RAF pilot ‘declares emergency’ after departing Lossiemouth

An emergency was declared by a Royal Air Force (RAF) plane after it left the Lossiemouth base to head to the US.

Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth departed to participate in Exercise Red Flag overseas around midday on Wednesday.

However, the fleet had only made it as far as Edinburgh when they had to issue an emergency alert.

The Voyager plane leading the Typhoons declared an “emergency” on behalf of one of the jets.

RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon returns to base

RAF Lossiemouth has confirmed the Typhoon jet was suffering from an in-flight refuelling issue.

The pilot was able to return to the Moray base and landed safely.

An investigation into what caused the issue is ongoing.

A spokesperson said: “Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth were departing the UK yesterday to participate in Exercise Red Flag in the US, they were led by an RAF Voyager who was providing air-to-air refuelling.

“One of the Typhoons had a refuelling issue resulting in the formation declaring an emergency, the aircraft returned to base and landed safely.”

The Voyager provides “air-to-air refuelling” and always leads the fleet on air operations such as the one on Wednesday.

The fleet was travelling to the US to take part in an annual air combat training exercise run by the United States Air Force.

Last year, more than 3,000 people from the US, UK and Australia were involved in the exercise which is “deliberately challenging” with many unknown threats.