Locos striker Neil Gauld after scoring two goals on his debut in 2006. Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson.
Premier Plumbing business partners – left to right – Jamie Watt, who plays for Inverurie Locos, and Paul Urquhart, who plays for Deveronvale, are looking forward to their clubs’ upcoming clash in 2006.
Former Caley Thiste and Peterhead striker Iain Stewart signing for Locos. He is pictured with his new boss Kevin Will. Image: Peter Anderson/DC Thomson.
Locos’ Danny Milne celebrates his goal against Keith with his teammates.
New Locos signinig Iain Stewart scores against Keith. Image: Peter Anderson/DC Thomson.
Inverurie Locos’ Tommy Wilson in action against Buckie Thistle.
Inverurie Locos players Kenny Coull (left) and Nicky Gordon (No 10) celebrate as defender Danny Milne (on the ground) opened the scoring against Rothes at Harlaw Park in 2007. Image: Raymond Besant/DC Thomson.
The Locos fans disagree with one of the referee’s decisions in 2007.
Alfie Youngson and Danny Milne celebrate with Kenny Coull, scorer of the third Locos goal against Buckie in 2007. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
Inverurie’s Steven Park who was celebrating his testimonial year in 2007. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Steven Park gets a welcome onto the park ahead of his testimonial match against Caley Thistle in 2007.
A friendly match at Harlaw Park between Locos and Aberdeen. Dons player Craig Brewster in a challenge with Locos players, from left, Tommy Wilson and Mark Simpson.
New Inverurie Locos Manager Dave Cormie at Harlaw Park in 2007.
Tommy Wilson scores for Locos against Brora Rangers. Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson.
Neil Gauld celebrates after scoring against Buckie Thistle in 2008. Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson.
The Locos players celebrate after a goal against Buckie Thistle. Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson.
Inverurie Locos celebrate winning the Highland League Cup against Cove Rangers in 2008. From left: Gary Nicol, Neil Gauld and Neil McLean. Image: Duncan Brown.
Inverurie Locos celebrate their Highland League Cup victory against Cove Rangers. Image: Duncan Brown.
Locos Mark Smith goes high to score the third goal against Deveronvale. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson.
Inverurie Locos players celebrate after Kenny Coull scores their second goal against Cove Rangers goal at Harlaw Park in 2008. Image: Raymond Besant/DC Thomson.
Graeme Stewart celebrates after scoring against Fraserburgh in the North Challenge Cup semi-final. Image: Duncan Brown.
Inverurie Locos celebrate after beating Cove Rangers in the North Challenge Cup final at Princess Royal Park, Banff in 2008.
Locos celebrating after Kenny Coull scores against Deveronvale. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
New Inverurie Locos signing from Vietnam – Thanh-Tan Tran with Locos skipper Tommy Wilson in 2008. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Inverurie Locos’ Danny Milne celebrates with team-mates after scoring against Vale of Leithen in the Scottish Cup.
Inverurie Locos manager Dave Cormie and player Mark Smith with the Scottish Cup. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson.
Inverurie Locos kit man George Roberts pictured in the Locos dressing room. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Floral Design is the winner of the Inverurie Business Assocoation Support the Locos shop front promotion. Pictured is Floral Design owner Lesley Muir. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Motherwell manager Mark McGhee (centre) chats with his players as the Homecoming Scottish Cup fourth round tie with Inverurie Locos goes through a pitch inspection after snowfall.
Inverurie Locos keeper Andy Reid (centre) tries to claim a cross under pressure from Maros Klimpl (13) in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup in 2009.
Motherwell’s Keith Lasley (far left) threatens to lose his temper after a bust up with Imveruie Locos’ Craig Ross.
Locos attacker Than Tan Tran scores against  Lossiemouth and celebrates with team mate Mark Smith. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Delighted Inverurie Locos players home in on their hero keeper Andy Reid who saved Eric Watson’s spot kick to put his side through to the next round of the Highland League Cup.
Neil McLean celebrates after netting against Huntly in 2009.
Inverurie Locos with the trophy after beating Fraserburgh in the 2009 Highland League Cup final.
The Inverurie supporters enjoying the Highland League Cup final win against Fraserburgh.
James Brownie was on target for Inverurie Locos against Cove Rangers in the Aberdeenshire Cup in 2009. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Inverurie Locos manager Dave Cormie with the tops from the previous year’s Scottish Cup tie against Motherwell.
Inverurie Locos’ Steven Park scores against Buckie.
Locos manager Dave Cormie talks to referee Graham Fraser at half time during a match against Cove Rangers. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson.
Inverurie Locos’ Mike Morrison celebrates after scoring against Buckie in the second half at Harlaw Park.
Chairman of Inverurie Locos Willie Lippe at Harlaw Park. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson.
Kenny Coull (left) and Scott Buchan wee unveiled as the new co-managers of Highland League side Inverurie Locos. Image: Raymond Besant/DC Thomson.
Inverurie Locos hired two new physios in 2010. From left is Ashley Armstrong and Gillian Scott.
Inverurie Locos signed Morgan Hall from New Zealand in 2010. In this photo from left is co-manager Scott Buchan, new signing Morgan Hall and co-manager Kenny Coull.
Pictured is Tommy Wilson getting the guard of honour ahead of his testimonial match against Aberdeen in 2011.
The Aberdeen and Inverurie Locos teams for Tommy Wilson’s testimonial match.
The stand at Harlaw Park was replaced in 2012. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Ahead of a Scottish Cup tie between Inverurie Locos and Huntly in 2012, the trophy was on show in Inverurie. Pictured from left are Neil McLean, first team coach Iain Alexander and Jack Strachan. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

