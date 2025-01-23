Inverurie Locos through the years – more than 100 of the best pictures from our archives

Inverurie Loco Works Football Club – or Inverurie Locos as they are better known – are the latest subject for our ‘through the years’ series.

We have dug into the DC Thomson archives to find more than 100 pictures involving the Railwaymen.

Inverurie Locomotive Works Football Club was formed at a meeting of workers from the Great North of Scotland Railway on August 22 1902.

Locos played in the junior leagues before joining the Highland League in 2001.

From cup final successes to testimonial matches for long-serving stalwarts, our photographers were there to capture the moment.

