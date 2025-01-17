RAF pilot ‘declares emergency’ after departing Lossiemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAF pilot ‘declares emergency’ after departing Lossiemouth

The Typhoon returned to base due to a refuelling issue.

By Ellie Milne
Silhouette of RAF Typhoon jet.
A RAF Typhoon jet. Image: DC Thomson

An emergency was declared by a Royal Air Force (RAF) plane after it left the Lossiemouth base to head to the US.

Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth departed to participate in Exercise Red Flag overseas around midday on Wednesday.

However, the fleet had only made it as far as Edinburgh when they had to issue an emergency alert.

The Voyager plane leading the Typhoons declared an “emergency” on behalf of one of the jets.

RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon returns to base

RAF Lossiemouth has confirmed the Typhoon jet was suffering from an in-flight refuelling issue.

The pilot was able to return to the Moray base and landed safely.

An investigation into what caused the issue is ongoing.

RAF Lossiemouth. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

A spokesperson said: “Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth were departing the UK yesterday to participate in Exercise Red Flag in the US, they were led by an RAF Voyager who was providing air-to-air refuelling.

“One of the Typhoons had a refuelling issue resulting in the formation declaring an emergency, the aircraft returned to base and landed safely.”

The Voyager provides “air-to-air refuelling” and always leads the fleet on air operations such as the one on Wednesday.

The fleet was travelling to the US to take part in an annual air combat training exercise run by the United States Air Force.

Last year, more than 3,000 people from the US, UK and Australia were involved in the exercise which is “deliberately challenging” with many unknown threats.

