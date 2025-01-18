Highland League results: Lossiemouth beat Strathspey Thistle to end near four-month wait for a win

Lossiemouth earned their first victory since September 21 as they defeated Strathspey Thistle 2-0 in the Breedon Highland League.

In a crucial fixture at the bottom of the division early goals in each half from Lewis McAndrew and Shaun Cameron ended a run of 11 straight losses in all competitions for the Coasters.

It was also a first win at the sixth attempt for Lossie manager Steve Porter as the Moray side moved four points clear of Strathspey and above Wick Academy on goal difference into 15th spot.

The Grantown Jags remain at the bottom of the table on nine points.

Early opener

Lossie broke the deadlock in the 10th minute when Jared Kennedy’s inswinging corner from the right was met by McAndrew who bulleted a header into the bottom left corner.

After a bright start the Coasters lost a bit of the intensity they had in the opening 20 minutes and Strathspey threatened with efforts from the edge of the penalty area by Liam Shewan and Filip Franczak drifting off target.

There was little between the sides in what was a tense encounter.

Six minutes into the second half Lossiemouth netted their second to give themselves a cushion.

Ross Morrison’s cross from the right was met by Ryan Matheson at the front post, his effort was saved by goalkeeper Euan Storrier, but Cameron finished the rebound from 10 yards.

Seconds later the Coasters had the ball in the net again, but Connor Macaulay was flagged for offside.

Jags try to rally

At the other end Strathspey had a great chance when Shewan’s cross from the left found Josh Race at the back post, but he could only shoot into the side-netting.

Lossie could have finished the contest off in the 58th minute when Cameron went through on goal, but his tame effort was saved by Storrier.

In the final half hour Thistle had most of the territory as they pressed for a route back into the game.

With 20 minutes left they came close when Franczak weaved in off the left flank and his low drive from the edge of the box came back off the left post.

Moments later a ball into the box deflected off Lossie captain James Leslie and goalkeeper Stuart Knight made a good save down low to his right.

On 88 minutes Strathspey almost set up a grandstand finish when sub Stephen Rennie’s strike from 25 yards clipped the right post.

But as time ticked down the Coasters defended diligently and doggedly to hold out for a much-needed three points.

Other Highland League scores

Brora Rangers struck late on to defeat Inverurie Locos 3-2 at Harlaw Park and move to the top of the Highland League.

Pre-match Inverurie announced the signing of centre-back Max Foster from Turriff United on a deal until the summer of 2027.

An own goal put the Railwaymen ahead, but just before half-time Connor Bunce restored parity. Michael Finnis then put the Cattachs ahead, but it looked as if Paul Coutts’ penalty had earned Locos a point before Wallace Duffy netted late on for the visitors.

Brora are a point ahead of Brechin City at the summit having played a game more.

Banks o’ Dee beat Wick Academy 4-0 at Spain Park courtesy of Mark Gilmour, Liam Duell’s penalty, Max Alexander and Lachie MacLeod.

Magnificent seven for Lilywhites

Clachnacuddin triumphed 7-0 against Deveronvale in a 2pm kick-off at Grant Street Park. Andrew Macrae’s first goal for the Lilywhites and James Anderson’s strike had the hosts two up at half-time.

In the second period Troy Cooper, Rorie Macleod, Scott Davidson’s penalty and Jack Davison’s brace completed the scoring.

Formartine United won 3-1 against Keith at Kynoch Park. Tyler Mykyta opened the scoring for the Pitmedden side before Jordan Lynch equalised.

But Robert Ward put Formartine back ahead, while their third scorer wasn’t listed.

Forres Mechanics ran out 5-1 winners against Nairn County at Station Park.

After a goalless first half the Can-Cans were clinical in the second period with Kyle MacLeod, Shaun Sutherland and Calum Frame’s double putting them four up.

Fraser Dingwall pulled one back for the Wee County, but Frame completed his hat-trick to round off the scoring for Forres.

Huntly beat Rothes 6-1 at Mackessack Park. Kai Watson, Sam Robertson, Ross Still, James Connelly all found the net, while Angus Grant bagged two, the second of which was a penalty. Ross Logan got a consolation for the Speysiders.